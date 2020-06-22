Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Persistence for a longer, healthier, more vibrant life.

The importance of living an optimized wellness lifestyle.

By

One’s habits and diet have a huge impact on human health, on a systemic and individual level. As humanity is dealing with a deadly virus, its economic consequences, and the combination of protests across the nation, people are awakening to the importance of living an optimized wellness lifestyle. 

As the founder and CEO of a home healthcare business—Sweet P Home Care–and healthcare provider with over forty years of experience, I foresaw the possible dangers of this deadly virus that, sadly, has now killed more than 100,000 people in the United States. Long before the federal government took action, I instituted infection control principles at Sweet P Home Care to mitigate the spread of the virus amongst my team of hundreds of nurses and administrative staff. Early in March 2020 I closed the office to visitors, rearranged desks to keep office staff at a distance, distributed PPE to my employees and mandate them to wear it. I further encouraged my team to bag their shoes and street clothes at their door and not to wear them inside their homes.  My preventative effort was initially met with complaints and skepticism—but ultimately my leadership in this area garner respect as it prescient many of the same policies that the federal government later implemented.  Despite being in the epicenter of the pandemic, New York City, my staff has fortunately remained healthy. However, as the virus spread, many other people found themselves struggling to make changes to their own lifestyles. Immune-boosting vitamins and supplements flew off the shelves, major online shopping platforms were flooded with orders.  Green juicing, one of my company’s daily health routine became one of the world top health trends. Unfortunately, some individuals were unable to make sufficient changes and reverse years of unhealthy habits.  

My time spent homeless on the streets of Spanish Town and New York, searching for food, and expending energy I did not have has given me the understanding that wellness and self-care are important in supporting and maintaining one’s health. My mantra, “my health is my wealth” serves me well. A successful businesswoman with the ability and resources to care for many of the people in need in the New York metropolitan area needs her health. 

Now more than ever, it is important to implement a consistently healthy lifestyle that focuses on diet, exercise, and stress management techniques. Persistence is key in our aim for a longer, healthier, more vibrant life, especially through these challenging times. ⁣

Coincidentally, I’ve just completed writing my memoir, I Persist. That journey further informs on this topic. Stay tuned.

Stephanie Hernandez

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Three Things the World Is Not Saying as You come Home from Prison

by Jeffrey Abramowitz
Community//

The UK’s small business owners face disaster during Covid19 – and most will be women

by Julianne Ponan
How to make your social distancing productive
Community//

How to Make Your Social Distancing Productive in the Times of Covid19?

by Momal Tahir

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.