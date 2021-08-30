Personal Reflections Of Rainbows and Midnights: Slim Bryant

When we comprehend the very meaning of rainbows, we often think about their presence in the day. Rarely, have we intertwined rainbows with the context of the night. Rarely have we experienced the passion of rainbows, in the treasures, when the world is sleeping. So, when the treasures of the night come, remember that such an incident is a rarity. Oh, yes! It’s rare, indeed. And when something is rare, remember that it is a jewel.

I have been seeing quite a bit of rainbows, lately. With such treasures, remember that it is a promise. Remember that we are given the power, and permission to dream, once again. Of course, we have seen such during the course of the day. However, what about the nighttime? It’s thing to hear a song about rainbows at night. It’s another to look for one.

So, that’s what I’m doing. During those days and nights, where I am creating, thinking, and reflecting, I am truly hoping that a rainbow will appear, during the course of the midnight sky. It will be a true gem, after all. It would be a dream, come true. For dreams are housed in the Universe. Rainbows blossom from the course of the night. That’s simply how it goes.

If I were to see a rainbow, within the midnight sky, I would be astonished, and relieved. For such would be a wonderful tale about the promise of Heaven’s guiding light. In addition, it would give me the understanding that darkness produces the beauties of light. Nighttime produces the treasures, that many wish to see. My feelings and beliefs would be confirmed. A great passion, in my Spirit would be satisfied.

For, if I saw rainbows in the night, further nourishment would soothe my Soul; letting me know, that things were, alright!

Slim Bryant