“People Matter”, With Douglas Brown Karyn Schell of DP Solutions:

We encourage employees to pitch in to get a job done when the primary person is not available, helping out to complete a project on time, and sharing knowledge with the group to get different viewpoints on a topic.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women Leaders in Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Karyn Schell.

Karyn Schell is the president of DP Solutions, a managed IT services provider (MSP) now celebrating 50 years in business. She joined DP Solutions in 2007 as a project manager and distribution applications specialist and was responsible for selling and implementing IBM-hardware based distribution systems across the Mid-Atlantic. From there she was appointed as operations manager and later promoted to vice president of operations, in which capacity she developed her executive skills in preparation for her current leadership role.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Right after I graduated from college, I landed a job at a small IT services provider called Computer Aid, which was an IBM Business partner. I didn’t know much about technology then, but I was encouraged by the leadership there to invest in my professional growth. What I initially thought was going to be a short-term position with Computer Aid, turned into a career-defining opportunity, with an almost direct path to where I am today.

Computer Aid was eventually acquired by DP Solutions, but by that time I had received an amazing opportunity at Crown Cork & Seal (Crown Specialty Packaging). I held multiple roles at Crown including project management, shop floor management and account management. In fact, at one point, I was the account manager for the William Wrigley account where I worked on the transition team that moved the manufacture of Altoids tins from the U.K. to Belcamp, Maryland.

In 2007, I was recruited by then-president, Simon Tutt, to join DP Solutions to help sell and implement IBM-hardware based distribution systems across the Mid-Atlantic. In 2010, I was appointed as operations manager and took on responsibility for all of the product and service delivery aspects of the organization including customer experience. In 2011, I was promoted to the role of vice president of operations. This is where I developed and honed my executive skills in preparation for my future role as president of DP Solutions, to which I was named in September 2018.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A few years ago, as DP Solutions was growing, we were adding a lot of new clients to our on-site data center. This was before the cloud became mainstream, and this type of technology was pretty popular. Unfortunately, we had put too many servers in the data center and the cooling system could not keep up with the load. Needless to say, the room began to overheat! We had to think fast to come up with a resolution so the servers wouldn’t crash.

We came up with the idea to run out and buy lawn sprinklers to put on the roof to cool the server room down. I never would have thought that a major technology issue would be solved by lawn sprinklers, yet there we were installing sprinklers on our roof … and it worked, as a temporary fix of course!

I learned that you need to know your capacity and restraints in advance. It’s great to add new clients to your roster, but you have to step back and make sure you are equipped to handle the extra workload first! I also learned that when problems do arise, and they will, it’s important to keep cool and be creative when coming up with solutions.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

As a woman in business, especially in male-dominated industries such as technology and manufacturing, I’ve encountered a few roadblocks and have had to break down barriers. However, I never felt like giving up.

Early in my career, I was a shop floor manager at a Crown Cork & Seal (Crown Specialty Packaging), a Baltimore-based manufacturing facility. Most of my direct reports were male line mechanics and engineers who were not used to reporting to female leadership. I could have easily become intimidated by this “woman in a man’s world” situation, but instead, I put on my steel-toed shoes, ear plugs and hair net, got on the shop floor, and began to establish myself and earn respect as their leader. In my opinion, it should not matter what sex, race, color, or creed your leader is; people are people. If you are qualified, have the drive, and believe in yourself, you can succeed at anything. It didn’t happen overnight, but I stayed the course, developed a dynamic work-ethic, and learned to manage adversity.

It takes guts to take a leap of faith, but it’s always worth it to push yourself beyond what you think you’re capable of, even if you fail. What I’ve learned is that you are never in it by yourself. There are always people around to support you, whether it be colleagues, family or friends. I always had people that believed in me, and now whenever I get pushed into something new or out of my comfort zone, I say “Bring it on!”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

For me, the person who helped me get to where I am in my career today is Simon Tutt, my predecessor as president at DP Solutions.

I first met Simon at Computer Aid, my first job out of college. After a few years at Computer Aid, I moved on to Crown Cork & Seal and Simon became the operations manager at DP Solutions as part of an acquisition in 1996. When Simon became president in 2006, he reconnected with me to see if I would consider joining the company under his leadership. At the time, I had been out of the IT world for many years, the DP Solutions office was far from my home, and I was seeing a lot of success in my current position. It didn’t seem to make sense to make that transition. However, after a few months of conversations with Simon about his vision for the company and the path he saw for me, I knew I had to become a part of the DP Solutions team.

Simon took me under his wing and laid out a very strategic path of growth for me to learn the business from all angles. His long-term goal was that I would take over for him when he was ready to retire. I started in sales, moved on to project manager, and then became the operations manager. About two years before Simon was ready to retire, he started transitioning executive leadership responsibilities to me. I became an active player in the decision-making process and began assessing the direction of the company. When faced with hard decisions or other challenges, Simon would ask for my approach or how I would handle things. He would confer with and guide me, but he never gave me the answer; he wanted me to figure things out for myself.

Throughout much of my professional life, Simon has been my sounding board and a person I can always turn to for support and honest feedback. The biggest lessons I learned from Simon are to always be honest and truthful, and to always do the right thing for the client no matter the cost; your reputation and integrity are priceless.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be brave enough to suck at something new.” I recently heard this quote and I thought it was perfect! Challenges make you stronger, and with a determined mindset and support from your inner circle, you can make the best out of any situation. Life, both professionally and personally, is all about taking risks. Particularly in the technology industry where things change so frequently, you must be willing to take risks and not let the fear of failing get in your way. For instance, no one could have anticipated the major changes and challenges thrust upon us by the pandemic. In the face of this unprecedented situation, we were forced to find new ways of working and supporting our clients. Some things worked and some things did not, but at the end of the day, the business prevailed; we hired nearly a dozen new employees, brought on over 20 new clients, and embarked on some wonderful new business initiatives.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

DP Solutions is a managed IT services provider. This means that we partner with businesses, large and small, to help strategize, support, and manage their IT operations on an ongoing and long-term basis. Our goal is to alleviate technical support headaches and reduce time wasted on day-to-day technology issues. We help our clients get their technology to a place where it supports their mission and can grow with them.

Essentially, DP Solutions becomes an extension of our client’s organization. For businesses that don’t have internal IT staff, we provide all the benefits of a fully staffed IT department. For organizations looking to augment their existing IT staff, we work seamlessly with their team to supplement their needs. We often take over the routine daily management tasks, allowing clients to focus on more strategic initiatives.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our longevity in the industry is truly unique to our company, especially as a technology firm. Most tech companies these days are less than 10 years old, but we’ve been around longer than Apple and even Microsoft!

While being one of the oldest IT companies in the U.S., our longevity is not a secret; it’s all about our enduring culture. We don’t think of ourselves as a managed service provider, but rather a customer service organization that happens to provide IT services. We have grown and developed with leaps in technology, retaining many long-term clients; some in excess of 30 years!

One of our longest client relationships is with Baltimore Equitable Insurance (BEI), a Baltimore-based homeowner’s insurance provider that has been with us for over 35 years. BEI started with us as an IBM midrange client, a technology that was developed in the late 1960s for small- and medium-size businesses that needed more power than a commodity server could supply, but did not require the massive computing power of a mainframe.

Over the years, DP Solutions has helped BEI through many technology upgrades. In 2019, we migrated them to Microsoft Office 365 and Azure, a much more modern and flexible cloud-based solution. They can now work from anywhere and productivity has greatly improved, which was fortuitous given the state of the world in 2020.

I love telling stories like this one with BEI. It shows how we can partner with clients for the long-term and ride along with them through the many changes and evolutions in technology.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

As a business that continues to grow and evolve, we know we need to continue to grow not only in technology, but also in business process improvements. We have worked with outside business consultants such as TruMethods, to help establish industry-best processes and standardization. Implementing standards and helping align our clients’ technology to meet their organization’s goals is vital to managing their risk and critical to their business success. Most recently, we implemented Truvelop, an employee review and performance management solution to improve employee engagement and generate an engaged, healthy workforce. I’m excited about this solution as it will help me and my management team capture real-time employee observations, performance appraisals, and take actions to motivate, grow and retain our workforce. Change is inevitable and you must always be willing and able to make changes to grow and persevere.

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in more broad terms. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in Tech? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

I think it’s obvious that, in general, we need more women in tech careers. Women are extremely strong, smart, and capable of being highly successful in any STEM profession. I think there needs to be more advocacy and opportunity for women’s growth and development in the technology industry. For my part, I think that women seeing other women taking on successful roles in technology and in leadership will help them realize that there is a place for them in this industry.

By having more females in technology, we will also start to normalize and remove any stigma about women in tech careers. Ideally, men and women alike won’t even think twice about the gender of someone in a certain position; the most qualified person will be the one in the role.

At the end of the day, we need to show younger women real-life examples and build them up to see that they can be successful in this field if they put their mind to it.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

The most common challenge that I hear from females in the industry is that they struggle to be taken seriously. For instance, if a female engineer answers the phone to take a support call, the caller will often assume that they are just answering the phone; not someone who could actually help solve their issue. Women in tech have to work that much harder just to prove that they are capable of providing the same, if not better, technical support and know-how than their male counterparts. Unfortunately, there is no finite answer to this problem. As I previously mentioned, we need to continue to normalize having females in tech careers and encouraging women to enter these types of fields if it’s their passion. With a 25% female workforce at DP Solutions, I believe that we are on our way.

What would you advise to another tech leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

My recommendation would be to take an inward view of your sales approach. Revisit your proposals, agreements, and presentations to see how they look from an outsider’s perspective. Maybe something in your materials if off-putting or needs refreshing. You want to make sure what you are putting out to the public is timely, approachable, easy-to-digest, and friendly for the reader. Your sales resources should convey that the customer comes first and that working with you will be easy and beneficial to them. Sometimes we can get stuck in our own ways and overlook the fundamentals. So, get back to basics, take a good, hard look at what you’re putting out there and think about revitalizing your approach.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

The number one way that we attract new customers is through our website and digital efforts. We put a lot of content online, and we put it out consistently. While this helps people find us when they are searching online for an IT provider, I think it’s the type of content that we put out that makes the difference. 90% of what we publish is purely educational content rather than advertisements for our business. Our goal is to establish ourselves as a thought leader in the industry and to be a trusted resource for business executives. Eventually, that will lead to winning new business, and since they’ve consumed so much of our content, they are most often the right type of client as well.

When we are talking to new prospects, we find that there are typically three reasons why they’ve engaged with us: they aren’t happy with their current provider; they want to reduce their footprint as far as internal IT staff; or they’ve experienced a data loss or other cyberattack.

There was one instance where we were able to help a prospective client recover from a serious data loss before they were even a customer! During the bidding process, this particular client happened to experience a breach of their backups which were being managed by their existing IT provider. Even though they weren’t a client yet, they reached out to us to help. Our team stepped in and guided them through the terrible situation. We were able to quickly remediate the issue. Needless to say, not long after this event, they ended up signing a three-year service contract with us!

Based on your experience, can you share 3 or 4 strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

There are four tenets that my company abides by to ensure a stellar client experience. The first thing is you must have integrity. Always be honest and truthful with the client and do what you say you’re going to do. If you promise them something, then you need to deliver.

Second, be responsive. No one wants to wait hours or even days for a response. Respect your client’s time and make sure you are always available to them; within reason of course.

Next, make sure that you have clarity and understand the client’s requests and needs before taking action. I always recommend repeating to the client what you heard they needed and following up with written documentation, so everyone is on the same page. When in doubt, pick up the phone and, yes, have an actual conversation with them to iron out any uncertainties.

My last recommendation is to follow up, follow up, follow up! Keep the lines of communication open and don’t assume anything. It’s critical to maintain a pulse on the client’s satisfaction level and ensure that they have a clear understanding of milestones, roles and responsibilities along the way.

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

The number one way that we limit customer attrition is by developing strong relationships with our clients, which is achieved by the way our business is structured and organized.

DP Solutions has spent tremendous resources studying and continuously striving to learn how the best-run, best-performing IT service companies in the world operate. What we found is that true excellence is more than just great people, great service, and a great culture. The best-performing IT service providers are actually structured differently; they are literally built and organized for success. At DP Solutions, we call this our “World-class Business Methodology.”

Our business approach and methodology differ greatly from other MSPs who focus solely on “managing technology.” We provide each of our managed services clients with a dedicated technology success team consisting of a client strategy advisor, account manager and technical alignment specialists.

This team gains an integral understanding of each client’s business and how IT can be leveraged to assist them in being successful and safe. We embed ourselves in their business and become a critical component of the organization’s operations. From initial contact and throughout the entire relationship, our passionate team of business professionals are there every step of the way with guidance, expertise, management and accountability.

Our goal with each and every engagement is to gain a client for life, and we are proud of our success. DP Solutions has a client retention rate of over 96% and our average employee tenure is just over 10 years!

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful tech company? Please share a story or an example for each.

Since taking the helm in 2018, I’ve increased the firm’s revenue by 21.42%, steering a clear way for DP Solutions to grow and thrive. Even in a challenging year like 2020, we were able to add 11 new employees, 27 new clients, and engage in new partnerships with tech leaders such as SentinelOne, Aruba and BigLeaf Networks. The most important things that make DP Solutions successful are our company core values, which are at the heart of our culture:

People Matter

As a 50-year-old tech company, DP Solutions’ success hinges on strong relationships with both our staff and our clients.

We are defined by our people and not by our products. Our people are DP Solutions’ greatest asset and what makes us who we are. We invest in our staff’s learning and encourage professional development through continuing education courses, trainings, seminars, and attaining certifications for new technology products. We always want our team members to be growing and improving their skills, which helps both their personal enrichment and provides greater expertise for the benefit of our clients.

On the other side of the coin is our relationships with our clients. Instead of thinking of the company as a managed service provider, I like to say that we are a customer service organization that happens to provide IT services. We embed ourselves into our clients’ businesses, gaining a great understanding of how their organization operates, what their challenges are and what success looks like to them. We truly become an extension of their team, not just from an operational perspective, but as a strategic partner as well. When you have a deep relationship with your clients on a personal and business level, you become ingrained with them, working to achieve the same goals. At the end of the day, success for our clients spells success for DP Solutions.

2. Surprise & Delight

It’s our mission to make our clients happy. We are thrilled when clients tell us about the great service they’ve received — especially when what we do makes their lives easier. After successfully resolving an issue for a client, we always ask if they are 100% satisfied and if there is anything else we can assist with. We’ll go the extra two miles to make sure our clients are taken care of! We also provide clients with many opportunities to give real-time honest feedback about their service and interactions with the staff. The positive feedback from clients is always shared company-wide to ensure recognition of the team’s efforts. Conversely, feedback that indicates a client satisfaction concern is immediately addressed with all involved parties so we can understand where improvements need to be made and take immediate action to rectify the situation.

I recently received a note from a new client that I think showcases what it means to surprise and delight:

“I have not shared with you recently, but things are going VERY well with our on-boarding, and your team has jumped in with both feet, even during these challenging times!

Our DPS experience has made us more confident by the day, that we made the RIGHT IT decision.

Leaders like us, at the tops of our organizations, don’t often get recognized or appreciated. I am a firm believer that you can quickly tell about the leader of any organization by those that work under them!”

Jeff Schwartz, President

Ashton Manor Environmental

3. Take the Long-Term View

The long-term view is usually the best and biggest view. We’re always thinking long-term and listening to our client’s current and future needs, like acquisition growth, office moves, new staff, increased orders and so forth. We encourage our employees to think long-term about what they will need in the future to augment, improve and “WOW” their clients, and to make concrete plans to get there.

Additionally, we stay relevant in the industry and successful by maintaining a pulse on technical innovations to bring leading IT solutions to our client base. To maintain a high level of integrity and innovation, we constantly evaluate new products and technologies that will help us deliver best-in-breed solutions. This process is not performed in a silo by one single person, but rather a collaborative effort. Our leadership team and other subject matter experts in the company work together to assess new solutions and determine what makes the most sense for our business, our team, and our clients.

The final part of taking the long-term view is investing in upcoming leaders. To ensure the continued success for the future of DP Solutions, it’s important to foster the growth and development of the company’s next generation of leaders through leadership training, management shadowing, and giving them increased responsibilities as warranted. I want to make sure we are developing the right leadership foundation for the company and providing those leaders with mechanisms to be successful.

4. Own It

With ownership comes great success. This means that our teams take responsibility to ensure that their client’s experiences are world class and activities are done in a timely and thorough manner. In an “Own It” culture, clients will hear comments such as “can I help you in any way?” or, “what else can I do to ensure you are completely satisfied with this project?” Internally, owning it means ensuring a complete resolution for a project, problem or task. You won’t hear our employees saying “that’s not my job,” or “I can’t help you.” Owning it doesn’t mean that you are the only one doing all the work on a project, but that you know what resources are needed to ensure tasks and projects are done thoroughly.

When everyone on your team develops an “own it” mentality, the approach becomes contagious throughout the company and clients are happier knowing they are being well taken care of, and employees feel accomplished knowing that tasks are seen through to complete resolution.

5. Think Teamwork

DP Solutions constantly collaborates in teams within and across departments, with our vendor partners, and with our clients. Every participant plays an active role with the full understanding that his or her assignments are a critical part of the success of the entire project.

We encourage employees to pitch in to get a job done when the primary person is not available, helping out to complete a project on time, and sharing knowledge with the group to get different viewpoints on a topic.

By implementing the “Think Teamwork” approach, we constantly tap into our many valuable internal resources to provide the most thorough, well-planned, and efficient solutions for our clients.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to challenge everyone to do something that makes a positive impact each and every day. It doesn’t have to be anything extravagant, but I would love for people to do one small thing every day that can make a difference. I personally love the ideas inspired by BJ Fogg’s book, “Tiny Habits” where he talks about how making little changes can lead to big impacts. These things don’t have to be work related, but they can be. Just do something that lets people know you care. For me, I make sure and check in on my employees personally. If an employee is sick or going through a personal challenge with their health, their family, etc., I always take the extra step to let them know that I’m thinking of them. I will bring them homemade meals and send them cards to know they are not in it alone. At the end of the day, can you sleep at night and have you done the right thing? By making a small difference every day, not only will you be impacting the people and world around you, but you will be fueling your soul’s growth along the way.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to have breakfast with Claude Silver, chief heart officer at VaynerMedia. As her title might reveal, Claude is the epitome of a “people person” and embodies my number one core value of “Our People Matter.” I would love to pick her brain about how to take our people-first company culture to the next level.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!