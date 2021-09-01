Peggi Davis: “Know what you’re talking about”

Know what you’re talking about- You have to be current on fashion trends and photography. I cannot imagine a fashion art director not reading every fashion publication religiously and being successful. And being aware on the street. You can spot upcoming trends by just really paying attention to how younger people are styling their clothes, the colors they choose, the accessories they add. Also, look the part. I’m not saying you have to be a size zero and wear Chanel to work every day, but dress for success in your particular field, whether it is the new silhouette in jeans or a Prada bag. You need to look like you know what you are talking about, and instill confidence in your opinions.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing author Peggi Davis.

Raised in NYC by an eccentric British father and a sometime-model mother, Peggi Davis had an unusual and unique childhood. Attending Texas A & M University, Commerce, she earned a degree in Communication Arts. Her career as Fashion Art Director, and ultimately, a national award-winning Creative Director, produced a prized portfolio for major department stores across the country. She recently released her fashion focused memoir, “Funny Face.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I had two major influences that fueled my desire to be in fashion advertising. First, my Godmother was a successful ad exec in NYC, and I always wanted to be like her. Second, was seeing the movie “Funny Face” on my 9th birthday. I fell in love with the travel, the photographs, the camaraderie, and the clothes. I was mesmerized with the energy and excitement of the photo shoots. I knew then that I wanted to be a part of that magical world of fashion.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

As I just mentioned, my Godmother was in the business in NYC and LA and used to tell me the most splendid stories about her favorite art director, a gentleman named Leon. Twenty years later, as I began a new fashion art director position in Texas, I was delighted at the diversity and talent level of my new staff. I strolled around the office chatting them up and getting to know them. One day, I stopped at an older gentleman’s office and began a conversation about his extensive and engaging career, when he suddenly mentioned I reminded him of his favorite supervisor from years ago. It was my Godmother, and he was astonishingly a member of my new staff.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We were shooting a back to school catalog in Central Park and finished a bit early that particular day. It was the last day of a weeklong shoot and we were all exhausted and ready to fly home. I made the decision to let the crew pack up and leave early. This included all the young models. As we were about to leave, a Fed Ex package arrived with a merchandise change that was critical. I had to actually talk a young mother, I had never seen before in my life, into letting us dress her son up as a young girl and shoot the outfit on him. And that was a life-long lesson in flexibility and thinking on your feet. You never know what is going to happen!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

As I am retired now, and worked for many major retailers, I have to say that Federated Department Stores (which was later merged and sold) was the most entrepreneurial and creative company for whom I had ever worked. They embraced an idea of funding and producing newspaper sections for fashion news that emulated the major newspaper’s fashion section. It was all editorial with a few ads talking about merchandise we sold and set our sales on fire. It was actually my greatest creative accomplishment.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

If you are truly creative, the feeling of adrenaline while working on a project or just forming an idea is addictive. I used to sometimes work all night out of pure joy. But you have to balance that with your real life, the one that you share with your partner, family and friends. You have to accept that the latest fashion trend or Vogue cover doesn’t affect them like you. So having other interests is paramount to enriching and ensuring your connections.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have always been a strong mentor. I loved sharing ideas and expertise with younger people on my staff. I always encouraged them to follow their dreams, whether they end up with a long career in fashion or not. Most did. They have become successful photographers, art directors and creative directors across the country. Some chose other paths. One is even an ER physician.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“To the world you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world.”

Ironically, this quote by Dr. Seuss has always been displayed in my office, regardless of what city or state I was working. It was a reminder that my most important job on this earth was to take care of others. Specifically, my major personal project was to nourish my husband’s life, who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis right after we met.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

I think technology has been the biggest change in the fashion advertising business, and will continue to progress. I know the cost of models was always difficult on location shoots as their salaries were so high per day, but you always wanted the best. Now, with photo-shop and all the other programs available, a person can change anything online. Even swap heads. Unfortunately, the down side is that it takes away the art of it all; the creativity of making it happen. I believe before long we will be able to try clothes on online and see our own image in the product. I can see everyone enjoying the annual Fashion Week shows in the comfort of their own homes.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Determination- whether you want to art direct, style or model, you have to work for it. There are always twenty more of you waiting in the wings. You have to be better, be available, and be focused. I was marked for a quick promotion early on in my career because I submitted ideas for a catalog cover the designers were working on when I was merely a new production artist. Likability- This probably sounds silly, but it is so very important that people like to work with you. Fashion advertising is a team sport, and traditionally people put together crews of those that work and travel well together. This includes helping other people out and learning everyone’s job, because the next person needing help may be you. There is no room for prima donnas. And the upside is you can make friends for life. I was so lucky to become a member of a young crew that also included Kevin Aucoin, the acclaimed make-up artist, and several of the 80s super models. Decisiveness- You have to have the confidence to call it. Solve a problem. Make a change if something isn’t right. Whether it is the accessories, the location, the model, whatever, you have to kindly stop the bleeding and produce a better idea. Time is money. I remember hearing a story of an art director that had so little confidence, she was asking everyone what they thought of the shot she had just set up. Exasperated, the photographer finally yelled, “My God, you just asked the pizza delivery boy what he thought.” Flexibility- You cannot control the weather. You cannot control merchandise changes, flight schedules and animals for hire. Your favorite vision just might not be attainable. You have to be able to switch gears and think of a back up. I have had models bitten by horses, outdoor shoots shortened by rain storms, photographer’s equipment lost in flight, models fallen from landing hot air balloons, and others taken away in life flight helicopters from the desert. You have to be able to take charge, think of options, and move on. Time is money. Know what you’re talking about- You have to be current on fashion trends and photography. I cannot imagine a fashion art director not reading every fashion publication religiously and being successful. And being aware on the street. You can spot upcoming trends by just really paying attention to how younger people are styling their clothes, the colors they choose, the accessories they add. Also, look the part. I’m not saying you have to be a size zero and wear Chanel to work every day, but dress for success in your particular field, whether it is the new silhouette in jeans or a Prada bag. You need to look like you know what you are talking about, and instill confidence in your opinions.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

I recently read that the garment industry accounts for 20% of the worlds water pollution due to water usage, finishing agents and dyes. I further read that our land fills are becoming mountains of cheap, worn-out clothes. Think of it, all these disposable, trendy, overseas manufactured outfits that people are buying are destroying our environment. In 1980, 70% of our garments were manufactured in the USA. Today it is 2%. It’s a numbing number, and it needs to change. The industry needs to focus on well made, sustainable fashion made in our own country in order to help the economy and minimize environmental stress.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think the numbers on the damage that cheap, overseas-made clothing is a place to start. Think of it, our parents didn’t own walk-in closets filled with seasons of clothing. I would love to build on the “Made in the USA” movement, hoping manufacturers would commit to bring more of the industry home. There used to be a huge textile market here in the USA that has been totally eliminated. And for those manufacturers that cannot bring it home, it would be great to see them provide water purification systems to the villages and towns that are being saddled with their product’s pollution.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Ironically, as I have always been an artist, I began writing during the pandemic. I’d love readers to visit me on storiesbypeggidavis.com or purchase my new book, “Funny Face,” about my life in the industry on amazon.com, target.com or at Barnes & Noble.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!