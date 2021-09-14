Personal and Professional Development: 5 Impressive Presentation Templates to Win New Clients and Investors, Gain Confidence, and Help Tell Your Story. 

Source

As an entrepreneur, your business or business ideas need financing. It doesn’t matter if you are a start-up or your business has been around for a while; you will need investors to fund your big project at some point.

This means you will have to convey that big idea to your investors one day. And if you are trying to chase new deals, you will need to communicate your brand’s benefits and plans to win high-paying clients over.

We all know presentation is everything. No matter how grand your idea is, you must be able to present it to your clients and investors professionally and attractively to get them to buy into your big dream.

The good news? You don’t have to go into the stress of hiring a designer to help you create amazing presentations for every presentation you make, thanks to presentation templates!

Pitch presentations templates let you design your plans and ideas yourself, anytime you want.

If you want to develop your brand, tell your story at scale, and help your clients understand your personal or professional narrative, templates can help.

However, creating professional presentations that convince is highly based on the type of pitch presentations templates you use.

This is why in this article, we compiled the top five presentation templates you should explore to create awesome pitch presentations that win your clients and investors over.

Keep reading to find out what they are and why they are the best pitch presentations templates to go for.

What are presentation templates? How do they help you tell you story?

Presentation templates are ready-made designs you can work with for your pitch presentations.

They serve as a guide to help you create your unique presentations, and rather than create your designs from scratch; you can tweak them to meet your unique presentations needs.

All you have to do is choose from a wide range of ready-made presentations designs and customize them to reflect your goals as a business.

5 Stellar presentation templates for winning presentations

The success of your presentation is dependent on the type of tool you use.

While you can create generic presentations using any basic presentation tools, you can use specific presentation templates to create kick-ass presentations that convert. Below are the top five you can start using instantly.

Presentation templates by Pitch are the best presentation templates for your pitch decks. It was specifically designed for entrepreneurs and marketers who love to put their best foot forward while saving time and effort in the process.

If you have a pitch deck presentation to deliver in hours and you want to wow your investors, clients, and partners with a pitch deck presentation that looks carefully thought-out and planned, Pitch presentation templates are the way to go!

There is a wide range of ready-made designs for you; you only have to choose from the options available, tweak and get them ready in minutes.

Pitch presentation templates are made for everyone for any type of presentation.

So, whether you are an entrepreneur looking to sign new deals with clients or earn your investors’ trust, you have the Pitch presentations templates to rely on for professional-looking presentations.

Also, if you are a marketer who wants to create delightful presentations to your clients for reports and feedback, Pitch presentations templates are the way to go.

Pitch presentation templates also come in handy for remote teams who want to collaborate effectively. You can select from a wide range of templates to intimate the rest of the team on a new project you are working on and the progress status of a project for review.

The best part? You can make all these presentations with ease; no prior technical knowledge is required.

You don’t have to be a professional designer to use Presentation templates. All templates are intuitive and easy to use; all you have to do is pick your preferred templates and customize them to meet your taste.

When next you want to make a presentation for a product launch, a usability testing report, a pitch deck, design portfolio, or any presentations at all, select from the wide range of presentation templates available on Pitch to make the best presentations that bring expected results.

When you think of Canva, what comes to mind is creating social media designs. But do you know Canva also has a set of presentation templates you can explore for all your presentations?

Canva has tons of high-quality templates you can work with; they are also customizable, so you can tweak them to make amazing presentations that reflect your brand’s personality and goals.

Canva comes with all the resources you need to make the best presentations; plus, it doesn’t only offer you templates; it comes with unique features that allow you to create exceptionally-looking presentation designs.

These features range from different elements such as grids, charts, illustrations to logos and lots more.

You can include these elements to make your presentations stand out from the crowd, pique your audience’s interests and win them to your side.

Canva is also user-friendly. If you already use Canva for your graphic designs, the process won’t be unfamiliar to you, and if you are new to Canva, you will still be able to navigate the functions seamlessly.

Canva requires the least learning curve to use, so you can be sure to find your way around it easily.

Slidesgo is one of the best presentation templates you can use to get super-amazing results with your presentations.

It has free PowerPoint and Google Slides presentation templates you can use for all your presentation needs.

There are already customized templates for specific needs on Slidesgo. For example, there is an Annual Review Presentation template for companies who want to summarize their achievements at the end of the year.

There are Book Review Presentation templates for those that want to review a book they’ve read; there are also templates for business meetings, business plans, and a lot more.

All these templates have specific layouts and designs unique to the purposes they want to serve, which makes designing a lot easier for you.

For example, rather than pick a generic presentation template and tweak them to fit into what you want to use it for, you can browse through the wide range of templates Slidesgo provides and choose the template that’s specific to your need.

This way, you won’t have to do a lot of tweaking, and you can get your presentations ready faster.

The Visme application has an extensive collection of presentation templates you can choose from to design attractive and engaging templates.

The presentation templates come with many themes and designs, so you have lots of options to choose from.

What’s more? You would find many presentations for specific topics; all you have to do is select a topic that applies to what you need.

There are presentation templates for work and businesses’ pitches, marketing plans, sales budget presentations, and many others. You will certainly find the topics you are looking for among the presentation templates available on Visme.

Visme presentation templates are easy to use, edit and customize. You don’t need years of designing experience to use them, and they come with free images you can include in your presentations to add more life.

Venngage presentation templates have hundreds of templates you can use to convey complex information simply.

Venngage presentation templates help you create the best visual presentations for all your reports, onboarding materials, research materials, and lots more.

You can transform boring-looking data into the most engaging visuals with the ready-made designs available. Using presentation templates on Venngage is easy; you don’t need technical experience in graphic design to get your presentations done.

Benefits of presentation templates

Presentation templates are highly beneficial. Here are the different ways presentation templates can help you.

It helps you save time

This is one of the most prominent benefits of using presentation templates for your presentation. You get to save time with presentation templates because you won’t have to start designing from scratch.

Presentation templates are ready-made and usually only require some tweaks to get the perfect design you want. This lets you get your design ready in minutes, saving you time.

It helps you look professional

Professionalism is a key quality many investors, clients, and partners are looking for when considering doing business with you.

Showing up with tardy and unprofessional templates leaves a negative impression on your audience. With presentation templates, you can create professional designs without being a pro. This singles you out and increases your chances of winning your clients over.

It offers variety

Presentation templates give you many options to choose from, so you never run out of ideas of how you want your presentations to be. You can get creative with so many templates and pictures available. This helps you create attractive and engaging designs that wow your audience.

Conclusion

You are a brand. Your ability to tell your story is how you will develop professional and personally.

Presentation templates are helpful to create fascinating presentation designs in minutes. This article discussed the top five presentation templates you can use to make the best presentations that convert your clients and investors.