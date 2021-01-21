How to Live Life on Your Terms

Most people live a life of quiet desperation, that’s a famous quote. Most people live lives of quiet desperation, why is that? There’s a lot of reasons for that, one of the big reasons is because people simply don’t ask for what they want, they settle for less than they want. People should start a plan in order to step forward to their goal and live easy, focus their mind to the action and create change in our daily life.

I remember when I was growing up, In 1984. When I graduated high school, there was no internet. There were only two high paying jobs out there:

Doctor

Lawyer

Those are the two things that every mother wished that their kid would be when they grow up, to be a doctor or a lawyer. I remember growing up that I didn’t want to be a doctor and I didn’t want to be a lawyer, neither of those appealed to me. I wandered around for many years and I didn’t know why I was here on earth.

I tried a lot of different jobs, I tried a lot of different things but nothing ever worked out. I was reading lots of self-help books and I just couldn’t put the pieces together, at the age of 25 I decided to commit suicide because I didn’t know why I was here on earth, that’s the last moment my life was spared. Focus on the progress of your goals, it may be difficult but you’ll achieve it at the right time.

I went on a long journey of self-discovery, finding my purpose on the earth. In April 1997, I discovered Afformations®, my Afformations® method of which I’ve written several books. I was very fortunate to discover my purpose on earth but I still didn’t know how to make money at it, how to have a business set even though I finally know why I’m here on earth.

How do I make money?

How do I help people?

How do I make a difference?

It took a long time but I finally figured it out, now I’ve helped my coaching clients people just like you to add over 2.7 billion dollars using my authority cycle and Afformations® and power habits methods. I have a lot of methods, systems, frameworks, and formulas that help people to:

Make a lot of money

Have more time

Have that freedom lifestyle that they really want

How Can You Set Yourself Up To Succeed?

Set your mind with personal realistic goals to achieve, start planning the future with a positive list. How can you set yourself up? How can you live the life that you really want?

1. Find Your Purpose Here On Earth

Find our purpose, that sounds easy to say doesn’t it? it’s really hard, it certainly was. when you start to find your purpose, it seems really difficult to unlock the potential you have. In my books like power habits, I do have a process for that which I call find your because.

You want to find your because.

What is your because?

What is your reason why?

What is your why?

What happens is that, if you don’t know your purpose, if you don’t know what you’re really passionate about, and what keeps you going. It’s going to be very easy to quit and give up when things get tough and when do things get tough all the time. Practice a habit to reflect on the goals you set to achieve a positive performance you attain.

Things don’t turn out the way we thought or hoped it happens all the time, it happens to everybody no matter who you are and no matter what stage of life. Things don’t always turn out the way you want, what’s going to keep you going? Why do most people quit before they reach their goals? You’ve got to find your purpose here on earth, challenge yourself to have a healthy thinking to achieve your potential.

The analogy that I always like to give is, if you go from your home to the grocery store:

You either walk

Take a bicycle

Drive a car

Take an uber

Take the bus

It doesn’t matter how you get there, but you’re going on a trip. You’re going from where you are to where you want to be, you have a reason to get to go there. You don’t go to the grocery store and walk around, look at the shells and go without a purpose. You have a purpose right even if it’s just to get milk, egg, and bread, that’s why you’re there at the grocery store. You just go look around and go and that was fun and then go home, nobody would do that but there’s a lot of people doing that in their lives. People have different pathways to live, that makes us accountable for our decisions in life.

2. What Is Your Destination?

Where do you want to go? Did you evaluate the pathway you’re planning to achieve? some examples that i hear:

I really want to get to 30k a month in my business especially right now with everything going on.

I want to get to 30k a month.

I want to do it without all these complicated funnels and without spending a lot of money on ads.

I don’t really have a big list right now, can you help me get to 30k a month.

You can do that, the resources and strategies are all attainable to achieve your dream career. That’s just one example of what you can do, reflect on this questions:

What is your because?

Where do you want to get to?

What is going to keep you going?

In the tough times what is the thing that’s going to keep you going?

It’s got to be more than money, in my experience of over 20 years of helping my clients earn over 2.7 billion, ironically money isn’t a good enough motivation for most people. For some people money can be their greatest motivation in creating their future career, some people are very focused on money. I’ve never been that way personally, I’m not driven by money. I’m certainly not suggesting that money is not important, money is important and powerful in terms of creating your future success.

I grew up poor in a rich neighborhood, I know better than most people how bad it is to not have money. Most people mathematically aren’t making the money they want to be making here on earth and why is that? The idea of achieving money can bring happiness to people but it’s hard for them to achieve, there’s a lot of reasons why:

They don’t have the right plan.

They don’t have the right tools.

They don’t have the right support for them to actually reach their goals.

What is it that’s more than money that’s going to keep you going through those tough times? You usually find in my conversations with thousands of entrepreneurs over the last two decades, I’ve seen few people come to me and say you know what i really want to make a lot of money because money is the most important thing to me. It is smart for people to think about creating money, however when the challenging part of the progress on achieving your goals becomes difficult the behavior and mindset change.

3. Take Action

Rate yourself on a scale from one to ten, how stuck or abundant do you feel in time, energy in relationships and in money? Are your objectives on the last for lifetime? IN other words,

Do you have the time that you want?

Do you have the energy that you want?

Do you have relationships you want?

Do you have the money that you want?

If your answer is no to any of those then you need to take action, whatever it is. Decisions are always present in our daily life, from setting goals and day to day actions. People just need to learn what achievement they want to achieve in the future, whether it’s to.

Read books

Get coaching

Go back to school

Watch YouTube videos

If you think that the key about the billions and trillions of youtube videos that are out there, you’ll know that all the information of the human race is here on youtube, the question is why isn’t everyone a professional? it’s because what’s missing with videos is the insight, you’re not really getting the insight that’s why most people need the support, the personal step-by-step, honest guidance from somebody who’s been there and then can show you the way. You can do it on your own if you want, you can get some help if it’s easier for you to get some help that way. You can create a strategic compress time, rather than taking so long trying to figure it out for yourself.

It took me over 10 years to figure this out trying to do it all by myself, it wasn’t until I hired my first business coach back in 2007. That’s what really changed everything for me, maybe it will for you too. That’s really how you can set yourself up for success and how you can really get more of what you want over the next 12 months without having to settle for less than you

desire. Psychology says that we settle on the things we are comfortable with, however, people don’t need to feel short in terms of success and achievement. People have the decision to change our imagination and focus on the goals we set to have psychological satisfaction.

One more bonus tip, look at what you’re settling for:

Are you settling for not having the time that you want

Not having the energy that you want

Not having the relationships that you want

Not having the money that you want

If you’re settling for less than you desire, then you have to take the action you can’t just start talking about it like most people do. Make sure you’re not one of those people, don’t be that person that talks incessantly, instead be an action taker and let your actions do the talking.

That is really what’s going to make the difference for you over the next 90 days, 6 months, 12 months, the next 5 years and 10 years for you and your loved ones and your legacy.

The point is, people should have the strategy to achieve the task they set to measure the performance needed on achieving the goal. Despite the difficult process in creating a pathway to achieve your dreams, the goals you set will soon create a change and impact the world. The progress may take small steps but the success will be based on the right decisions you learn throughout the entire process of achieving your goals.