Personal Intimacies Of Pattern and Song: Martha Dolores Pradera 🇪🇸

Sometimes, it takes forever to figure out this entity called, life. We don’t always know what the heck we are doing. Nevertheless, we have a way of getting through it, somehow. Thank the Most High for this guidance. Afterall, we would not be able to make it, alone.

They say we go through different lifetimes. Whatever lessons we have not learned before, we must learn, again. They are repeated and repeated. We must learn consistently, if we are going to get back in alignment, with our Divine purpose. There is no other way to address it.

Have you ever looked at blueberries 🫐 and wondered their interpretation of the life cycle? Their shaping. Their coloring? What if we were given a certain number of blueberries? Whatever number we received was equated to the number of life cycles we have experienced. Some people think we go through so many life cycles, in one lifetime. Whatever the interpretation may be, we are given this number of life cycles, and it grants us the privilege of counting our blessings; giving honor to them. We thank the Divine for these lifetimes.

Have you ever stopped to think of blueberries in this way? Imagine them tasting them one by one. And, here you are, experiencing a plethora of these different lifetimes. Some may be sweeter than others. And yet, they are Earth’s natural elixir in the healing of lifetimes, before.

Martha Fernandez Dolores Pradera