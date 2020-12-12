Peace be the Journey, with NBA Trainer Adam Quinter

A life of inner peace, without stress and filled with harmony, is the ultimate way to exist. But how many of us can achieve this? We are exposed to different pressures, at times, and pushed to the wall to fulfill certain expectations. The people around us may also contribute to our stress, and it is okay not to have all the right solutions for every situation. Adam Quinter says we should not act in a hurry, yet instead try to do things with a quiet and calm spirit. Protect your peace, no matter the cost!

Adam Quinter is a professional Performance Consultant, Integrative Therapist, and founder of Q24 Training. His establishment works with all types of different athletes to help them realize the best version of themselves, physically and mentally. With his rich experience in sports science, he has created effective holistic performance programs that make some of the world’s most durable and dynamic athletes such as Andrew Wiggins, Hami Diallo, Justise Winslow, KJ Martin Jr., and Cassius Stanley. For Adam, it is about ensuring everyone is satisfied with his services and the outcomes he produces. He admits that it has not been an easy journey despite the evident achievements that currently characterize his career.

Why worry about those things you can’t control? It sours your mood and makes you less capable. Literally ask yourself, “Is this something I can control? Will worrying be beneficial in any way? As a human being, you have to know which things are within your control. Anything beyond that can distract you and put stress in your life says Adam.

Peace is a lens through which we can see the world around us in a better light. We must radiate it, live, it and be it. Adam reiterates that this is an inside job no one can ever do for us. He has experienced so many failures in the last 12 years, which has allowed him to persevere through the different issues that have threatened his career. Inner peace enabled him to learn that despite all effort, nothing is perfect. It is all about being satisfied with the small wins that amount to progress, and through this, a sense of joy fills our being.

Adam Quinter created Q24 Training because he noticed that many athletes, who were all battling serious injuries, were missing the holistic approach to their training.

Many of those who were available in the market were using old-fashioned techniques that minimized their chances to realize their optimal potential. To become the best in the industry, Adam had to embrace a peaceful mantra in his own life that flowed down to his athletes. The techniques he wholeheartedly instills into his client’s, Mediation, Yoga, Reiki and Resetting Eating habits, have drastically improved their performance as well as their physical well being. The more inner knowledge his clients acquire over their time with him, the more optimized their overall performance exudes.

When you carry peace within you, you have the ability to remain calm and joyful at all times, regardless of outside circumstances, or what life offers you at any given moment. Be open and forward with your needs and desires. You’re not only more likely to get what you want, but you’ll also feel more in control of your life. Being passive results in having less control, which runs counter to inner peace. Be bold without being aggressive. Don’t let others stand in your way, take full charge of your life. You are in control said Quinter.

“Balance is the most important thing in anyone’s health, mind, body, and soul,” according to Adam. This is how we can achieve peace, and even tranquility. He is steadfast in the beliefs that we need to be relaxed, to be at peace with ourselves, to build confidence, and be emotionally capable of handling anything that comes our way.