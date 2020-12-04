Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Peace Within

Peace Within

I recently read these lines –

She’d just come back from going to the top of Mt. Everest. And the reporter asked her, ‘How does it feel now that you’ve conquered the
mountain?’ She said, ‘We didn’t conquer the mountain.

“That mountain can’t be conquered. We conquered the limitations that are within ourselves.’ – Bob Proctor

We don’t get peace by reading books

We don’t get peace by going far away places

We don’t get peace by running away from families

We don’t get peace by killing others.

we don’t get peace even by reciting mantras

We are peaceful naturally..we just need to cleanse every now and then ourselves to witness it..it is like mirror..mirror may not show our image if dust formed..we need to clean the dust to see the mirror..Can you say there is no mirror or mirror lost its ability to show without cleaning the dirt? No..Mirror is always there, it will not lose it’s quality..it is same within us..we are already peaceful..just that we need to clean up to feel the real.

The real biggest thing on this planet to conquer is not somewhere outside..it is within us.. we need to conquer ourselves to be successful.

Indeed..we conquer ourselves everyday in a small or bigger ways..one tip I would want to give away here is to write down all your successes and failures everyday on a book..on a separate book..when you are down just read how many times you WON yourself… I am sure the written notes will remind you on how many times you won battles within yourself to grow..

All the best.

    Krishna Kishore, Meditation lover

    Meditation practice helped me to understand my life situation better and I came out of many issues. I thought there are many around me who are in the same situation, hence, I started sharing benefits of meditation with very simple examples to make everyone in the world understand the importance of doing Meditation.
    By profession I am into Talent Acquisition, I am a recruiter. Currently working with a company called Postman in Bangalore, India. In past I worked with Indeed,Inc, Google, Yahoo! R&D ,and Walmart as a recruiter. I am married and have a cute little female kid.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

