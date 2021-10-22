Contributor Log In
Performing Water, Before The Song: Phi Nhung 🇻🇳 🇺🇸

The Power Of Water's Foundation, For A Musical Performance! A Brief Highlight Of The Late PHI NHUNG and Performance Of, "Dong Doi!" 🇻🇳

Entrance into water, before song. That seems to be the message, when it comes to one performance, by a late Vietnamese-American musical, maiden; at least for one particular digital, artistic presentation. Entering into Vietnamese waters (or rivers) is a symbolic gesture, as it correlates to the very Spirit, and energetic flow of, song! My, how beautiful the rivers truly are. Their steady flow gives way into song. Such is the passion, and mystique, for connecting music with waters. Always remember and never forget. There must be a sense of foundation when it comes to the production of music.

For starters, one of the most intriguing aspects correlates to the wellness factor in cleansing one’s Spirit and vibe; in order that one produce quality. Music is a sacred entity. It should never be treated so cheaply. Furthermore, it should never be taken for granted. Music is the artistry of wellness. It’s rhythms and vibrations are made for the very re-cleansing of one’s auditory. In a time of anxiety, chaos, and imbalance, one must comprehend the very meaning of re-centering and restoration. When the world goes into chaos, the very Spirit of music must project itself even further, in order to overpower lifelessness; preventing it from spread and overtaking the Earth. So, you see, music is more than a source of entertainment. It’s a place of reckoning with the Earth. 🌎 Music is to elevate the vector level of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Entering into music, with a prior centering into water’s domain is one of the most fascinating treasures. For, it is the living proof that the Earth (and Heaven’s Universal domain) is our initial teacher into the arts; into musical majesty. 🎶🎵

Within Vietnamese waters, there is a sound of intrigue. There is a particular hue of tender coloring. Within this sound, there is a high-pitched awakening of ascension. For, it has a way of moving through certain layers, and penetrating the most tense elements, within certain barriers. Whatever pains there may be, it calms them with a Spirit of ascension. Like elements of honey, it nourishes their wounds; bringing them closer to the very foundation of healing’s delight.

There is a song-a precious song. For, it is called, “Dong Doi!” Not only does it symbolize the very meaning of “team,” but it asks the very definition and meaning of, “team.” Who is involved and who participates in the foundation of team? We will get to that for another time. Yet, for now, let’s focus on the pre-rituals of music’s dedication. For it ends with water, and it will begin, as so. Watering in, while performing, out!

Phi Nhung

https://alchetron.com/Phi-Nhung
https://youtu.be/AXAcxyOzXyE
https://open.spotify.com/album/5SjSwLoZwRGyrUElPatF2j

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

