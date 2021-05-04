Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Persevere for your success..

Perseverance is the secret of all triumphs - Victor Hugo

Perseverance.. the continued effort, though it is difficult to achieve. The never give up mind !! This is the must needed quality for everyone for achieving success in their life. Here I’ll share few quotes to read & persevere to achieve your dreams, goals.

Perseverance is the key to unlock your potential….

By perseverance everything reaches it target

Catalan Proverb

Great works are not performed by strength, But by perseverance

– Samuel Johnson

The will to persevere is the difference between success and failure

– David Sarnoff

Success consists of going from failure to failure without the loss of enthusiasm

– Winston Churchill

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

