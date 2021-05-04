Persevere for your success..

Perseverance.. the continued effort, though it is difficult to achieve. The never give up mind !! This is the must needed quality for everyone for achieving success in their life. Here I’ll share few quotes to read & persevere to achieve your dreams, goals.

Perseverance is the key to unlock your potential….

By perseverance everything reaches it target Catalan Proverb

Great works are not performed by strength, But by perseverance – Samuel Johnson

The will to persevere is the difference between success and failure – David Sarnoff