When Thrive and Always began working together to really make a difference for women’s health, we knew we wanted to do more than just create a period tracker, and more than a well-being app. We also wanted to help people tap into one of the most powerful and underappreciated tools for self-care: giving.

So we’re excited to introduce Always You, a new mobile app now available in the Apple and Google Play stores. Always You is a free and simple period and bladder leak tracker for every stage of life — with exclusive wellness content and Microsteps from Thrive to improve your well-being with a built-in commitment to helping others.

Menstruation is connected to key aspects of women’s health. And yet from a young age we are often made to feel shame about our period. According to a 2020 report from Plan International USA and Always, 62% of girls ages 13 to 17 and 54% of young women ages 18 to 26 felt ashamed or embarrassed about their period. There should be no shame in having a period as it is part of our overall well-being.

Here’s how Always You works. We started with a simple period tracker to help you better understand your holistic wellness, from your menstrual cycle to your moods and stress levels. But the tracking function is just the beginning. Always You is a platform that brings together P&G’s Always and Thrive Global’s well-being tools in a unique way to help people feel inspired, supported and connected. It brings users Thrive Microsteps — small steps that lead to healthier habits and sustainable changes — and exclusive expert-backed content and tips to help users lower stress, feel more confident, and prioritize their physical, mental and emotional well-being. Users will find a rich array of articles and illustrations providing actionable advice to improve their well-being, as well as short, snackable videos. Watch as OB-GYN Dr. Kameelah Phillips answers commonly asked health and body questions, and psychologist Dr. Lauren Hazzouri and her teenage daughter, Ava, explore the under-discussed connections between our mental and physical well-being.

We’re especially excited that this partnership will have a wider impact and help #EndPeriodPoverty — recognizing that nearly 1 in 5 girls in the U.S. have missed school due to lack of period products, according to a 2019 Always Confidence and Puberty Study.

For every app registration, Always will donate one period care product to non-profit partners like Feeding America. And the more you use the app — tracking your period, interacting with content, committing to Microsteps — the more points you earn to spark period product donations. When we widen the circle of our impact, it is much easier to gain perspective, to gain empathy, and to find gratitude. With Always You, we have an opportunity to have an impact that extends both inward and outward — both on ourselves and on the world.

So please download Always You in the Apple or Google Play stores today. With this remarkable new product, the more we invest in ourselves, the more we can make a difference in real people’s lives by helping #EndPeriodPoverty.