It’s the end of another month, and also happens to be the end of another week. Coming off of a cancelled clinical rotation this month and about to dive into another in June, I wanted to pause and reflect (and there’s almost an overwhelming amount of things and events to reflect on). First off, systemic and ongoing racism continues to hurt, kill, traumatise, and re-traumatise countless people and, the recent events in Minneapolis and beyond, unfortunately, are only the latest manifestation.

Individuals in positions of power and authority have a choice: a choice to use dialogue based on empathy rather than punishment to address a conflict or a disagreement; a choice to engage humanity and humility instead of turning to legality; and a choice to see how titles and positions don’t equal trust and respect. There have been far too many instances of individuals and institutions leveraging the inherent power differential and misusing their power and authority to inflict harm to fellow human beings, including inmates, students, individuals with mental illnesses, persons with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, children and adolescents, sexual and gender minority individuals, and employees across industries. I do not stand for unfairness and injustice, and hope for a world where everyone sees that people are people, as different as we can be.

Despite my own experience of unfairness and injustice, I have been as focused and productive this past month as I have ever been. Besides the obvious (relating to graduate studies), I managed to stay on track with my Spanish lessons and meditation practice, not to mention bringing the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention presentations to over 100 community members. This was particularly fitting, given that May is the Mental Health Awareness Month, and my sincere gratitude goes to all the community partners who helped make it possible. All in all, I’m hopeful and excited for June, and wish the same for everyone.