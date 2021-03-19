Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Permission to grieve

Reflection from a healthcare marketer

As I reflected on this past year, I became thankful of something I learned a couple years ago after my Mom passed away. I had a hard time allowing myself to grieve because my Mom died at 83 and I was 49 at the time. I felt guilty grieving because a dear friend from high school lost her Mom right after high school graduation. I was lucky I had my Mom until I was almost 50. I learned in a grief class I attended about comparing and minimizing. I had done it my entire life.

I hope learning about comparing and minimizing made me a better leader this past year. I was able to work from home during COVID-19. My entire team worked from home. We had quite a bit of guilt about working from home while we knew all the clinical faculty and staff were putting their lives on the line caring for our patients. I didn’t compare what our clinical staff was going through to my team’s losses. Each person’s loss is valid and deserves to be acknowledged. I can recognize the sacrifice that everyone made in the hospital and recognize the sadness of someone’s daughter not getting a prom. I didn’t say I am sorry about prom but look at what our clinical staff is doing and the sacrifices they are making. I didn’t compare the feelings of isolation from working from home to anything else. I acknowledged the feelings. 

I am thankful that I know about the traps of comparing and minimizing. I really needed it to be the best leader I could be for my team.

    Lori Abshire, Sr. Director of Marketing at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

    As Senior Director of Marketing for The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, I get to combine two great loves: marketing and healthcare. I spent 15 years of my career in restaurant marketing and I loved it, but I LOVE working in an industry that has such an impact on people’s lives. As I tell my team, we don’t save lives…our physicians and clinical staff do that, but the way we position an ad can cause someone to take action that can impact someone’s life. There is nothing more rewarding.

    My everyday role is to protect and promote our brand. When I’m in protection mode, my work is invisible if I’m doing it well. But I also love promoting the brand – working not only on strategic initiatives, but also sharing successful patient stories or breakthrough research being conducted at Ohio State.

    As a leader, I prioritize the growth of individual team members. It’s said that you have to look out for yourself because no one’s looking out for you. But I hope that if you went to my team, they’d say I’m always looking out for them, too. My joy comes not from getting a new title next to my name, but in writing a memo to say that a member of my team got promoted or seeing someone accomplish something that they never thought would happen.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

