Penelope Thomas Of The Clark Hulings Fund: “HAVE MULTIPLE DEFINITIONS OF SUCCESS”

HAVE MULTIPLE DEFINITIONS OF SUCCESS if you want a successful podcast. It’s easy to be blinded by a huge, romantic dream and miss some very satisfying realities. As well as your big podcast goals, establish smaller, more attainable milestones, and know that the day-to-day work is ultimately where it’s at. Artists, and all of us who are dreamers, struggle with redefining success. There have been times when our show has been in hibernation because of our team’s other commitments, or because we’re reworking our funding: that’s part of the process.

As part of my series of interviews about “5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Penelope Thomas.

Penelope is The Thriving Artist™ Podcast Producer at The Clark Hulings Fund for Visual Artists. She brings a background as a performer to a career in Communications for arts organizations, working with The Cunningham Dance Foundation, The Theatre Development Fund (TDF), Marla Kirban Voiceover, Cannell Literary Agency, The Construction Company, The Bistro Awards, and Public Energy.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

I had a wonderful boss who once described the wrong way to begin this kind of story, and that is: “Chapter One: I Am Born” — so I’ll start at Chapter Four. I came to New York as a dancer to study with Merce Cunningham, which was magical and exhausting, and a bit like being a shaggy pony in a stable full of thoroughbreds. I arrived here with a degree in Anthropology & Cultural Studies and had worked with a theatre and dance presenter in Canada, Bill Kimball, who was my window into the nuts and bolts of how the arts actually function. I learned how to consider your audience, your artists, your funding, your inspiration, the tastemakers, and trends, and arrive at a series of decisions that can be implemented and result in creating something to offer to your larger community. I also learned that after you have a plan, you have to be what’s now called “agile” and be ready to change it. As a dancer, I was agile to a point and then injured my back. (So you can see I have baggage when it comes to agility as a workplace metaphor.) After the injury, I dug up some skills from when I was a kid, retrained, and became an actor and singer, all while continuing to work with incredible arts organizations instead of bartending, life coaching, or being paid to drink smoothies and wear yoga pants on Instagram. I believe these are the other viable parallel careers for actors.

At one point, these were all different parts of my life, different identities, but I’m getting to the very lucky place where I see them all as being fundamentally connected. For example, just before joining the team at The Clark Hulings Fund, I was managing a voiceover coach’s business — communications, marketing, logistics, financials — and hearing Marla Kirban’s instincts and ear for getting actors to that sweet spot where their words sound right at the mic. It’s nothing like regular speech. I’d listen to every actor come in and talk about orange juice, and just tap away at QuickBooks, just a regular day…and then someone would really get it. And I’d look up, spontaneously thinking: “tell me more! Is there pulp? Where can I buy it?” That’s when I found out what it sounds like when a voice is really in the pocket. It starts with considering your listeners: what do they need to know and how can you best explain it to them? What needs emphasizing and what needs to be in the background? What’s conversational and what’s just flat? That whole skillset has been incredibly helpful in podcast production.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

One of my challenging moments was working with a guest who was resistant to doing our show. We do a more involved pre-show process than some — the guest thought the preparation and audio tests weren’t necessary and fought us all the way, and I let it get under my skin. I’ve worked near A-list celebrities, and I’m also in situations where I’m the talent. I’ve supported people at the top of their game who are sweethearts, and a few climbers who are less than gracious, and learned there’s no rhyme or reason for what to expect: a difficult personality could mean it’s a rough time in someone’s life or maybe it’s a pattern. The show ended up being a good one, but next time I’d trust my instincts.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

I was once in charge of the copy for a theatre program and left off the name of the creator of the show. I was out for drinks afterward and wanted to crawl under the table when I realized it, but people were incredibly understanding. That was the day I realized an entry-level mistake can lead to executive-level problems.

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

The Thriving Artist™ podcast is six years old, and I’ve been with the show for three and a half years. Many podcasts fold before they finish their first year, so those are dog years. So I’ll say 40 podcast years.

We have 129 episodes, all with different windows into the business of visual art. We have artists including CHF’s Art-Business Accelerator grads Willy Bo Richardson, Kristin Levier, and Donna Lee Nyzio; pop artist Ashley Longshore; and Amanda Theis from the School of Atelier Arts. We have experts from the business side: intellectual property attorney Emily Danchuck and gig economy expert Angela Heath. We’ve featured thought leaders like Pratt Institute professor Mary McBride, and artist and corporate consultant Noah Scalin — who is a great example of the kind of innovativethinking that artists have to share with the straight-ahead business world.

Our most recent episode features James D. Balestrieri, who’s working on a major monograph about our namesake, painter Clark Hulings — I particularly liked the way Jim questioned the authority of art industry gatekeepers. Next up, we tackle NFTs, blockchain, and crypto art — yes it’s trending, but beyond the flavor of the month factor, the topic shines a light on some absolutely key themes in the art world: value, authenticity, and the role of the artist in the midst of a rapidly changing art industry. There’s a reason why all the fun movies and documentaries about art involve a heist or a forgery: we’re fascinated with the value and magic of iconic art, and often blind to the cultural system that creates the magic. Meanwhile: where’s the actual artist in the middle of all of that? So these are the mega themes on my mind as we get ready for that episode.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

We’ve had feedback from our listeners, many of whom are working artists, that they listen to while they’re in the studio or running. So now I imagine them as we’re planning an episode. Is it hot where they’re working because of a kiln? Are they casting a bronze? Are they trying to get a teenager to do their homework while simultaneously creating an action plan for their small business? What meditative qualities does the rhythm of running bring to the listening experience?

Some podcasts are independent entities, but more often they’re connected to some kind of larger brand. The Thriving Artist™ belongs to the nonprofit The Clark Hulings Fund for Visual Artists, so we want the show to further the CHF mission to equip working artists to be self-sustaining entrepreneurs. CHF offers formal learning as well. But I think we’re at our best when we allow the podcast to be fluid and entertaining experience. Audio washes over people in a different way than print or video content, and we want to play to the portability and the multitasking aspect of this medium.

The show is a chance for artists to experience being part of a community of listeners who share their inspiration and struggles, who want to hear how others are doing it, or get an inside look at how art industry decision-makers make their decisions. We’re happy when listeners feel like they have a high-quality professional company that’s worthy of their attention, and when they tell us they feel inspired to keep working hard at what they do. It’s easy to forget your job is important when it’s difficult. We’re here to remind artists of their value — and that they either have or can get, the skills to meet any challenges that come up.

To expand on the idea that a podcast may be an extension of a larger entity, I think even if you’re podcasting from your mom’s basement in the middle of an independent grow operation (go entrepreneurs!), it’s worth thinking about what your podcast has to do with the rest of your brand. If you’re NPR, your podcast is an extension of a long and respected tradition of radio journalism, so it might be a little more informal or delivered on slightly different platforms, but it’s part of what you already do well and comes out of that infrastructure. It’s not a venue where I’d expect to hear people messing around. But if you’re a comedian with a huge fan base already, maybe your existing public just wants to hear you relax and talk to your friends, totally unscripted. I liked Pete Holmes’ HBO series Crashing enough that I tune into his You Made It Weird podcast, and I wonder why I’m still fascinated as he and his wife do long promos as affiliates for their favorite underpants. How can you know if your public is on board with you enough to try that? You don’t. But I think it’s smart to take a cue from the tone of your content, your other ventures, and the nature of the personality and skills you’re bringing to the mic to decide what level of formality and planning belong there.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

Well, I don’t know if binge-listening is the best compliment we could get! As much as it’d be great for the metrics to have our listeners addicted, what we hope is for them to want to network, paint, or reach out to their collectors after listening. But, ok, I get where you’re going with that question: how is The Thriving Artist™ like Game of Thrones? It’s wildly varied, surprising, has a core cast you like to see show up each episode and gives you story-driven content that helps your imagination and nervous system practice being rewarded for handling challenges. Unlike GOT, there’s skill-building and knowledge, and, to date, a total lack of dragons.

Our host is Daniel DiGriz, who is a Creative Director and CMO with an ability to be real yet still polished at the mic. He shows up as a talent and really lets me run things as the producer. He’s an audience-first kind of storyteller. He uses the scripted questions in a fluid way and improvises when the guest needs to go in other directions. Daniel’s an incisive thinker, but he’s not afraid to use a goofy or simple example to prove his point, which keeps things grounded and genuine, which I think the audience can always hear. Our audio editor, Rachan Chindarsi, does a great job of cleaning up the track before we publish; he’s worked with the show long enough that he comes to me with suggested pull-quotes from each episode and creates audiograms (short excerpts that play over an image with a moving waveform) for social platforms.

Our guests are amazing. We screen them and make sure they will shine with this kind of interview format. What unites them as a group, with their varied expertise, is that they show up to give something to the listeners. An opera singer friend of mine told me there are (horrible) singing teachers out there who withhold information so that their students can’t be as good as they are. Those people are not on our show.

What we do that is pretty unique among art podcasts is to demystify how the art system works. We’re advocating for a transparent and healthy art ecosystem that serves everyone.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

I’d recommend planning your workflow and setting reasonable but flexible goals.I use the project manager software Trello, but you can use anything: a spreadsheet, a paper calendar. I have about a 20-step soup-to-nuts list for each episode, from early conversations with potential guests to prep meetings with the host, to scheduling the recording, creating a write-up and making sure I have a headshot, to posting on our site and publishing to all the platforms and sharing on social media. I put dates to all the steps. Thanking your guest is a really important step. And then there’s checking the metrics and listener demographics, tailoring sponsorship collateral, and ongoing outreach for new guests and partners. When your show takes off, you start getting a high volume of requests from potential guests, often through PR agents. I keep a current pipeline of “yes” “not a fit” “maybe” and “in my wildest dreams” guests. If art critic Jerry Saltz would grab that big gulp cup of ice coffee and jump on our show, I will sing him the a capella version of Dolly Parton’s Jolene that he advises is character-building for artists. I’ve been training for that for years, Jerry.

From which resources do you get your inspiration for materials?

For us, it’s daily life at CHF. Our ED, Elizabeth Hulings, our Sales & Events Director Carolyn Edlund, our Board, the artists and art industry professionals we meet at virtual and boots-on-the-ground events…they’re a constant stream of content and ideas for what might work on the show.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

You know, in the art world, I really like The Jealous Curator. Partially it’s Canadian pride. Danielle Krysa has a smart, informal style to her show, the episodes come out consistently (that’s a major podcasting plus), and there’s something about turning jealousy into a career strength that I think all artists can relate to. She’s a real combination of the kitchen-table chat format with the planning and expertise factor.

The Moth is a classic choice. Always amazing. They’ve been able to build a storytelling empire where their podcast, live and streamed events, and their outreach and education programming are mutually reinforcing. This is going to sound glib, but I think any podcast where I’d want to buy the T-shirt and wear it is doing something right.

I’ve just started listening to The Laverne Cox Show — there’s a recent episode about trauma resilience and healing that was really interesting.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

Our blueprint starts with a vetting process for guests. We have a “taxonomy of guest styles” — which sounds like a 19th Century Naturalist studying pinned butterflies — but it can help to have a shorthand. The quiet guest. The guest who wants to be a step ahead of the host. The equitable guest, who wants to create a dialogue. The curious guest, who answers questions with questions…you’ll find your own patterns that help you tailor your questions.

The next piece of the blueprint is superb production values — but with the caveat that you don’t want to miss the chance for humor and texture on your show! In sculptor Nadia Fairlamb’s episode, we featured a supporting cast of noisy Hawaiian chickens. Sure, there were a few places where we edited them out, but they gave a sense of place and located Nadia and her studio in a real, living world.

Collaborate with your team (even if you’re the whole team!). Producer, Host, Editor, Marketing and Sponsorship teams…all the roles are important. If you’re behind the scenes, you have to let the on-air talent have a little room for the diva factor. As the host, Daniel will willingly admit he likes things “just so” so he can shine. His role model is the high-maintenance Frasier Crane, minus the sweater vests. I’ll willingly be in a supporting role, because I know the level of vulnerability and energy it takes to show up and share a piece of your soul. If you are all of the job descriptions in your podcast, set things up so there’s a minimum of administrative multitasking when you’re recording.

Always channel the audience — the host should be an advocate for your listeners. Daniel thinks he’s terrible at parties, but he wins hearts and minds as an interviewer. He views our guests, audience, and sponsors as human beings, and says: “Their full humanity is engaged in the process as much as yours.” If you have a bad episode, it’s most likely because someone has forgotten that.

And finally, the podcast needs to commit to a perspective: what are you about? What are your values?

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

1. GO LIVE with a minimum viable product. The volume of episodes and consistency is important, and it takes unwavering confidence to hang in there longer than you think you can. Our early episodes were rougher, and we’ve grown over time. For every Seth Rogen who can start a podcast with guaranteed popularity, there are dozens of people who did it the hard way.

2. BE FLEXIBLE and roll with the unexpected. This is not just about recovering from things that go wrong, like a guest cancelling at the last minute or a sponsor dropping out, it’s about seizing opportunities. Replace a missing sponsor’s spot by promoting your best friend’s Etsy store. Make it work. You never know what might happen.

3. BE CONSISTENT with how you produce your episodes and trust that your show will evolve.

4. PAY FOR YOUR HOSTING PLATFORM. This one comes from Daniel. Beware of anything free, even if there’s a big podcaster’s name connected to a platform. Chances are if there’s a celebrity connected to it, they’re getting a behind-the-scenes deal that won’t be an option for regular folks. When you’re paying, you own and control your content and can choose your sponsors. Free platforms can cancel your show and delete your content without a way to recover your assets, and without giving you a reason.

5. HAVE MULTIPLE DEFINITIONS OF SUCCESS if you want a successful podcast. It’s easy to be blinded by a huge, romantic dream and miss some very satisfying realities. As well as your big podcast goals, establish smaller, more attainable milestones, and know that the day-to-day work is ultimately where it’s at. Artists, and all of us who are dreamers, struggle with redefining success. There have been times when our show has been in hibernation because of our team’s other commitments, or because we’re reworking our funding: that’s part of the process.

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

1) To book great guests, you have to be clear about the tone of your show and what your audience is interested in. From there, you have a framework about the areas of expertise and personalities you’re looking for. Then, it’s about outreach to potential guests and making a case for why being on your show is a valuable use of their time. When your podcast has momentum, this task switches to vetting a high volume of potential guests. Next, don’t be afraid to find out if your expert does a good audio interview and reroute them if they’re not comfortable with that format! We’ve got all the way to an “official” recording session with a couple of guests, and we realized they would be much better off as print interviews on our blog — either because of recording nerves, or because of the rigor or density of the content just being better suited to a different medium.

2) My best tip for increasing listeners is to get your podcast guests to share their episode in their highest traffic channels. Give them great content to share (audiograms, links, the embed code to add the podcast player to their website if your platform gives you that ability); and then really steward them to be active and do more than post it on Facebook.

3) To produce an episode in a professional way, I’d suggest cleaning up the recording so it’s free of background noise, taking out any really obvious mistakes, and making sure your volume is fairly consistent within and between episodes, so your binge-listeners have a smooth ride. You can do this yourself or send the file to an audio engineer. I wouldn’t suggest sanitizing it, though: hearing a breath or hearing someone search for the right word humanizes the sound and makes the content easier to follow.

4) Audience engagement is an important part of podcast success. To start, ask your professional network to subscribe on their favorite platforms, and even better, leave a review. Then you have pull-quotes for sponsorship collateral. Develop an email list specific to the show. Then you have the ability to reach your listeners one-on-one, and you can ask them what they love about the show, who they want to hear on it, and engage them in all kinds of ways. Obviously social media is a great way to do that, too.

5) Monetizing a podcast widens your reach, might make it possible to spend more time on it, and even make it possible to hire collaborators. You’ll want to create a one-sheet PDF and/or a landing page where sponsors can find out why it’s a good idea to sponsor you: in other words, you’re using everything you know about your show to create a value-proposition. In many cases, a company would consider sponsoring you as part of their marketing activity; if you’re a nonprofit like CHF, it might fall under corporate responsibility or community engagement.

Use your podcast analytics to develop a demographic profile of your listeners: where are they geographically, and which platforms are they tuning into? What are your most impressive numbers? Based on your subject matter and any direct interaction you’ve had with your audience, you’ll have instincts about their other interests. Then you’ll want to take a look at the podcast reports that show listener trends for the medium overall. Develop price points for pre-, mid-, and end-roll spots or public service announcements (PSAs). List other perks such as logo recognition, social media campaigns, and anything else you will do to promote your sponsors’ involvement. Put those together, make it visually pleasing, and you have sponsorship collateral. Make outreach lists of potential sponsors and just start saying hello.

We were lucky enough to do a series of episodes with Jerry’s Artarama: Jerry’s values empowerment and education of individual artists. They’re a very successful company that started from hometown roots — we found a fit between our missions and collaborated on a five-episode series. We’ve also worked with ArtPlacer, an in-situ art visualizer. Now we’re reaching beyond the art world to include partners that speak to the entrepreneurial aspect of what we do.

Lots of podcasts these days have a Patreon account where fans can support the show and get all kinds of “backstage” features like bonus interviews, merch, and the kinds of extras I used to love as a kid when joining clubs featured in a one-pager at the end of comic books. My mother always drew the line at Sea-Monkeys.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

Keep it simple. A USB mic — I have an Apogee 96k MiC because I like being able to plug it into my phone on the go, and Daniel uses Blue’s Yeti. Then a computer with recording software: Audacity is free; Garage Band is fine; and I really like Twisted Wave. Don’t stress over it, but I’d suggest some kind of do-it-yourself treatment to dampen the sound: rugs on the floor, blanket fort, closet, whatever you can figure out.

Save the Sennheiser mic, the pre-amp, the soundproof booth that takes up your whole living room, and the Pro Tools for the pros unless you plan to be in professional broadcasting for the long haul. There are also a couple of platforms designed for remote audio collaboration: I’ve been really wanting to try ipDTL, which runs from a chrome browser and allows several people to join a broadcast-quality recording session. Source-Connect is now starting to replace ISDN as the standard for those kinds of remote recordings.

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Wow, that’s a huge question! Well, I tend to think I can contribute most when I come from my own background, interests, and expertise, so that influences what I’m about to say. (My sister is a Humanitarian: she and her colleagues help people at the most fundamental levels with shelter, security, medical care, child protection, clean water, food, resettlement — I mean, let’s face it, we love culture and nuance, but those things are the core of what it means to be a human being and help other humans.)

But from my own day to day internet bubble, what I long for is a return to the living, breathing, heartbeat of the body. Rhythm and empathy start there. All good art starts there. We love technology, and it gives us an incredible ability to connect and create new communities — but I would love to see a return to a healthy physical culture balance that out. And I’m NOT talking about obsessive, neurotic working out, and perfectionist beauty. I’m talking about embodied people of all sizes and abilities taking time to care about and accept themselves as they are. Mindfulness is trending, but I hope we can feel beyond the virtue-signaling and product-pushing part of that and find a kind of lived humanity that reminds us how to be peaceful with ourselves and others.

How can our readers follow you online?

Come and see us on The Thriving Artist™ page: ThrivingArtistPodcast.com or search The Thriving Artist™ podcast on any of the podcast platforms: Apple, Google, Stitcher, Spotify, all the Amazon platforms and devices; we’re everywhere!

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.

Thank you for having me!