Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Persistence means FATHER

Father the wonderful relation & the best ever !!

By

Father the king of the family. The wonderful relation that everyone has… No one sacrifice their lives as a father did. He works harder, faces lots of ups and downs, each and every day..he is a resilient. Though he faces many fall, he get back like a horse and run for the family.

A wife or a children don’t know much about his struggles in his profession. Many obstacles he faces in his work, many disrespects, insults..so many he still stand strong. When we notice we could see the smiling face, when he return back from work.

Father meaning persistent, indestructible, strong, optimist..

A salute to all fathers..dedicating theses lines !!

Father..he is the one who sacrifice his whole life to us !!

Father..he is the one who makes us smile !!

Father..he is the one who teach us to see the world !!

Father..he is the one who teach us to survive in the world !!

Father..he is the one who never expects anything other than our love & affection !!

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    There’s Something to be Said About my Father

    by Reyzan Shali
    Community//

    LIFE IMITATES ART

    by David Bradshaw
    Morsa Images/Getty Images
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Selfless Acts in Health Care

    by Melissa DeCastro

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.