Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Personal Reflections Of Rainbows and Midnights: Slim Bryant

A Look At SLIM BRYANT, Imagination Of Rainbows and Midnight, Through His Song, "Answer To Rainbow At Midnight!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

When we comprehend the very meaning of rainbows, we often think about their presence in the day. Rarely, have we intertwined rainbows with the context of the night. Rarely have we experienced the passion of rainbows, in the treasures, when the world is sleeping. So, when the treasures of the night come, remember that such an incident is a rarity. Oh, yes! It’s rare, indeed. And when something is rare, remember that it is a jewel.

I have been seeing quite a bit of rainbows, lately. With such treasures, remember that it is a promise. Remember that we are given the power, and permission to dream, once again. Of course, we have seen such during the course of the day. However, what about the nighttime? It’s thing to hear a song about rainbows at night. It’s another to look for one.

So, that’s what I’m doing. During those days and nights, where I am creating, thinking, and reflecting, I am truly hoping that a rainbow will appear, during the course of the midnight sky. It will be a true gem, after all. It would be a dream, come true. For dreams are housed in the Universe. Rainbows blossom from the course of the night. That’s simply how it goes.

If I were to see a rainbow, within the midnight sky, I would be astonished, and relieved. For such would be a wonderful tale about the promise of Heaven’s guiding light. In addition, it would give me the understanding that darkness produces the beauties of light. Nighttime produces the treasures, that many wish to see. My feelings and beliefs would be confirmed. A great passion, in my Spirit would be satisfied.

For, if I saw rainbows in the night, further nourishment would soothe my Soul; letting me know, that things were, alright!

Slim Bryant

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slim_Bryant#/media/File%3AThomas_Hoyt_Slim_Bryant.JPG
https://youtu.be/aje02rQKbIA
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3WsUXBfFprxW3eiRcGVsZq

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
    Community//

    Week Day Two-Line Poetry : Slim Bryant

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    Community//

    What Truly Lies at the End of a Rainbow?

    by Scott Livingston
    Community//

    The Guidance Of Rainbows 🌈, For Happiness and Beyond! Ella Logan #Scotland

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.