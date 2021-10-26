Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Personal Intimacies Of Patterns and Song: Alemayehu Eshete 🇪🇹

Creative Reflections Of ALEMAYEHU ESHETE'S "Sikesh Ataskigne!" 🇪🇹

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

When you listen to the performance of the piano, there are certain elements, which gives one imaginations of green. One feels the lushness of vegetation and of emeralds growing in the land. Such notes just have that sparkling effect. From the very moment they are played, one feels that sense of euphoria, which points listeners into a direction, of a higher place. A higher sound leads one into paradise. It feels fantastical, and there is euphoria in the fantasy. Furthermore, it has a way about it, which moves one into a higher level of thinking. Creativity becomes part of the fictional realm. It moves one into a wellness, which re-connects a person’s awareness back into the Earthly terrain. That’s the pleasure of experiencing a more Earthly sound.

I listen to the song, “Sikesh Ataskigne,” and I hear an awakening of the vegetation. Honestly speaking, it was always awake, but this time it has a grander flow. The sparkling of certain notes on the piano establishes this intimacy of being lathered and covered in traces of green. It is absolutely Divine! The lush gardens of Heaven stamp their beauties on Earth. We are blessed to receive this opportunity. Yet, so many people take it for granted. In “Sikesh Ataskigne,” the patterns of Heaven’s paradise are sewn and weaved into the Earthly domain. Any emeralds, which have been hidden, are unearthed. They are used as forms of meditation, and for the cleansing of the Soul. The piano keys are musical jewels, which have shifted Earth’s energies, for a more balanced harmony.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/750975306587808560/

Alemayehu Eshete

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/645281452844649917/
https://youtu.be/6nybsPdN5ek
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1IqLubILFDd8vFQhhAHwN9

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Singing Memory Of A Name: Amparo Ochoa #CincoDeMayo #Mexico

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    One Heavenly Story Of A Piano Man, and His Name Is, DAVID HALES! 🎶 #AUCNext100

    by Lauren Clark
    Community//

    Earthly Thursday: Judith Raskin

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.