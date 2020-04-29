“Personal reflection time through journaling.” With Ming Zhao & Amanda Frances

My most helpful mental self-care strategy or routine would have to be my personal reflection time through journaling. I pull out my journal nearly daily and sort my mind out. I write out anything I’m confused about or need clarity on. I write out questions about my life or business. I seek guidance and look inward for my next steps. I look below the surface to see what’s going on. I look at what I’m not being honest with myself about or not processing as well as I could be.

Amanda Frances is a world-renowned thought leader on financial empowerment for women. Through her wildly popular digital courses, highly engaging social media presence, the weekly “And She Rises” podcast, an on-going mastermind for high-level women entrepreneurs, and through her daily free inspirational content, meditations, and training distributed across her social media channels… she empowers women to “designing lives and businesses they are wildly obsessed with.” She has written for Forbes, Business Insider, and Success Magazine.

Her mission is to get the power of money into the hands of good-hearted women who are here to change the world. Combining her background in ministry as well as mental health counseling with practical business advice and deep knowledge of spiritual and energetic principles, Amanda isn’t quite like any other ‘business coach’ you’ve encountered. A true self-made woman, while putting herself through graduate school Amanda taught herself how to build her first website. Nine years later, Amanda Frances Inc is a multimillion-dollar global brand.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Ialways had the desire to help others, and I always had the sense that I should be making money doing something that I love. So, my journey to where I am now started with me going to bible college and taking an internship in ministry, followed by me getting a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in counseling and working in mental health. While I was in the middle of my master’s program, I was desiring to help more people, and make more money, so I decided to combine my education with my desires and skillsets and become a life coach. I started my life coaching business on the side and on the weekends while I finished my master’s program. As the business grew and grew, it became clear this was where I desired to focus my energy. A year into my PHD program, I decided to walk away and focus full time on my coaching practice.

Over time, I began helping others to start their own coaching businesses. As demand began to increase, I eventually created a digital course called “Become a Coach” in 2014.

Today, Amanda Frances Inc is a multimillion-dollar global brand (grossing over $1 million each quarter) with clients in 85 countries. I am known for helping women to make money online through my soulful approach to internet marking, online branding and financial empowerment.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I don’t come from money. I have never asked my parents for help one time in my adult life. However, my maternal grandmother, who I call Mimi, insisted on helping me a bit at two different pivotal parts of my journey.

When I decided to leave ministry and go to school for my bachelor’s degree, I moved into a dorm and was taking 18 hours a semester. And, of course, still working. My grandmother insisted on covering the $200 a month for me to have a meal plan at the school.

Later, when I was growing my coaching business and about to start my PhD program, I was on the verge of taking a job I did not feel good about. The type of marketing and men associated with the company gave me a very bad feeling. When I told my Mimi I was about to take the job, she insisted I continue to do work I could feel good about myself doing. I continued to nanny, work as a cocktail server and learn how to grow my new business. She sent me the $300 I feared I would be short and bridged a gap for me.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

When I was first starting out, I stayed up all night building my first website. The next day I was like, “Well all the human beings are on the internet, so I need to learn to work the internet.” I opened a Twitter account, started a Facebook Business page, and began posting inspiring content in both these places as well as my personal Facebook.

Shockingly, no one cared. (laughs)

No one knew who I was. No one knew me as a coach, personal development expert or business owner.

Today I use my online presence and my social media platform so well. It’s so funny to imagine that I thought I could just start a Twitter account and — like magic — people would pay me to coach them.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Most people don’t make it, because most people give up.

The “work work” of growing a large online presence is not actually super difficult. Most people can learn how to edit a picture or write a beautiful caption. Most people can learn how to express themselves and share about their work through email marketing, live-streaming, podcasting, and social media marketing. And many people can probably learn to coach, teach, and build a digital course. I think it’s the consistency that gets people. Showing up day after day after day year after year fully pouring your heart into your work. Between online haters, people who copy your work, etc… you have to be resilient as f*ck.

You have to be determined and preserve every single day.

Making it online will require you to believe in yourself fiercely and unabashedly. You will have to show up. You will have to keep going — even when — especially when it looks like it’s not working. I encourage anyone who wants to do this to incubate their dreams. Do not share your desires for the life and business you are creating with naysayers or people who don’t get it. And to keep going, relentlessly.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Let them get to know you. Share your heart. Share your soul. Share your wisdom. Share your story. Share your successes and your failures. Share something real.

Share with emotion, share with consistency, and let people online get to know you. Become a reliable part of your community’s lives. Be a continual source of whatever it is you provide to them.

When people feel like they know you, and they feel like they can trust you, it’s much easier to engage with you, to buy from you, and be a lifelong, loyal student or client who purchases from you often.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self-care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

I can often get really caught up in work and forget to stop and eat.

Prioritizing nourishing myself with healthy food during my workday is so important to me. It brings me energy and keep me focused. My second self-care strategy is to move my body every day. Thank the Lord for endorphins. It’s an easy, free, required aspect of life for me.

No matter if it’s walking outside or taking a bike ride, which I’ve been loving doing during this quarantine, it’s important for me to move.

Sometimes I do it early in the day or right before the gym closes. Usually I break up my day with a midday workout.

When I’m able to, I also like to make my way to a fitness class — I often go to Barre or Pilates classes.

Moving the body and sweating a bit gives us all an opportunity to reset.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

My most helpful mental self-care strategy or routine would have to be my personal reflection time through journaling. I pull out my journal nearly daily and sort my mind out. I write out anything I’m confused about or need clarity on. I write out questions about my life or business. I seek guidance and look inward for my next steps. I look below the surface to see what’s going on. I look at what I’m not being honest with myself about or not processing as well as I could be.

I write out my affirmations. I write out gratitude lists. I write out my desires.

I also use my journal to get clear on my goals, my direction, my desire, and what I want. My journal time is just an introspective time to reflect on my life and be available to receive guidance and direction for something much greater than me.

The second would be connecting with friends. Spending time together. Sharing about our lives, our days, and our opinions on everything from world events to The Bachelor.

Connecting, feeling love, spending time with other humans is priceless.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Well, you know I work from home. So some days I don’t even get dressed. What I have found is that I need a little self-care routine inside my days to feel my best.

I feel so much better — and more beautiful — if I drink water when I first wake up and through out the day, brush my hair and put on a little make up before I leave to work out, and wear clothes that I love.

Purchasing workout and leisure clothes I feel just as good — maybe even better in — than my ‘real’ clothes has been a game changer. Also, how you speak to yourself and think about yourself matters a lot.

Decide that you are beautiful. Remind yourself that you’re beautiful. Feel how you would feel if you already felt beautiful right now or if someone just told you that you were beautiful. (Imagination can create transformation.)

Who you are is good enough and how you were made is perfect. I feel like we have a lot of control and responsibility for how our physical appearance evolves over time.

We all know people who seem to become less physically attractive or more physically attractive over time. I believe it’s not just lifestyle and genetics that affect this. I think how we treat ourselves, how we talk to ourselves, and what we believe about ourselves really matters.

I personally have decided that I will get hotter and hotter and more fit with age.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I once had a Vaginal ‘Ozone’ treatment when I was living in Bali. Basically, someone sticks a tube up your vagina and ozonated olive oil vapors flood through the area.

A couple of years later at my first appointment with a holistic dentist in Santa Barbara, they told me they wanted me to put ozonated olive oil cream on my gums each night. As they showed me now to apply it, it smelled the exact same way as the Bali treatment.

I started laughing and had to explain to the dental hygienist that I had had the same substance in my vagina.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My mission is to get money into the hands of good-hearted women who are here to change the world.

I desire that women everywhere understand that they are capable of earning, generating and attracting money.

Regardless of economic uncertainty, ever-changing social media algorithms, a saturated market place, or whatever various reasons people are blaming things on at one moment or another — I want women to know how to create, share, and monetize their gifts in the most positive, helpful and impactful ways.

I want the soulful, conscious women to change the world by how they spend, where they give, what they buy, and how they influence others. This is the best possible redistribution of wealth.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Amanda: No one comes to mind.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

IG: http://instagram.com/xoamandafrances

FB: http://facebook.com/xoamandafrances

Tik-Tok: https://vm.tiktok.com/GH1EAP

Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/and-she-rises/id1438759061

