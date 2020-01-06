TODAY IS THE SABBATH

take a rest from how you have been

take one day to focus on how we are connected,

rather than on how we are separate.

one day is the course of a lifetime is not to much to ask.

how does the perspective of connection change you?

rewrite you words today.

speak from love.

speak less.

listen more.

listen more.to those you have disagree with

understand what they are saying.

hear them. acknowledge them. validate them.

connect at least one place where there was disconnection

and notice what you see.

imagine doing this in your business, your relationship

with your children, with your family,

with all you know and all you don’t know.

imagine for a moment, the difference this would make.

when we change the way we see the world,

the world we see changes.

this is the work i do.

i am not perfect in it, i am a work in practice.

if i can be of assistance to you, let’s have a conversation.

PEACE BY PIECE.