Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Perfectionism is the killer of creativity

You don't need to prove your self-worth

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Your need to be perfect is killing your craft. I know because perfectionism has stopped me in my life and my work for years.

I would be in a bad mood when I would go out, if my nail color was coming off or if my shoes didn’t match my purse. Can you relate?

I took so much pressure to paint the perfect illustrations when I was studying fashion. I had a panic attack the morning of my final portfolio submission because my portfolio wasn’t finished.

Why was that? Because I had spent too long trying to make each and every illustration perfect. And that left no time to actually put together everything I had been working on for months!

When I decided to make a living out of traditional painting and art gallery owners and curators remarked that my art was ‘unconventional’ and ‘my figures were not in proportion. I took it so seriously that I left painting all together and decided not to pick up a brush for 2 years.

I eventually came to my senses.

I realized creativity is birthed from imperfection.

I realized I was only trying to be perfect because I was attaching my self-worth to my work and life.

I unconsciously thought that if I wasn’t perfect, I wasn’t worthy of love, attention, money, etc.

So I started to make some simple mindset changes and I continue to do so.

  • If somebody needed a perfect, realist painting, they could just get a photograph or buy a painting from someone else who actually was a realist painter.
  • When I set down to paint, I would focus on painting how I wanted to and not try to copy the reference. Sometimes I don’t use references.
  • My website is a constant work in progress. I set aside time once a month to update any things I don’t like or I hire it out.
  • Now as a podcaster, I don’t spend time editing each and every unnecessary sound from the podcast. Sometimes I don’t even plan out my podcast episodes.

Ever since I learned to catch my perfectionist self & calm her down, my art, writing & confidence to show up has improved ten-folds!

It has taken me time but now I accept wholeheartedly and with pride that

  • My portraits & figures have proportions that are out of order
  • I don’t even know the different types of poetry. I never took a literature course!
  • I have puffy eyes, vampire teeth, facial hair that I’m too lazy to remove & I stutter when I speak

Tell me & journal on this..

Why does your website, blog, instagram, photos, lives, have to be perfect to be shared with the world?

Why do you sit down to paint or write something perfect?

Why do you have that need to be perfect? What are you trying to prove? And to whom?

If this resonates with you, I’d like to invite you to my free workshop + art circle where I will talk more about this and we will write and make imperfect art together.

You can stay connected with me and other creative entrepreneurs struggling with perfectionism inside my free FB community.

    Jabeen Qadri, Artist, Self-love & Creativity Coach at The Wishing Well Co

    I'm Jabeen, an expressive artist, writer, green juice drinker, closet singer and selflove and creativity coach. I’m a capricorn sun, libra moon, the individualist (enneagram #4) and a splenic projector (human design).

    I believe that self-love and self-acceptance really effects our creativity our health, our productivity, motivation and eventually our business and our success. I've suffered physical and mental health issues because of lack of self-worth and now I strongly believe in fearless self-expression and not hiding and minimizing your true self.

    Now I help empathetic, creative entrepreneurs design a self-loving lifestyle that boosts their creativity and help them become confident with their unique gifts and skills and be fearlessly expressive and visible online. I do this through my method 'be fearless effect'.

    You can find out about me & my art here or join my free community here to stay connected with me and other soulful creative entrepreneurs.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Aanchal Wadhwani: “You can’t do everything on your own”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    Community//

    How Doing Imperfect Things Helped Me Overcome Perfectionism

    by Dr. Sonja Adzovic
    Community//

    “Perfectionism can be defined as one’s focus on doing everything “right” in order to appear perfect to oneself or others.” with Heather Rider and Beau Henderson

    by Beau Henderson
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.