Pele Francis is paving the way for remote entrepreneurship

When asked about their most important desires, young entrepreneurs state freedom of movement and the ability to do what they are passionate about as the two things they’d most love to have. Still, too many people end up slaving their lives away at corporate offices where grueling 60-hour weeks take the joy out of everything. Well, there’s a new breed of entrepreneurs out there.

Pele Francis is an example of someone who managed to achieve financial freedom. He fulfilled the ultimate millennial dream: picking up the phone to tell his boss that he quits after his online business took off.

What’s Pele’s secret? Francis is someone with a burning desire to learn and a relentless determination to achieve his goals. He spent almost an entire year learning the ins and outs of e-commerce in order to launch his own business and stop putting his energy into someone else’s dream. “I remember it so vividly” he recounts. “The sales funnel that I built started making me more money in a single day than I was earning at my office job, so on the third day of profit, I picked up my phone and told my boss that I won’t be coming back. It was such a relief that brought me immense mental peace and joy.”

Pele is more than just a CEO who managed $4,000,000 worth of e-commerce businesses. He’s a true mentor at heart and wants to help others liberate themselves from the corporate shackles and design their futures. His new program focused on e-commerce teaches his exact strategies and techniques for success.

Francis explains that having a winner’s mindset is essential. “You’ll never succeed unless you believe that you can! You need to be the first person to believe in yourself,” he explains. To date, Pele has helped five ordinary people become millionaires and take their lives and health into their own hands, liberating themselves from an environment they never wanted to be a part of.

“I always tell my students that a winner is someone who gets things done without questioning their choices or decisions too much. The niche or area of expertise doesn’t really matter. All begins in your head. If you’re a winner, you know better than to take a ‘no’ for an answer. You keep going until you get it done,” he shares.

Just like any other coach and business owner, Pele gets overwhelmed at times. ”When I get overwhelmed or times get tough, I remember where I came from. I’ve got this photo on my Instagram of me riding the bus to a place I didn’t want to be. This reminds me that all of my efforts are leading to my dream life, and just like that, I refuse to quit.”

His best advice for future entrepreneurs is to find the driving force that would keep them going daily. Teamwork is another essential pillar of wellness in business, according to Pele. “You should always remember that you don’t have to go it alone. Just choose the right people and let them support you on your journey. This will make your work all the more enjoyable, and easier, too,” he advises.

Pele is feeling good about the future. He is excited to be learning all the new marketing and business trends, and more importantly to him, to be teaching those who are looking to drastically transform their lives for the better. “When you live the life you’ve always dreamed of, no two days are the same. It’s never dull.”

