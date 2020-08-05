Perry Petit-Beau: “Be a master of one”

A business should reflect its customers to truly understand their needs and values. A diverse executive team affects our culture in many ways. For one, a diverse C Suite is more likely to hire staff that reflect its community. If minorities and women are given the same opportunities to hold management and C Suite positions, then the community would benefit from pay increase, health and retirement benefits. Children would have better access to quality education and extracurricular activities.

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Perry Petit Beau.

Perry Petit-Beau, a native of Ft. Lauderdale, FL has over 22 years of experience as a barber. He currently grooms and styles his clients hair at Pro’s Barbershop in Deerfield Beach, FL. In 2014, he took his profession to new heights inventing a product that smooths down hair as it mimics the skin texture of the palm of your hand. Husband and wife co-founders Perry and Darneisha Petit-Beau have four children in their blended family, and are working to grow their business and expand their offerings to other beauty & grooming products.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

In 2014, I was at a very dark point in my life, I was at rock bottom. Following bad advice, I had lost everything that I had. My (ex)wife at the time threw me out, I was sleeping in my car and was too ashamed to go to my parents for help. In that place of solitude, I decided to pursue my first love, barbering. I had previously stopped barbering full time and was working a “regular” job because I was convinced to take the safe route. Having lost everything, there was nothing else to lose. I had one life to live and decided I would not let anyone kill my dreams again. I started to dream and hope again. One night I prayed and asked God to give me a witty invention. I wanted to do something that has never been done before. A little while after, I was brushing my hair, using the opposite hand to smooth down my hair with every stroke. At that moment it hit me! I realized that there is nothing on the market to help smooth down your hair. I began my research and soon after created my first homemade prototype from a wooden brush handle and a rubber mold.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There was this girl I was dating in college and I specifically remember her mother telling me that, “…barbers don’t make money, it’s a side job”. She suggested pursuing a “real” career in the medical or legal profession. If she’d only known that years later, my career as a barber provided me with an opportunity to invent my own product.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Trying to manufacture Wave Glyder on my own! I bought wood from Home Depot, a saw, and a silicone mold that I got from a friend overseas to make the attachments. My packaging was a ziploc bag! People would see it and try to support but it was cringeworthy. They had no idea how to use Wave Glyder. What I learned from that is to do everything in excellence. Sometimes that means paying a professional to do what they do best. From that moment on I decided that every item I sold would be created and sold with excellence.

Can you share three reasons with our readers about why it’s really important for a business to have a diverse executive team?

Diversity in the workplace is really important because it brings creativity, innovative ideas, and effective problem solving.

More broadly can you describe how this can have an effect on our culture?

A business should reflect its customers to truly understand their needs and values. A diverse executive team affects our culture in many ways. For one, a diverse C Suite is more likely to hire staff that reflect its community. If minorities and women are given the same opportunities to hold management and C Suite positions, then the community would benefit from pay increase, health and retirement benefits. Children would have better access to quality education and extracurricular activities.

Can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do help address the root of the diversity issues in executive leadership?

Make a commitment to hire management that is reflective of your staff and customers. Donate a small portion of company profits to fund programs that directly benefit minorities in underserved communities. People have to make a conscious effort to let go of prejudices and bias that we have towards women and people of color.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

A Leader is one who has influence and leads by serving others. So therefore, leadership is service from the front lines. It is making difficult decisions and standing firm on those decisions. Effective leadership is innovative and remains relevant. It perseveres through challenging times so that the people he/she is leading can succeed on a personal level and also at the organizational level.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone told me that entrepreneurship can be a lonely journey. It is not lonely in regards to being alone, but lonely in regards to the fact that it is difficult to find like minded people. There will be times when you have to keep your ideas and thoughts private. People will not always have the same mindset as you when it comes to your dreams. Prepare to not make any profit for the first few years. For the first few years, prepare yourself mentally and financially to invest in your company. We all have this dream that in the first year you’ll make 1 million dolalrs in profits, but it’s not a realistic expectation. This means, saying no to dinners with friends and no family vacations. It means sacrificing the things you want to pursue your business goals. Importance of credit. I wish I had known a few years ago, the importance of building and maintaining business credit. Most people only focus on their personal credit score but it is important to establish business credit for the future expansion of your business. Don’t be cheap! It is important to keep in mind the costs associated with your business; however, it is also important to make sure that you never compromise quality. Be a master of one. Being a jack of all trades and master of none is the norm today. When I first started my company I didn’t know that I would face mental challenges that would tempt me to become a “jack of all trades”. I learned that building a business requires 100% attention and trying to divide that attention into other gigs makes my business suffer.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Discover your purpose in life. Be an original to impact the world in a positive way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail!”

I used to think that if you prayed or wished hard or long enough to be successful, that it would just happen. It wasn’t until I started to research and study what successful people did

This quote turned on the lightbulb for me and when I began to prepare myself mentally for success, I started to experience it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Tyler Perry’s life story touched me. I can relate to a lot of things he experienced personally, especially growing up in poverty. He inspires me because he did not stop when he achieved greatness, he is continuing to build an empire that will benefit many for years to come. He is not selfish but continues to give back to the community and helps other entrepreneurs achieve success.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram: @waveglyder

Facebook: Perry Petit Beau

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!