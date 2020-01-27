People Watching At Hatsfield-Jackson International Airport

My son and I were recently returning from a trip visiting my parents. They live outside of Atlanta. We spent the week. It was lovely.

During that week, however, our nation was inarguably spinning and reeling. The impeachment hearing was well underway and the news of the loss of Kobe Bryant furthered our nation’s anxiety and dower temperment.

As we sat in the Delta Sky Club patiently awaiting our flight, I did so intently observing unknown faces — all doing something, pushing their lives forward, going somewhere. Unified in our current activity, I couldn’t help but wonder if we were unified in some thoughts that continue to baffle me, daily.

At 53 years-old the deeper questions arise faster than ever before. I share some of them with you below:



1. How interchangeable “masculine and feminine” and “male and female” have become in our society, wrongly.



2. How those who have food, shelter, clothing, freedom, security, employment, anf family, still have to be reminded to be grateful.



3. How frivolous so many are with their thoughts knowing that “the quality of your thoughts determines the quality of your life.”



4. How we spend the first half of our lives achieving things in search of happiness and the second half, letting those same things go in pursuit of the happiness we still havent found.



5. How pushing away problems, naturally increases our obsession with such problems and why we continue to do so, knowingly.



6. How closely tied “convenience” and “isolation” have become, even when in the company of others.



7. How baffled we are that kids today aren’t happy, when they are only emulating us, a nation full of unhappy parents and influences.



8. How our society values one type of intelligence over all others, the very same intelligence that is causing most of our nation’s problems.



9. How society teaches us to stay in the box and life pushes us out of it every chance it gets.



10. How humanity has removed the very elements from our education system that will ultimately save us, calling them unimportant.

I marvel at all of these, wondering when it will be that humanity begins to take life seriously — showing the respect, deference and thought it deserves.

We are all so eager to judge, argue, and throw away the once-in-a-lifetime chance we’ve been given to truly live, connect, and maximize our time here.

I dont get it. I hasten to guess many of you don’t either. In that vain, I invite you to ponder the points above and share some of your own.

Maybe, together, we can make “heads or tails” of the verg baffling day in which we live.





