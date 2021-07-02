The pandemic has made people more aware of their physical health as well as mental health. Happiness is something everyone wants, but few people give themselves permission to be happy. Often there is guilt associated with allowing yourself to be happy. Some people, because of past circumstances in their life think they are not deserving. Others think it is selfish to focus on their own happiness.

Happiness is not selfish, it is essential. When you are happy, you feel better, look better, sleep better and make better choices. To me, happiness is the highest level of success. Think about the last time you were really happy. What were you doing? Who were you with? Spending time with positive people who lift you up and support you is so important.

It is equally important to pay attention to who you are with when you are unhappy. Be aware of triggers. Identify what or who weighs you down and take action to limit your exposure to them. Positivity is contagious, and so is negativity. Your environment has a big impact on your state of mind.

Plan something every day that you can look forward to. It can be as simple as catching up with a friend, a yoga class, or watching your favorite show. Carving out time for thing you enjoy is important for mental health.

Happy people don’t have the best of things, they make the best of things. Attitude is key. Look for the good in situations. Create opportunities. Do more of what you love. Give yourself permission to choose happiness. You deserve it.