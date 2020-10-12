Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Peace is the New Power

A Yogi's Path to Peace

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

A Yogi’s Path to Peace

Many years ago, while sitting on the floor of a yoga studio, I learned about the Goddess Durga, who comes in and clears everything out that no longer serves you so that you may start again.

I could relate. I had just lost everything after the global financial crisis in 2008. I could see it coming and had been morning the loss before it even arrived. Once it happened I began to have the awareness that I’d not been happy with my previous success anyway. I thought I was working hard to set myself up for a secure future, but what I found was relief in my failure.

Now I had the opportunity to begin again. To do things differently. I wanted to live my life happy, effortlessly, and peacefully. I wanted to flow through life with ease and grace. And, now I do.

With the COVID pandemic and a little extra time on my hand I decided I would finish the book I started ten years ago. Chronicling what it looks like to change the ways you see things. It’s not as easy and as quick as I’m making it sound or at least it wasn’t for me.

I had to dig deep into the stories that I was telling myself. I had to know the true essence of who I was and who I was becoming. I had to listen to my soul and live life in a different way. Allowing myself to be guided by the awareness of what was nudging me from within.

Feeling the need to help, with the sense of loss all around me that somehow my story could help. By letting go of what no longer serves us, so that we all can begin again.

This time around focusing on peace, and love, and all the good that’s around us right now. Because peace is the new power, or maybe we should say superpower!

Donna Melanson - Azul Yoga, Yoga Teacher, LIVE Broadcaster, Podcaster-The Silent Bit, Author and your guide to yoga and meditation at Azul Yoga

60,000 followers from all over the world tune into Donna Melanson’s daily sunrise broadcast from the beach. Her intention is to spread peace starting with the self. Donna shares a short yoga session and meditation along with the community and conversation as the sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean. Donna is the founder of Azul Yoga and Azul Yoga Institute offering Yoga Teacher Training, Continuing Education, Retreats, and more.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Change Yourself as Many Times as You Need To In Order To Be Happy

by Melissa Kiss
Community//

Feeling rich has nothing to do with money, and everything with time.

by Jenny Hoekstra
Photo Credit: Westend61/Getty Images
//

How Moving Out of New York City Helped Me Change My Mindset

by Amina Akhtar

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.