Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Pen Down your Mind: How Blogging can be your personal escape

In the age of the millennia, we are obsessed with the fast-paced, tech-driven life bringing comfort to us at every level. However, like everything comes with a price, our modern lives are being pestered due to mental health issues. Every day we wake up and move on with our lives, keeping anxiety and depression under […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

In the age of the millennia, we are obsessed with the fast-paced, tech-driven life bringing comfort to us at every level. However, like everything comes with a price, our modern lives are being pestered due to mental health issues. Every day we wake up and move on with our lives, keeping anxiety and depression under the veil, which according to a report by the World Health Organisation affects more than 56 million people in India.

The frequent trips to counsellors, psychiatrists that take our time and money, may not be able to relieve us of the unnerving state of our mind and body. However, here’s a thing that can actually do wonders for your cognitive health, and that is penning down your mind through blogs.

The stigma attached to getting mental aid, or the time and efforts taken, etc, wouldn’t be something to worry about when you create your own journals or blogs. 

Not just sharing your experiences with others, but also hearing out the stories of other people through blogs and posts, would ultimately help you know yourself better. Your writing passion, stemming from your experiences and perspective will be lifted once you start blogging.

A blog can literally be the most rewarding thing one can create. Putting your thoughts down in the form of a blog can not only prove to be cathartic but also therapeutic. According to Cross barriers, it can even inspire millions to undertake a noble cause. Telling about a particular problem or letting your readers know how a particular state or condition has been turning out for you would eventually help more people than you think. Central to the process is the chance for you to explore writing and shape your own story.

Cross Barriers’s – #MentalWellness Awareness Campaign

The benefits of indulging in expressive arts such as writing, blogging, etc have not been unfamiliar to us. Even doctors documented its psychological benefits such as less over-thinking, reduced levels of anxiety or depression, etc.

The touted healing benefits that come with writing about traumatic and stress-led experiences are profound. Not just that, write often to release any negative or positive feeling, expression that lies within you and your head starts feeling light already!

Mental health isn’t one size that fits all, rather it is multi-dimensional. A blog is your playground, where you can write about whatever interests you and stimulate your mind, snubbing the rest. Be inspirational, be yourself as a blog is just another manifestation of your personal expression.

Not only can blogging be your personal escape from the monotonous world, it can also be a medium for you to be valiant and expressive. If you want to take your flair for writing to the next level, a self-hosted blog with an authentic vision, and your own domain name is a good way to proceed. Turn it into a professional blogging platform that will help you earn while doing what you love.

Blog your way to self-fulfillment

Blogging is more than just writing, it can turn out to be your way to self-discovery. Talking about things that resonate with your mind and heart, while taking into consideration its relevance, will lead you to self-fulfillment.

The online medium has transcended borders, connecting people across the globe. With the power of blogging, you have the ability to change yourself and others around you. This also makes you feel more connected than ever before. When you feel like your voice matters, the sense of empowerment and importance is felt, which will have a great impact on your emotional as well as mental state.                                

Blogging gives you both options: either to create an identity for yourself or to be hidden under a pseudo-identity, with the tag “anonymous”, allowing you to express more freely. Either way, the choice is yours.                                                                                                                               

The science of better mind with blogging

 Jotting and learning things help kindle your brain, providing the neurons with a much-needed exercise. Blogging can also help you stay mentally fit, hold intelligent conversations, have a good memory, etc. Also adding a more public element to your writing, it is suggested that communal communication offers additional psychological benefits. In 2013, researchers at the University of Haifa stated that writing a blog is proven to be more effective than writing in a private diary as it improves self-esteem, lessening social anxiety and emotional distress.

Whether it’s the bottled up feelings or negative thoughts, word your every emotion through blogging. It is a medium of social interaction, which can really bring amazing things to you. So start with your journey now and look forward to sharing your experiences and stories. Good luck!

Martha Thomas, Research Analyst

Martha pursued psychology as a matter of interest post engineering and she never knew she will never go back to do endless coding at backend. Her passion got her into writing on different matters related to brains and human behavior. Sometimes her inclination to corporate life is turned on which makes her do bit of research and analysis in different industries and its developments.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Freeing Minds In Health’s Follow! #BreakTheStigma

by Lauren K. Clark
Well-Being//

Thriving: Individually and Collectively

by Annika Rose
Community//

5 Amazing Ways to Monitor Your Mental Health

by Tina Ray

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.