Personal experiences with Racism

As a 15 year old kid I was nervous starting school at a predominantly white high school. All my friends were there but they had us so segregated. We only saw each other for lunch.

In my English class I was the only Black student in my class. It was horrible. One morning the teacher left the room and all the kids moved their desks from around me. They started calling me ugly names and said I smelled like a monkey. I cried and cried. When the teacher returned she acted like she was angry, but never made them apologize. My mother wanted me to stay because she thought I would get a better education. I didn’t! As a matter of fact, I went from being a straight A student to a C student. The teacher always made sure I was in the back of the class and never called on me. Also, for a whole year she acted as if she could not remember my name. She insisted I was Sharon, which is why today I hate that name since my name is Saundra. I would never force my children to attend a predominantly white School for the sake of a better education because they may very well not be receiving that!

    Sandra Wright, PhD

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

