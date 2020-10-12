A Yogi’s Path to Peace

Many years ago, while sitting on the floor of a yoga studio, I learned about the Goddess Durga, who comes in and clears everything out that no longer serves you so that you may start again.

I could relate. I had just lost everything after the global financial crisis in 2008. I could see it coming and had been morning the loss before it even arrived. Once it happened I began to have the awareness that I’d not been happy with my previous success anyway. I thought I was working hard to set myself up for a secure future, but what I found was relief in my failure.

Now I had the opportunity to begin again. To do things differently. I wanted to live my life happy, effortlessly, and peacefully. I wanted to flow through life with ease and grace. And, now I do.

With the COVID pandemic and a little extra time on my hand I decided I would finish the book I started ten years ago. Chronicling what it looks like to change the ways you see things. It’s not as easy and as quick as I’m making it sound or at least it wasn’t for me.

I had to dig deep into the stories that I was telling myself. I had to know the true essence of who I was and who I was becoming. I had to listen to my soul and live life in a different way. Allowing myself to be guided by the awareness of what was nudging me from within.

Feeling the need to help, with the sense of loss all around me that somehow my story could help. By letting go of what no longer serves us, so that we all can begin again.

This time around focusing on peace, and love, and all the good that’s around us right now. Because peace is the new power, or maybe we should say superpower!