Perfect is boring

Legendary film beauty (and underestimated intellectual) Marilyn Monroe, is quoted as saying: ‘Imperfection is beauty. Madness is genius. And it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.’    

As we muddle through the bewildering daily landscape of COVID-19, what we aspire to be and do is called into serious question.

As recently as January 2020, the generally accepted norms of life, the terms and conditions of success and our evaluation of a relative state of happiness were rather easy to comprehend. Not anymore.

Life, as we knew it, has been upended and laid bare for scrutiny. And that is true whether you live in a sprawling penthouse on the privileged Upper East Side of New York City, or a tiny cramped space in any corner of the world. Everything has changed.

Some would say that justice has been served  

People who call themselves pragmatists would say that this is justice. That, for too long – and prodded relentlessly by major brands and social influencers – we worshipped at the shrine of ‘perfection’ – a touched-up version of life that could be purchased and flaunted by those who had enough money and a desperate need for approval. And that we were now experiencing the backlash of this superficiality.

Semi-authentic is still faking it

The more bohemian – creative and artistic – elements among us, who had always lamented what they called a ‘lack of authenticity’ in those brand images, sought solace in trying to cultivate authenticity by supporting only those brands that claimed to be highly principled.  However, a pious slogan on an overpriced t-shirt does not cut it when that same t-shirt was made in a sweatshop in a country where the local population lives in abject poverty.      

So, now that the spotlight is forcing us to re-think our values, how do we move forward to change our behavior in line with our true selves?   

Enter imperfection.

It’s what the French would call the ‘mot du jour’ – the word of the day.

On the face of it, validating imperfection is a perfect excuse to lounge in your pajamas all day, over multiple Zoom Calls, go to the shops in your jogging pants – sorry, that’s ‘athleisure’, right? And feel that finally, the world had got it right.

But that’s not what this is all about. The fact that perfection is under the microscope is not so that we can substitute it with a more relaxed approach to dressing, eating, thinking and behaving.

My sense is that the call to imperfection will require an even bigger commitment to living life to the fullest. 

We will no longer be able to blame external circumstances, or the stress of being constantly in the glare of a social media-centered game of one-upmanship for our personal situations.

Devoid of the excuse of not being perfect, we will have to show up – warts and all – and contribute our best effort, even if that is just a smile for a stranger – to be a worthwhile member of society.

And if we can get our heads around that, we may well end up being better than we thought possible. 

When questioned on the subject of perfection, another legendary screen beauty (and deep thinker) Audrey Hepburn, is said to have tossed her head and said: ‘ It’s just a question of including an apostrophe and a little space and you can change ‘imperfect’ to ‘I’m perfect.’ Voila!

    Eithne Kennedy, Entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker and mentor to start-ups at Isle Of Us Productions Pte Ltd

    Eithne Kennedy is an entrepreneur, author, blogger, online course creator, motivational speaker and mentor to start-ups. Her online course:  'Self-awareness - for people in a hurry' has just been released. You can find it on her website at: http://www.isle-of-us.com. In her professional career, Eithne has worked in the corporate sector, latterly as Director Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Tetra Pak Asia-Pacific. Currently, she is co-owner and CEO of a business specialist practice, focused on humanizing business transformation. In this capacity, Eithne and her associates act as trusted advisers to global companies across a wide variety of industries, cultures and geographical locations. She is a frequent speaker and moderator at global business conferences.

    Currently based in Singapore, Eithne has lived and worked in multiple locations around the world and thrives on cross-cultural interaction, inspiring and encouraging young professionals to make the most of themselves, both personally and professionally.

    She is author of: 'Smart Management for Ambitious Young Managers' and also author of: 'Rebooting Humanity; a Call to Awareness'.

    Some testimonials for: ‘Rebooting Humanity - A Call to Awareness’:

    ‘Rebooting humanity is certainly the most important task in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.’ Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman World Economic Forum.

    ‘Very interesting and timely.’ Ben Pring, leader of Cognizant’s Center for the Future of Work and co-author of: ‘What To Do When Machines Do Everything’.

    ‘Interesting and inspiring. I read it with joy!’ Peter Sävblom, Advisory Board Member: Geeks Without Frontiers, Washington DC based NGO,  focused on global connectivity issues.

    ‘A real analysis of what lies ahead from different perspectives. Very thoughtful, challenging and provocative. A very worthy contender to assuage the appetite for the questions which must be raised as to what will the scenario be like in 30+ years' Robert Grier, Former Member of The Labor Court of Ireland.

    ‘Highly inspiring. A very valuable contribution to the development of mankind.’ Dr Bruno Doenni, Former Executive Chairman, Schindler AG, Switzerland.

    Over the past fifteen years, Eithne has trained thousands of professionals in corporate workshops around the world in leadership and personal development programs.

    She holds an MBA from Edinburgh Business School, a Diploma in International Business from INSEAD Business School and a BA from University College Cork, Ireland.

     

       

     

     

     

     

