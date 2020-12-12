Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Peace be the Journey, with NBA Trainer Adam Quinter

A life of inner peace, without stress and filled with harmony, is the ultimate way to exist. But how many of us can achieve this? We are exposed to different pressures, at times, and pushed to the wall to fulfill certain expectations. The people around us may also contribute to our stress, and it is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Adam Quinter
Adam Quinter

A life of inner peace, without stress and filled with harmony, is the ultimate way to exist. But how many of us can achieve this? We are exposed to different pressures, at times, and pushed to the wall to fulfill certain expectations. The people around us may also contribute to our stress, and it is okay not to have all the right solutions for every situation. Adam Quinter says we should not act in a hurry, yet instead try to do things with a quiet and calm spirit. Protect your peace, no matter the cost!

Adam Quinter is a professional Performance Consultant, Integrative Therapist, and founder of Q24 Training. His establishment works with all types of different athletes to help them realize the best version of themselves, physically and mentally. With his rich experience in sports science, he has created effective holistic performance programs that make some of the world’s most durable and dynamic athletes such as Andrew Wiggins, Hami Diallo, Justise Winslow, KJ Martin Jr., and Cassius Stanley. For Adam, it is about ensuring everyone is satisfied with his services and the outcomes he produces. He admits that it has not been an easy journey despite the evident achievements that currently characterize his career.

Why worry about those things you can’t control? It sours your mood and makes you less capable. Literally ask yourself, “Is this something I can control? Will worrying be beneficial in any way? As a human being, you have to know which things are within your control. Anything beyond that can distract you and put stress in your life says Adam.

Peace is a lens through which we can see the world around us in a better light. We must radiate it, live, it and be it. Adam reiterates that this is an inside job no one can ever do for us. He has experienced so many failures in the last 12 years, which has allowed him to persevere through the different issues that have threatened his career. Inner peace enabled him to learn that despite all effort, nothing is perfect. It is all about being satisfied with the small wins that amount to progress, and through this, a sense of joy fills our being.

Adam Quinter created Q24 Training because he noticed that many athletes, who were all battling serious injuries, were missing the holistic approach to their training.

Many of those who were available in the market were using old-fashioned techniques that minimized their chances to realize their optimal potential. To become the best in the industry, Adam had to embrace a peaceful mantra in his own life that flowed down to his athletes. The techniques he wholeheartedly instills into his client’s, Mediation, Yoga, Reiki and Resetting Eating habits, have drastically improved their performance as well as their physical well being. The more inner knowledge his clients acquire over their time with him, the more optimized their overall performance exudes.

When you carry peace within you, you have the ability to remain calm and joyful at all times, regardless of outside circumstances, or what life offers you at any given moment. Be open and forward with your needs and desires. You’re not only more likely to get what you want, but you’ll also feel more in control of your life. Being passive results in having less control, which runs counter to inner peace. Be bold without being aggressive. Don’t let others stand in your way, take full charge of your life. You are in control said Quinter.

“Balance is the most important thing in anyone’s health, mind, body, and soul,” according to Adam. This is how we can achieve peace, and even tranquility. He is steadfast in the beliefs that we need to be relaxed, to be at peace with ourselves, to build confidence, and be emotionally capable of handling anything that comes our way.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

This Young Entrepreneur is Revolutionizing Mental Health Education in the US

by Wuf Shanti
Community//

Paul McCullough and Adam La Reau: “People perform better when they are better”

by Ben Ari
Background photo created by creativeart - www.freepik.com
Community//

The Emotional x- Factor For Athletes

by EYAL FRIEDMAN

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.