Persistence means FATHER

Father the king of the family. The wonderful relation that everyone has… No one sacrifice their lives as a father did. He works harder, faces lots of ups and downs, each and every day..he is a resilient. Though he faces many fall, he get back like a horse and run for the family.

A wife or a children don’t know much about his struggles in his profession. Many obstacles he faces in his work, many disrespects, insults..so many he still stand strong. When we notice we could see the smiling face, when he return back from work.

Father meaning persistent, indestructible, strong, optimist..

A salute to all fathers..dedicating theses lines !!

Father..he is the one who sacrifice his whole life to us !!

Father..he is the one who makes us smile !!

Father..he is the one who teach us to see the world !!

Father..he is the one who teach us to survive in the world !!

Father..he is the one who never expects anything other than our love & affection !!