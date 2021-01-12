Image courtesy of Unsplash

People make things happen — this is a fundamental truth. We all know this but keep forgetting.

What is a general without an army? If people around you (your friends, family, crew, study group, team..) trust you, believe in you, support you, then they will propel you to your destination. This is a reciprocal relationship and people give back what they get.

Think about that, it is pure common sense.

If you trust them, they will trust you. If you believe in them, they will believe in you. If you respect them, they will respect you.

Sometimes, in spite of your best intentions, it is not reciprocal. Some people just don’t respond to your outreach or gestures. When this happens, avoid such people till you can see that they’re ready to engage with you.

Display and seek attributes that you desire for yourself and in other people.

In my case, I look for friends with the following traits:

“I got this” attitude, Integrity, Intellect.

I get back trust, praise, and encouragement. Life is good!