Pedro Brenner of ‘Lady of Guadalupe’: “Keep a Low Overhead”

As a part of our series about “Filmmakers Making A Social Impact” I had the pleasure of Pedro Brenner.

Pedro Brenner is an award-winning director, writer and producer and has been selected 50+ times, nominated 35+ times and has won 11 film festivals. He has worked in the fields of entertainment, advertising and politics for over 15 years. His work expands to both sides of the film spectrum (narrative and documentary) which brings an enhanced feeling of realness to his film work.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

Decades ago, while I was attending school to get my bachelor’s degree in communications (with a double major in marketing and branding), I had an extraordinary teacher, Steven McIntyre. Steven really encouraged me to be a director. At the time, I had no interest in directing; I was more immersed in radio and television. But Steven insisted saying that it would be a shame to waste what he called my “natural talent.” So, in order to prove him wrong, I did a mockumentary and sent it to Steven’s hometown, Melbourne, Australia, to the Melbourne Underground Film Festival. I really thought that would be the end of it. To my surprise, the film festival contacted me, letting me know they were really impressed with the documentary. I had to explain to them that it was a fake documentary, a relatively new genre. They were very surprised because they thought it was real. The documentary was an official selection and competed for best mockumentary. And the rest is history…

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

More than a decade ago, I was filming a documentary in the deep south of Mexico, in the surrounding desert of Oaxaca. I warned my crew about the dangers of eating on the streets, also known as the revenge of Moctezuma. Of course, 90% of my crew got really sick from eating street tacos. I had to venture, on my own, without a DP or any help besides the car driver, and go film the Espadin Agave fields used to produce mezcal. As I was filming there with my brand new, super expensive tripod, I heard a rattling noise and thought to myself, “Wow, that sounds like an overexcited cicada.” But the sound was a rattlesnake, who had decided to make my tripod his new home. I slowly moved away from the tripod and snake, just to find a huge scorpion, eye-level, next to my face, almost staring at me on a branch of an agave! I took my camera and made some telephoto shots, at a distance. My really expensive tripod was lost in the line of duty.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

One of the most interesting people I’ve interacted with in my career was Gus Giordano. Gus was truly an American Icon; I even made a documentary about him. When I met Gus in Chicago, he was a retired dancer, choreographer and founding father of Jazz dance. He really was an artist that did it all. His legacy still lives today and has trickled down everywhere from Fine Art to Pop Culture, from Jazz Dance Concerts to the Choreography of Michael Jackson and Rihanna. I used to spend time with Gus, who was a super impish artist, and we would talk about the importance of the depth of field to capture dance on film along with other artistic conversations.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

At the moment, I am working on several projects, but I am especially devoted to four projects. First, I am working on a dramatic action thriller titled Clandestino. Imagine if Bourne Identity and Sicario would have a baby; that baby would be Clandestino. This franchise is culturally diverse and socially relevant. It’s a twist that helps us reflect on the immigrant rhetoric from the other side of the big river. I am also working on Shorty, an uplifting drama about the triumph of the spirit of a horse with a disability and a man with an addiction, who, together, will win the Kentucky Derby. At the same time, I am working on Jonah and the Whale, a drama about a cocaine submarine caught in a horrible storm while trying to avoid authorities, smuggling drugs from Colombia into the U.S. Last but not least, I am working on The Humming, a grounded, self-contained, horror/sci-fi based on conspiracy theory and the supernatural. It resembles the X-Files, the Alien franchise and The Walking Dead.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I am a big fan of Stanley Kubrick. His filmography really had an impact on my perception of the world and taught me the value of the self-questioning part of all of his film projects. The beauty of Kubrick is that, after watching his movies, I always end asking, why do I think a certain way?

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I believe that, as a species, humanity has a problematic unbalance with its own human condition. All the content and all the stories that I write and direct aim to redeem that human condition, find a balance and save our world through kindness, reflection and hope. Lady of Guadalupe and all my following projects follow that recipe. At this point, with Lady of Guadalupe, my intention has been to create a Rosetta Stone so people can really understand the Latin culture. That understanding will lead to acceptance and inclusion.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

It takes the same effort to make a dollar with no social impact as making a dollar with social impact. If you can make the food at a vegan, organic bistro restaurant better, the impact on the greater world is insignificant. But if you change one ingredient at McDonald’s, you can change the world. The “aha moment” came to me a decade ago while visiting the Basilica of Guadalupe. The Basilica receives about 20 million visitors a year. It is usually so full that, in order to get into the building, it may take up to six to eight hours. But, on this occasion when I visited, the space was empty. I was shocked. I did some research and found out that the devout groups of natives who walk for months to come to visit the Lady of Guadalupe had dramatically decreased due to the insecurity and crime on the roads leading to the Basilica. All these people, who come from so far, want is a little bit of relief in the form of hope. I was saddened and couldn’t understand how something that gives people who have nothing a little relief could be taken away. I originally thought of making a documentary, but I realized that wouldn’t go as far as necessary. So, I decided to make a movie about the Lady of Guadalupe. If Buddha can’t go to the mountain, the mountain will go to Buddha.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

The movie is about to come out, so we’ll have to wait and see how many people are impacted.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Of course, individuals can watch Lady of Guadalupe and research a little more about the suffering and sacrifice of the immigrants that come from our southern border, trying to have a better life and hopefully understand that giving somebody an opportunity does not mean taking an opportunity away from someone else.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Content is King. You have to write your own scripts. It is the key that will open doors. After the rise of reality TV, the world of documentary filmmaking shrunk dramatically. A lot of documentary filmmakers had two options — go into reality TV or porn. When I faced this situation, I decided that I would need to switch to narrative filmmaking and tried really hard to break in, but I didn’t get any traction. It was after the “aha moment” that I started writing my scripts. Once I had Intellectual Properties with my name on them, doors really started to open.

2. Move to L.A. It’s true. I was a filmmaker for a long time before I moved to L.A. But movie deals happen here. It’s difficult to explain, but there is a magnetic force and/or mental perception that once you’re in L.A., film deals become serious.

3. Get a Good Lawyer. This business is full of bluffers, leeches, pretenders and sharks. It is impossible to survive the business environment of the film industry without a good lawyer. Or you risk being hung out to dry and end up in bankruptcy. Been there, done that and will never do it again.

4. Keep a Low Overhead. Success in the film industry usually comes later than earlier. The reality is that having a family is a luxury that filmmakers cannot have until they are successful. Keeping a low overhead to cover your material expenses, food, and transportation, is key to survive the marathon of film.

5. Patience, Perseverance and Consistency are the Bread, Butter and Glue that Keeps the Whole House of Cards Together.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would tell them that we all live on a really big spaceship called Planet Earth. There is no Planet B, so we all need to make sure that our environment and our society survive. We have the technology to stop destroying our environment, we just have to detox from the culture of greed.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would love to collaborate with Leo DiCaprio. For years, Leonardo has used his fame and wallet to back films and initiatives that talk about the importance of saving our planet. I would also love to work with Benicio Del Toro, who has always worked on projects that put a spotlight on social relevance, like Sicario, Escobar Paradise Lost, Che, and Traffic. I would also love to collaborate with the Three Amigos (Del Toro, Cuaron, and Gonzalez Inarritu). No doubt, these three fantastic directors understand the importance of building a positive perception of Latinos in the world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The road to hell is paved with good intentions.” This quote made me understand the importance of actions over intentions. If someone wants to save someone’s life, but accidentally kills them, he’s a murderer. If someone else wants to hurt someone but ends saving them, he’s a hero. The only thing that matters is the actions we take. The world is full of thoughts and good intentions but we need more good actions.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: @pedro.brenner

https://instagram.com/pedro.brenner?igshid=1pn4js191end

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2487248/bio

This was great, thank you so much for sharing your story and doing this with us. We wish you continued success!