Permission to be Happy

Choosing Happiness after the Pandemic

The pandemic has made people more aware of their physical health as well as mental health. Happiness is something everyone wants, but few people give themselves permission to be happy. Often there is guilt associated with allowing yourself to be happy. Some people, because of past circumstances in their life think they are not deserving. Others think it is selfish to focus on their own happiness.

Happiness is not selfish, it is essential. When you are happy, you feel better, look better, sleep better and make better choices. To me, happiness is the highest level of success. Think about the last time you were really happy. What were you doing? Who were you with? Spending time with positive people who lift you up and support you is so important.

It is equally important to pay attention to who you are with when you are unhappy. Be aware of triggers. Identify what or who weighs you down and take action to limit your exposure to them. Positivity is contagious, and so is negativity. Your environment has a big impact on your state of mind.

Plan something every day that you can look forward to. It can be as simple as catching up with a friend, a yoga class, or watching your favorite show. Carving out time for thing you enjoy is important for mental health.

Happy people don’t have the best of things, they make the best of things. Attitude is key. Look for the good in situations. Create opportunities. Do more of what you love. Give yourself permission to choose happiness. You deserve it.

Jill Liberman

Jill Liberman is a motivational speaker, former radio talk show host, entrepreneur and a published author. She has more than twenty years of television experience including reporting for national entertainment news shows such as Entertainment Tonight, E! Entertainment and Showbiz Today. She was an active member of NATPE, the National Association of Television Program Executives and a judge for the nationally televised Cable Ace awards. Jill has also judged the Stevie awards for the last four years recognizing women in business. She hosted the number one rated talk show on WAXY radio and co- hosted the television pilot “Thicke and Jill” with actor Alan Thicke.

American Pride, Jill's first book, has been nationally featured on television shows, radio, and magazines. Jill's story was featured on Lifetime Television as one of the country's most inspirational women. The White House had a copy of her book displayed in the lobby. Choose Happy, her most recent book, has helped inspire people as it spreads the powerful message happiness is a choice. Jill travels the country as a keynote motivational speaker.

Jill is a dynamic, high energy, passionate person who lives her life with purpose and has a love for all things creative.

