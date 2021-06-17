Peacebuilding and Conflict Resolution 101

Hello, #ThriveGlobal Friends and Community Members!

Trusting this finds you safe, healthy and uplifted!



I thoroughly enjoyed my most recent radio/podcast interview with the amazingly down-to-earth yet brilliantly minded, JEREMY POLLACK, who was my guest on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald!



It continues to be an honour and a pleasure to interview/converse with people who are not only regarded as top of their game for what it is they are reputably sought out for on the global stage, but as well, for those whose recognized level of expertise is further personified in the beautiful gift wrapping, presentation and delivery of their noticeable passion, and their clear purpose in the accompaniment for the ‘whys’ and for the ‘hows’ it is they CHOOSE to show up as their utmost best to the rest of the world!



If one is to seriously be regarded as a leader in the domain of conflict resolution and peace building, (which Jeremy most certainly is) then of course, it is implied and sincerely anticipated that the holder of these particular niche skills and unique skill sets, would also embody the associated characteristics within his/her own disposition and demeanour. I can honestly tell you, that right out of the radio gate, Jeremy’s voice was not only one of depicted confidence and demonstrated strength, but this too was coupled with undeniable conviction throughout Jeremy’s ultimate and overall messaging. He was calm, composed, and consistently on point. He was a dynamo to listen to and certainly a gem of a human being in which to personally engage and to professionally interact with. Our full conversation is located in the enclosed podcast link.



It was made abundantly apparent to me while I continued to intently listen to Jeremy who very thoughtfully and who introspectively responded to my unscripted questions…questions for which I had in-the-moment posed to him, that he genuinely does have an inherent pulse on both the human condition and on the human connection. This is profoundly vital if one is to facilitate conflict resolution interventions, and doing so with the objective to achieve the desired peaceful outcomes for one’s own clients. BRAVO, JEREMY!!!



I have a core level of deep respect and admiration for those in leadership roles, who can ‘hear’ what it is that is not necessarily being said. Leaders such as Jeremy who intuitively operate from a high vibrational realm of frequency for instinctually detecting incongruent messaging…who know when people are ‘off’ or recognizing when a situation seemingly appears as ‘off’ and knowing how best to effectively intervene; to respond accordingly and without people feeling perceivably exposed, targetted, judged or misconstrued within either their underlying, subtle or overtly expressed vulnerability. This is only ever characteristically possible for someone who has fully committed themselves to doing their own inner work. This is a skill that can only be honed, crafted and mastered by an individual who has a foundational respect for what it means to be in alignment with oneself, therefore having the capability in which to congruently be in alignment with others. This is what cultivates trust, breeds credibility and instills loyalty amongst individuals, teams, partnerships, companies and any other form of collaborative relationships. Such a breath of fresh air you are, JERMEY POLLACK!!



Let’s face it…we live in a world filled with opposing views, different cultural and value based belief systems. People are often wounded with unresolved issues which play out in all aspects of one’s life. There are people who are committed to doing the inner work and those who are not. There are people who will continue to reside within their egos, whereas there will be others who choose to elevate the standards and the boundaries of collective consciousness and who will demonstrate what it means and what it requires to live harmoniously with our fellow brothers, sisters, family members, business partners, neighbours and so forth.



Some people would rather be right at all costs than to simply be kind. Some people are expansive and inclusive in their vision, whereas others may be more limited and exclusionary. Some people are open and receptive to all feedback, all input, all players being welcomed at the table for discussion, whereas there will be others who may prefer to be more insular and selfish in their approach to surviving as opposed to thriving. There is no disputing these facts and these realities, and yet, we still somehow need to find a way in which to ‘successfully’ co-exist with one another. I applaud and commend Jeremy on his strategically employed approaches and above board tactics for striking a peaceful balance with all said parties and for any said form of conflict or tension, which would stand to bring people out of discord and out of alignment with one another. If I were to personally or to professionally find myself grappling with a complex issue or a simple issue that unnecessarily became complex in nature…Jeremy would most certainly be one of my very short-listed go-to people! HE’S THAT GOOD!!!



On behalf of both JEREMY POLLACK and myself, we wish to express our wholehearted appreciation to you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article on this brilliant Thrive Global Forum! We also wish to mutually extend our gratitude to each of you for additionally taking the time in which to listen to our highly engaging conversation with one another via the enclosed podcast link! For anyone here who may wish to take the conversation further with either or with both Jeremy and/or myself…please know that it would be our mutual honour and our immense privilege to be of continual support to you in whichever ways you may deem to be a suitable fit! “I Want For You What You Want For You!” ~ Byron Katie

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

Who is Jeremy Pollack?!?

Jeremy Pollack is a leader in the field of workplace conflict resolution and peacebuilding. He is a master coach, master trainer, mediator, and author.

Jeremy coaches and trains executives and employees at a variety of levels and industries, from Fortune 500 companies to major non-profits.

Jeremy has mediated conflicts between business partners, co-executives, and coworkers at all levels of organizations, aiming as often as possible to transform relationships and create Win-Win resolutions for all parties involved.

Jeremy is a regular contributor on the topics of leadership and organizational conflict management to publications such as Forbes.com, Fast Company, Industry Week, and many more. He is also the author of the forthcoming book The Conflict Resolution Playbook: Practical Communication Skills for Preventing, Managing, and Resolving, Conflict by Rockridge Press.