Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Personal Intimacies Of Patterns and Song: Martha Dolores Pradera 🇪🇸

Glimpses Of Pattern and Song With MARIA DOLORES PRADERA FERNANDEZ and "Fallaste Corazon!" 🇪🇸

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Songs and designs. Oddly peculiar, don’t you think? Based on your thought process, and your understanding of a song, there is a way of blending the two together, in order to gain a deeper perspective. Patterns help you to understand the visual artistry of a song. At least, you can imagine in a certain way. For the song, “Falaste Corazon,” by the Spanish singer, MARIA DELORES PRADERA FERNANDEZ, we gain one feminine glimpse, into the testimony of a failed love. Translation? “You Failed Heart.”

If songs were given certain patterns and designs, what reflection would be the final product? Going through different designs, here is one pattern of personal radiation to the song, “Falaste Corazon.” Close your eyes and open your thoughts. How do you see such a pattern intertwined with this song?

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/225180050104764415/

Martha Dolores Pradera

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mar%C3%ADa_Dolores_Pradera
https://youtu.be/xaZ_VOAxba8
https://open.spotify.com/track/4DivTNrZyWmU5q14WTHxPG

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Personal Intimacies Of Pattern and Song: Martha Dolores Pradera 🇪🇸

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Personal Intimacies Of Pattern and Song: Carlos Berlanga 🇪🇸

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Quick Note Diary: Linda Hargrove #WomensHistoryMonth

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.