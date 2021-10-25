Personal Intimacies Of Pattern and Song: Carlos Berlanga 🇪🇸

When something lingers in regret, it’s hard to face. Shall we be frank? It’s hard to even look it in the eyes. How can you? How can you face a person, time, or incident, that you wish you had treated better? How do you deal with the aftermath of wishing you had done something right, the first time? Sometimes, it’s better to ignore it. Sometimes, it’s better to walk the other way. It doesn’t make sense, does it? Wouldn’t you fight to get a second chance? Yet, lingering in regret doesn’t always work that way, does it?

One of the avenues in healing from regret is to face it. There are times of feeling, as if one does not want to face it in the eyes. Well, if you want to get pass the pains of regret, you simply have no choice. There is no choice, but to look regret in the eyes; no matter how sluggish and sloggish, it may seem.

Carlos Berlanga