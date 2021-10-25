Contributor Log In
Personal Intimacies Of Pattern and Song: Antonio Vega 🇪🇸

Glimpses Of Pattern and Song Through ANTONIO VEGA, and "Una Decima De Segunda!" 🇪🇸

The road may be bright. Yet, you feel as if you are in maze. There is no understanding of where to turn. Love can be confusing in this way. And yet, we still desire to get caught up in confusion. That’s the strange thing about it. Why? Why do we feel the need to stay in confusion? Perhaps, it has to do with wanting to escape reality. And realness, ain’t always pretty. Confusion paint with illusions of happiness grant us that false sense of satisfaction. If only we could find a more healthy way to escape.

There are particular colors, which are associated with happiness. Nevertheless, does it always mean that happiness is present, just because they are visible? Just because they’re around.

Antonio Vega

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

