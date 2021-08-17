Perry Oostdam of Recruitee: “Don’t try to please everyone”

Being a founder comes with a lot of responsibilities and opinions on how things should move forward. We all know the metaphor of “too many cooks in the kitchen.” Don’t be afraid to take charge and steer the development in a way that keeps true to your vision and is in line with your business goals. You don’t have to agree with everyone’s ideas, but it’s important to consider them and explain why you’re choosing a different option or approach.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Perry Oostdam.

Perry Oostdam is the CEO and Co-Founder of Recruitee, a fast and easy collaborative hiring software for teams of all sizes. He has been active in the SaaS space as a founder, advisor, and investor with a passion for tech and scaling teams. In addition to Recruitee, Perry has co-founded two other startups: GeoRun and Quality Technology, and he enjoys mentoring early-stage startup founders by actively participating in Rockstart, one of Europe’s first startup accelerators.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for having me! My journey started from a very personal inspiration point — my family. We have a Dutch saying that goes: “met de paplepel ingegoten,” which translates as “spoon-fed.” That’s how much entrepreneurship was part of my upbringing. My dad is an entrepreneur, and so was my grandfather. It’s a family career path that intrigued me early on. I didn’t get a chance to meet my grandfather, as he passed away when I was very young, but I grew up hearing stories of how he set up his business and how my father took over and expanded it. Building something from the ground up, the novelty and excitement around it, I felt very inspired. This set me on my entrepreneurial journey.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

When I co-founded my first tech company, Quality Technology, together with my nephew, I was young and excited to get things off the ground. That youthful enthusiasm was quickly challenged by the reality of having a business, the need for permits, certifications and bookkeeping, just to name a few things. That realization of the time and effort needed to lay the foundation for a business, the fact that it takes months, even years, before you see any substantial traction, was quite challenging. Not to mention that we started the company just with the two of us. There was a lot of work needed, more than anticipated, and it was tough at the start to manage all the requirements.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I always wanted to build something of substance, creating a great product with a great team. I see entrepreneurship as a lifestyle and I’ve always been fascinated with the idea of creating a company from scratch. Something that didn’t exist before all of a sudden is there. I see it as very similar to architecture. You have an empty lot, and then a new and interesting building starts to take shape, eventually appearing in its completed form. The drive for novelty has always kept me going, and if you embrace it as a lifestyle, it becomes part of who you are. That gave me the strength to persevere and move past the hurdles of being a young entrepreneur. I just saw them as part of my growth experience instead of roadblocks.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Resilience and persistence are essential character traits if you want to overcome different phases in your business development. That’s what I learned during my journey and it has kept me moving forward.

In the early stages of building my business, I learned that new challenges typically come up around every six months. Resilience is key, and the thing that I found most crucial was having the right team working together. My team’s strength and focus has consistently been equally if not more important than my personal resilience as a founder. Giving my team ownership early on and making sure we had a strong foundation in the people we hired led to our rapid growth in Europe and continued global expansion.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One mistake which always comes to mind, and is funny thinking about it now but not so much when it happened, has to do with Recruitee’s company name. When we started the business, we initially chose a different name. We were excited to share our product with the world, so we quickly set up the domain name, created the marketing assets and pushed the launch button. What we didn’t do was check the global copyrights for domain names. We found out the hard way, after a letter from a company already using that name, that we’d have to stop using the domain. We had to redo all the marketing assets. Not an ideal situation you want to have at the start.

The lesson learned I want to share with your readers is to make sure you cover all your bases before launching your product. Before going live, do a “sanity check!”

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our people are truly our secret weapon. We call it the Recruitee Dream Team. Times are changing, and the team is growing exponentially. We all come from different backgrounds and have a shared passion for the product. We all work on its success. From the very beginning, we made sure that all teams shaped the product and felt connected to it, which is why we frequently ask for feedback from everyone and regularly sync on the product roadmap together. Having the entire team participate in our overall vision planning helps to generate innovative problem solving approaches, allowing us to address customer needs quickly and effectively. This ensures the best possible product development.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Managing stress is hard for everyone, especially over this past year. As leaders, we have the added responsibility of setting the tone for the rest of the company. I’ve found it helpful to step outside and focus on something completely unrelated to work for a dedicated amount of time every day, no matter how brief. It’s essential to find ways to get a mental break. In the very early stages of Recruitee, I wanted to be part of everything, which is common for early founders. I worked with all teams to ensure success , but eventually I learned to trust my team and take a step back. This is healthy, especially long term. It’s better to let go and focus on one or two things instead of trying to do everything. Trust your team!

If you’re early on in your business development and feel like you can’t afford to let go because you don’t have an entire team for support, reach out to industry peers for counsel. I get a lot of support from an entrepreneur group I’m part of on Whatsapp. It’s a close-knit community where we help each other out with advice.

It’s good to care about your company, but the more you hold on and take it all upon yourself, you can risk breaking. Something I always ask when talking with young entrepreneurs is: how comfortable are you with letting go?

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My dad is that person for me. He is a terrific entrepreneur and I always share my ideas with him. He’d never tell me outright what to do, but he challenges my thoughts. This makes me review my train of thought, and he guides me on this process. He has always been my counsel, and for that, I am incredibly grateful.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I actively focus on mentoring young entrepreneurs in the HR tech space as a way of supporting the industry. I’m a member of Rockstart, one of Europe’s first startup accelerators, where I advise entrepreneurs on their growth journey.

I want to be a resource for the new generation of founders. As their go-to person for advice I can use what I’ve learned to help young entrepreneurs avoid mistakes I have made or have seen others make.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Get a mentor early on. Having a mentor early on will ensure you don’t miss critical steps when setting up your business for the first time. Entrepreneurship is exciting, but it also comes with many un-glamorous things to do like bookkeeping, permit requests, and a whole lot of paperwork. Find someone you trust and respect and foster that relationship so that you can have that person by your side as you set up a healthy business model. Dare to be rejected. A lot of “no’s” can lead to one “yes” eventually. Getting investors on board in the very early stages is no easy task, especially if you don’t have any actual numbers to back the success of your idea. But don’t give up! Send your pitch around, and when rejected, ask for clarification and feedback. You might not always get it, but it doesn’t hurt to ask. Feedback will help you fine-tune your concept and make your offering more attractive for the next round. Don’t try to please everyone. Being a founder comes with a lot of responsibilities and opinions on how things should move forward. We all know the metaphor of “too many cooks in the kitchen.” Don’t be afraid to take charge and steer the development in a way that keeps true to your vision and is in line with your business goals. You don’t have to agree with everyone’s ideas, but it’s important to consider them and explain why you’re choosing a different option or approach. Hire senior candidates early — it’s worth it. Hiring more senior candidates will give your business more structure from the very beginning. It might be tempting to try and build a team of newbies eager to work super hard, but experienced candidates work just as hard. More importantly, as soon as your business grows and you want to expand the team, they will know exactly which roles need to be filled. Their experience is invaluable, especially if you’re a first-time founder, as they can often advise beyond the scope of their role. Prepare to outperform. Find the areas where your company outperforms the competition. Even if they have a more significant market share or lower price, you can still succeed. Create a list of your key differentiators, and incorporate them into your sales strategies and partner conversations.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Always be honest and pragmatic when starting a business. You’ll need to be prepared to make some sacrifices. Your social life might be temporarily put on hold. Keeping close relationships can be difficult but is really important to keep you grounded through what is usually a tumultuous period of your life. My advice is to be honest with yourself and your support system about your priorities and how things might change. Those close to you will understand, and their support will be extremely valuable.

Another thing to always remember is that you can’t fix or control everything, and that’s ok. If you let yourself get upset when things don’t go according to plan, you’ll struggle to ride the highs and lows of entrepreneurship.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to start a Practical Academy for Entrepreneurs, a hands-on mentoring program. Business universities are a stepping stone for many professionals’ entrepreneurial journeys. However, it’s a very academic environment. I would like to create a program where people can join at different stages in their careers. Imagine you are at that point in your path where you want to pivot your business 360 degrees. Who do you turn to for advice on that? As we progress in our careers, we grow our networks, but you might not have such a network in a specific space if you’re shifting focus, or you simply might not have strong enough relationships within your network. This academy would be like The X-Men of entrepreneurship where you could learn how to channel your professional superpowers, build strong connections and learn how to channel those relationships into opportunities.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I love to network with people and exchange ideas. I am very active on Linkedin (linkedin.com/in/perryoostdam/), which is where everyone can easily find me and read more about my work. You can also learn about my company, Recruitee at https://recruitee.com/.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!