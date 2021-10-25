Personal Intimacies Of Pattern and Song: Antonio Vega 🇪🇸

The road may be bright. Yet, you feel as if you are in maze. There is no understanding of where to turn. Love can be confusing in this way. And yet, we still desire to get caught up in confusion. That’s the strange thing about it. Why? Why do we feel the need to stay in confusion? Perhaps, it has to do with wanting to escape reality. And realness, ain’t always pretty. Confusion paint with illusions of happiness grant us that false sense of satisfaction. If only we could find a more healthy way to escape.

There are particular colors, which are associated with happiness. Nevertheless, does it always mean that happiness is present, just because they are visible? Just because they’re around.

Antonio Vega