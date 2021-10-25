Personal Intimacies Of Patterns and Song: Martha Dolores Pradera 🇪🇸

Songs and designs. Oddly peculiar, don’t you think? Based on your thought process, and your understanding of a song, there is a way of blending the two together, in order to gain a deeper perspective. Patterns help you to understand the visual artistry of a song. At least, you can imagine in a certain way. For the song, “Falaste Corazon,” by the Spanish singer, MARIA DELORES PRADERA FERNANDEZ, we gain one feminine glimpse, into the testimony of a failed love. Translation? “You Failed Heart.”

If songs were given certain patterns and designs, what reflection would be the final product? Going through different designs, here is one pattern of personal radiation to the song, “Falaste Corazon.” Close your eyes and open your thoughts. How do you see such a pattern intertwined with this song?

Martha Dolores Pradera