Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

People are volunteering in record numbers in the face of COVID-19

Alfred I. Johnson is Co-founder and CEO of Mobilize, the events management and volunteer recruitment platform that connects mission-driven organizations and their supporters. Prior to Mobilize, Alfred was Head of Sales & People at Clara Lending, a venture-backed technology company later acquired by SoFi. From 2009-2012, Alfred served in the Obama Administration as Special Assistant to the White House Chief of Staff, Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets at the US Treasury Department, and Special Assistant on the Treasury's Financial Crisis Response Team. Alfred began his career as a Regional Field Director for Barack Obama in 2008. He holds a B.A. from Stanford University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

COVID has changed every aspect of our lives. People have lost their jobs by the millions and the structure of our society has been fundamentally altered. The acute threat of a virus has forced us to physically separate, but it has also contributed to a surge in volunteer activity. People want to make a difference — they want to help each other in this moment of need.

At Mobilize, we’ve seen almost a 4x increase in volunteering since March. Our platform is used by mission-driven organization to connect and engage their supporters.

We’ve also seen a surge of interest among volunteers to directly assist organizations on the front-lines of COVID relief. To meet this need, we launched www.volunteerfromyourcouch.com — a website that specifically curates events from organizations doing critical work to support vulnerable communities through this time (See FastCompany).

So far this year, volunteers have signed up for nearly 6 million actions using Mobilize. While these volunteers have contributed enormous value to the organizations they support, they’ve benefited too. A 2012 study in the journal Health Psychology found that regular volunteer work correlated with living longer!

You can signup to help thousands of organizations by visiting mobilize.us. If you operate an organization and want to join our network, get started today.

Alfred Johnson 2

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Volunteering During COVID

by Adam Fincik
Community//

A Reference Guide: 20 Top Volunteer Websites to Help You with Your Search

by Cynthia Meyer
How to Find Community Involvement Opportunities by Stuart Frost
Community//

How to Find Community Involvement Opportunities by Stuart Frost

by Stuart Frost

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.