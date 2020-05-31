Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

People Are People

In search of empathy, tolerance, and accountability

By
Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash
Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

It’s the end of another month, and also happens to be the end of another week. Coming off of a cancelled clinical rotation this month and about to dive into another in June, I wanted to pause and reflect (and there’s almost an overwhelming amount of things and events to reflect on). First off, systemic and ongoing racism continues to hurt, kill, traumatise, and re-traumatise countless people and, the recent events in Minneapolis and beyond, unfortunately, are only the latest manifestation.

Individuals in positions of power and authority have a choice: a choice to use dialogue based on empathy rather than punishment to address a conflict or a disagreement; a choice to engage humanity and humility instead of turning to legality; and a choice to see how titles and positions don’t equal trust and respect. There have been far too many instances of individuals and institutions leveraging the inherent power differential and misusing their power and authority to inflict harm to fellow human beings, including inmates, students, individuals with mental illnesses, persons with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, children and adolescents, sexual and gender minority individuals, and employees across industries. I do not stand for unfairness and injustice, and hope for a world where everyone sees that people are people, as different as we can be.

Despite my own experience of unfairness and injustice, I have been as focused and productive this past month as I have ever been. Besides the obvious (relating to graduate studies), I managed to stay on track with my Spanish lessons and meditation practice, not to mention bringing the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention presentations to over 100 community members. This was particularly fitting, given that May is the Mental Health Awareness Month, and my sincere gratitude goes to all the community partners who helped make it possible. All in all, I’m hopeful and excited for June, and wish the same for everyone.  

#PAsforMentalHealth

Hwal Lee, Thrive Global Campus Editor-at-Large from Radford University PA Program

Hwal Lee is a PA student at Radford University Carilion in Roanoke, VA. Besides movies and boba tea, mental health education, outreach, and advocacy is his favorite 'hobby' that offers a much-needed reprieve from the intense study of medicine. Hwal completed his counselor training in Australia, and is a nationally certified Mental Health First Aid instructor in the U.S.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

10 Therapy Terms You Wish You Learned In School

by Shainna Ali
little girl crying empathy
Community//

This Little Girl Crying Shows Us How Empathetic People Inspire Us All

by Michael Brenner
Community//

The Power of Choice

by Sunita Sehmi

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.