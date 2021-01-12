Contributor Log In/Sign Up
People make things happen

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Image courtesy of Unsplash

People make things happen — this is a fundamental truth. We all know this but keep forgetting.

What is a general without an army? If people around you (your friends, family, crew, study group, team..) trust you, believe in you, support you, then they will propel you to your destination. This is a reciprocal relationship and people give back what they get.

Think about that, it is pure common sense.

If you trust them, they will trust you.

If you believe in them, they will believe in you.

If you respect them, they will respect you.

Sometimes, in spite of your best intentions, it is not reciprocal. Some people just don’t respond to your outreach or gestures. When this happens, avoid such people till you can see that they’re ready to engage with you.

Display and seek attributes that you desire for yourself and in other people.

In my case, I look for friends with the following traits:

“I got this” attitude, Integrity, Intellect.

I get back trust, praise, and encouragement. Life is good!

    Janya Bhaskar, Student Founder at Uncommon Common

    Janya Bhaskar is a Thrive on Campus Student Contributor and a junior at Monta Vista High School, Cupertino. She recently published her debut novel,  'The Fall Of A God: Descend Into Chaos'', that explores a dystopian world, mental breakdowns and chaos. She loves to write dark adventure and fantasy fiction. She is creating a compilation of her posts into a handbook of teen "common sense" wisdom and is working on her next fiction trilogy. She enjoys reading about advances in biological research and space.
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

