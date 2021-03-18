Pericoma Okoye’s Roar and the Baring Of Cultural Memory! #Nigeria #Nigerians

Tradition is reminiscent of home! And where there is tradition, one will always find, home! You can only be lost for so long. Tradition ensures that a person always remembers who they are; that a people never forget the land, which has born them. The very term has its own unique dance, style, and coloring. Once you learn to adapt with its movement to the Earth, you can be sure that those energies of the land, complete you! Sometimes holding onto tradition can be difficult-especially, when it is faced with its many challenges. What may such challenges be? Well, it’s due to the evolving of time. Sometimes, the younger generations start to lose focus. Presented with popular imagery of improvement, they desire to be in that world; more so, than what is familiar. There are times when younger generations even begin to see what is familiar with disdain. Yearning to go where, “improvement” is, rather than the gentility of home. As the world continues to change, sometimes, it is difficult for traditions to catch up, for those who think that what is “out there” is “better and more.” So, what does a community do? What do the leaders and elders do? Well, the answer is very clear-even though the work isn’t. They do what they know. They move on and continue tradition! It’s what they know to do, best!

There have been those Heroes and Sheroes, who understood the necessary work in keeping up with tradition. It was not easy. In fact, it was tedious and sometimes tiring. Nevertheless, the work had to get done. If culture would continue, and tradition would continue to exist throughout the madness, then consistent presentation of culture had to take place. Nuf’ said. There are times when the greatest Heroes and Sheroes feel defeated and lost in this long and tedious journey. And, that is alright! It’s ok! The key is to admit that frustration, while keeping forward. As long as those protectors, and culture bearers within any community, continue to do the work, some day, the youth will have to awaken. Things cannot always stay the same. In fact, the tides must always turn-in some shape or form.

When you think of one of the cultural preservers and bearers, within Nigerian landscapes, we come to view the beauty of one Lion, who stayed true to culture. Ah! The audacity of such! Isn’t it something? Just imagine having people with enough strength, determination, and endurance to continue the barings of one’s foremothers and forefathers! Such work is one that is meant for lions and lionesses! It’s the greatest strength for mastering the greatest dynamics of time! And, for one lion, you will forever remember his, roar! That person is none other than. . .

PERICOMA OKOYE

https://mobile.twitter.com/kene_nnewi/status/1258281958628614144; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

When the songs came on, and the beat got excited, you recognized, the roar! And roars, have the power and capability to navigate through the hardest surfaces and tensions. Even when circumstances, and societal ills seem daunting, a lion’s roar ensures that victory, is near. The fight moves on. And, there are those of the pride, who have enough fight for many battles. They will fight those battles until the very end. After having fought through these different battles, they are prepared for the final war! And, finally a victory has been won!

Always remember that fighting is not always about fists and physical combat. Creativity is sometimes the greatest weapon! One of the umbrellas of creativity is, music. Safeguarding one’s cultural journey in order to ensure that the next generation has a chance. It is vital, in order that the future generations, never forget who they are, and the land, which has birthed them.

Listening to the sounds of Pericoma Okoye, you hear the passion of poetry, while it is accommodated with song. It’s a natural elixir in connecting one’s unique beat to the land. The way in which he speaks. It is as if he has experimented with the different particles of soil, within his nation, in order to understand the rhythm. From there, he can imitate the Earthly patterns of Nigerian landscapes. Crafting it in a way, where he is able to move through certain traces of goodness and abundance. We will delve more into the song for a later moment, and a later time. For now, let’s simply listen to a lion’s beat, and how his particular roar awakens the minds for future generations. Another analysis, for another time. For now, let’s just hear the roar!

https://highlifeng.com/chief-pericoma-okoye-egwu-di-na-obi-izuogu-new-igbo-traditional-music/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

