Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive
Thrive
Community

Perfection Is An Impossible Goal

Choose a game you can win

Thrive invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Photo by Olya Kobruseva: https://www.pexels.com/photo/motivational-simple-inscription-against-doubts-5238645/
Photo by Olya Kobruseva: https://www.pexels.com/photo/motivational-simple-inscription-against-doubts-5238645/

This is part 1 of a multi-part series on perfectionism, something that LOTS of people I work with struggle with.

If you’re shooting for perfect, you’re playing a losing game. You’ll always feel inadequate because perfect just isn’t possible.

But here’s the thing: You get to choose what games you play.

You know what game I like better than “perfect”? “Good enough.”

“Good enough” is one of my favorite concepts. Often, when people hear “good enough” they think of it as settling, or “less than”. But I don’t think of it that way at all. “Good enough” is about being optimally efficient. It’s about doing no more than is necessary, in any scenario, to get the job done. And done well.

“Good enough” isn’t settling. It’s about using your key resources (like time and energy) wisely. And “good enough” is going to be different based on the goal or activity. The game is to find that line.

“Good enough” is that threshold beyond which is “too much effort expended”, and short of which is “not acceptable”. Trust me, it’s way more fun than “perfect”, and achievable, too!

This about it this way: Have you ever taken a pass/fail test?

Well, if 70% is a passing grade, “good enough” is 70%. Anything more is wasted effort studying.

Here’s another way of thinking about it. It often takes the same amount of time and effort to get from 0% to 90% as it does to get from 90% to 99.99% (remember, perfect isn’t possible; we’re not shooting for 100%). But usually, the only one who notices the difference between 90% and 99.99% is you. Is all that extra effort worth it to you?

In future posts in this series, I’ll be getting into some tactical solutions for how to combat perfectionism, so you can focus on doing more of what matters to you. But for now, I want to leave you with a couple of pithy quotes that you can use to help you make the mental shift:

“Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good”

“Done is better than perfect”

    Alexis Haselberger, Time Management and Productivity Coach

    Alexis Haselberger, Time Management and Productivity Coach at Alexis Haselberger Coaching and Consulting

    Alexis Haselberger helps people (and teams) do more, and stress less via 1:1 coaching, group coaching, workshops and online courses.  Her goal is to help people use their time intentionally, so they can do more of what they want, less of what they don't, and create the balance that's right for them.

    You might also like...

    7 tips to overcome imposter syndrome by Mark Pettit
    Community//

    7 Tips to Overcome Imposter Syndrome

    by Mark Pettit
    Community//

    When Team Together Doesn’t Work

    by Elaine Hamilton
    Community//

    How to Harvest Happiness From Salad

    by Karen Mangia
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.