Perfect Planning Quotes

Planning means looking ahead - Mahathir Mohamad

When we fail to plan obviously we are planning to fail.. Better plan ahead your days, weeks, months, year. Implement your plans, work accordingly and shine bright ever. Here are few planning quotes to motivate you to plan ahead in each and every aspects in your life.

He who fails to plan is planning to fail

– Winston Churchill

A good plan implemented today is better than a perfect plan implemented tomorrow

– George Patton

A goal without a plan is just a wish

– Antoine de Saint-Exupery

Planning is a skill and an art it takes lifetime to master

– Paddick Van Zyl

Planning is bringing the future into the present so that you can do something about it now..

In preparing for the battle, I have always found that plans are useless but planning is indispensable

– Dwight D. Eisenhower

Make time for planning, Wars are won in general’s tent

– Stephen R. Convey

