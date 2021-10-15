Perfecting Your Morning Routine | Kelly Hansard

Whether you’re happy to get out of bed or like hitting snooze a few times before exiting your dreamy slumber, how you start your day has a huge impact on how your day eventually goes. Getting started is always a must, but getting started on the right foot also matters a great deal. Yet, not everyone knows how to do it.

There are many ways you can go about improving your morning routine habits. Here are nine of them:

Do Anything to Get Ready: Getting ready for your day probably includes a dozen different things, including a shower, breakfast, and picking out clothes. When thinking about all the things you need to do in the morning, it’s tempting to stay in the bed instead of getting ready. However. Pushing yourself to do just one of them will crack the ice on your morning routine list and it’ll be much easier to get through the rest of your routine.

Drink Water: It’s essential to always stay hydrated, especially in the morning. You would never go eight hours during the day without drinking something. This is why drinking a glass of water as soon as you wake up is so important.

Have Some Fun: If you dread the morning, it’s important to find new ways to make it better and more fun. As your body wakes up from a long night of rest, your brain may have a harder time waking up. Ignite your mind, body, and soul in the morning by adding some joy before the day hits you. This can be done by listening to your favorite music as you go through your morning, going for a quick jog, meditating, or whatever else makes you happy.

Leave the Phone Alone: Try to do several things before you check the phone the first time. You should wake up calm and relaxed. Checking emails, social media, texts, and the news will destroy that fast.

Make Up Your Bed: While making up your bed may seem like a chore, but it should only take a few seconds, Making up your bed can help declutter your mind and will help your day start off productively.

Stretch: When your mind wakes up, your sleep is over. However, your body might not wake up as quickly as your brain. Help get the blood flowing a little, but be gentle with a body that’s been hibernating for hours on end.

Wash Your Face: Although most influencers will tell you that an entire skincare routine is essential to your morning, you don’t have to put that much work into it. Especially when you’re crunched for time in the morning, just washing your face and applying moisturizer can help your feel refreshed and ready to take on the morning.

Write Three Pages: Taking the time to journal in the morning can drastically change the mood and productivity of your day. The pages your write don’t have to be any good and never have to show them anyone. Just get out whatever is going on in your head, whether it’s serious self-reflection or complaining about the refs who cost your team the game the night before. Clear your head.

Write Your To-Do List: Not everything has to go on it. You might not get everything on it done. Just have some kind of roadmap for your responsibilities.

When you deliberately choose where to focus your attention and energy first thing in the morning, your mind is likely to center on the rest of the day. If you don’t, then your day will simply be determined by your deadlines more than your decisions. Your boss at work still has to be answered to, but you can find what you need and want over the course of the day, too. You’ll certainly feel more accomplished in the afternoon if you do it.

This article was originally published on KellyHansard.info