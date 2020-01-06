Log In/Sign Up
PEACE BY PIECE

WHEN WE CHANGE THE WAY WE SEE THE WORLD, THE WORLD WE SEE CHANGES.

By

TODAY IS THE SABBATH
take a rest from how you have been
take one day to focus on how we are connected, 
rather than on how we are separate.
one day is the course of a lifetime is not to much to ask.

how does the perspective of connection change you?
rewrite you words today. 
speak from love.
speak less.
listen more.
listen more.to those you have disagree with
understand what they are saying.
hear them. acknowledge them. validate them.
connect at least one place where there was disconnection
and notice what you see.

imagine doing this in your business, your relationship
with your children, with your family, 
with all you know and all you don’t know.
imagine for a moment, the difference this would make.

when we change the way we see the world,
the world we see changes.

this is the work i do.
i am not perfect in it, i am a work in practice.
if i can be of assistance to you, let’s have a conversation.

PEACE BY PIECE.

    Daniel Levin, Visionary. Author. Magician. Mentor. Speaker.

    Daniel Levin walked away from an opportunity to run a billion dollar business, to hitchhike around the world to find happiness and inner peace.

     

    His life has been a combination of incredible victories and massive defeats.

    He left the seminary one day before being ordained a Rabbi, and lived as a monk in a monastery for 10 years.  He has meditated every day for over 45 years. He has run a restaurant, a publishing house, a market, a meditation retreat, has owned and run a clothing company, a branding company and a coaching business.

     

    He was the Director of Business Development at Hay House and led it’s growth from $3,000,000 to $100,000,000 in revenue over a 10 year time span.  He started DbL, by branding “the most anticipated hotel opening of the year 2013” according to USA Today, The Andaz Maui @ Wailea Resort and Spa.

    The book he wrote for them, The Ohana of Red Earth created a corporate culture of family not staff.

     

    Levin is a rare blend of mystic and business guy. He is a storyteller and the beautiful story he weaves in his book, The Mosaic touches the hearts of people and soothes their souls. It is a story about loss and discovery, about seeing the things we can’t see, about knowing the value of every living thing, and about connection.

     

    He is married to his soul mate who teaches him what it means to love and be loved. He is the father of a beautiful special needs daughter

    who teaches him that he is able to do far more than he ever thought possible;

    the step father of a handsome and fun loving teenage boy who helps him remember how powerful fear is; and a brilliant and beautiful teenage daughter who reminds him how important it is to live inside out; and #hashtag, their adorable and loving golden retriever who reminds him that life is all about play.

     

    They live by the ocean feeling very blessed, loving others and helping people get what they want.

     

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

