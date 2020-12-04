Peace Within

I recently read these lines –

She’d just come back from going to the top of Mt. Everest. And the reporter asked her, ‘How does it feel now that you’ve conquered the

mountain?’ She said, ‘We didn’t conquer the mountain.

“That mountain can’t be conquered. We conquered the limitations that are within ourselves.’ – Bob Proctor

We don’t get peace by reading books

We don’t get peace by going far away places

We don’t get peace by running away from families

We don’t get peace by killing others.

we don’t get peace even by reciting mantras

We are peaceful naturally..we just need to cleanse every now and then ourselves to witness it..it is like mirror..mirror may not show our image if dust formed..we need to clean the dust to see the mirror..Can you say there is no mirror or mirror lost its ability to show without cleaning the dirt? No..Mirror is always there, it will not lose it’s quality..it is same within us..we are already peaceful..just that we need to clean up to feel the real.

The real biggest thing on this planet to conquer is not somewhere outside..it is within us.. we need to conquer ourselves to be successful.

Indeed..we conquer ourselves everyday in a small or bigger ways..one tip I would want to give away here is to write down all your successes and failures everyday on a book..on a separate book..when you are down just read how many times you WON yourself… I am sure the written notes will remind you on how many times you won battles within yourself to grow..

All the best.