Pazit Perez: “Believe in Yourself”

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Pazit Perez. Pazit is the founder of the “I Have A Dream Academy”. She is the creator of the Award-Winning Vision Portraits, and a published author.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Ever since my childhood, I was always very creative.My love affair with print and photography started way back in my elementary school days. Whenever I had a day off from school, I joined my father at work. He was a printer, so I was exposed to magazines, photos, and graphics at an early age. Fast forward 20 years later, I was delving in my passions for creative arts, photography, and film while studying at Dawson College, followed by Concordia University in Montreal. I decided to focus on photography and started working at an advertising agency, as a photographer. This is where I sharpened my graphic skills and eventually became a partner, which introduced me to the world of business. As they say, the rest is history! As an artist, I have developed my own signature style photographs. In 2014, I founded Vision Portrait, from my own transformational journey going from rock bottom to rising star and taking my power back. I had come into the realization that when we can capture our ideal self in a tangible image that we can see, we become our visions faster. This was a real game changer, and the catalyst that let me to re-invent myself as a “Becoming” Coach helping individuals discover their potential to achieve more wealth and personal success immediately and re create their life the way they pictured it to be.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Trust in GOD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding”

In Life there are many things that happen to us that we won’t understand. We won’t always understand why our relationships didn’t work out, why the bankruptcy happened , or perhaps why we got a certain sickness, and if we lean only on our understanding we might not be able to see the gift that lies beyond it. When I began to trust with all my heart in a universal power within me, I realized that everything that is happening or happened in my life is a gift not a burden, that it is all part of the bigger picture in recreating and molding my reality. Often in the midst of the storms in our lives we feel “alone”, but it’s an illusion as we are always being guided. It changed my perspective and contributed greatly to re-inventing myself as my higher, more powerful self. Our minds cannot explain miracles, because they are beyond our own understandings, so this quote always reminds me that no matter what happens in my life, only good will come out of it.

How would your best friend describe you?

I believe my best friend would describe me as I see myself. A person who is bold, who is fearless , confident, determined, focused, creative, beautiful, successful, full of wisdom, kind, courageous, happy, trustworthy, strong, faithful, a person of integrity, an optimist. Someone who is an independent thinker, a creator who follows her heart and encourages others to do the same.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much?

1. Creativity: using my imagination to see beyond my current reality

2. Laser Focus: My ability to concentrate for long periods of time

3. Execution: Get It Done Now Mindset

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

My first Chapter was Being a Creative. I was an Award Winning Portrait Photographer and ran a very successful studio in Montreal. In 2014, my career changed when I came into my greatest discovery. I started capturing people for who they wanted to become, not who they are. In essence I would ask them what they wanted to be and capture their vision as a photographic image, then showed them their potential through a tangible photograph. What was fascinating is that this image would create an emotional connection and within 2 weeks to a year, I witnessed many of my clients become their portraits. I was now aware that we can use photography to create our future , not only memories. One night, I awakened from my sleep and was lead to write a book about the process, and publish it into the world. Since then, this process has become my lifestyle. In 2019, I felt a strong pull to get out of my studio and into the world to help more people discover for themselves the creative process and their power to create their life the way they picture it to be. This was the turning point in my career where I re invented myself as an Award Winning “Becoming” Coach.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

The first step I took was picturing it. I Became very clear and decided what kind of Coach I wanted to be, who I wanted to attract and the qualities and style of this new personality. Then I captured my vision into a tangible photograph. This picture became my “destination and published it across all my social media profiles, to keep it insight at all times. Out of sight, out of mind applies here. Everyday I looked at her, I would get inspired actions to act from her. I started taking courses on how to get booked on TV and radio, I started submitting articles to magazines, got a marketing and mindset coach, learned how to build funnels, basically I went from running a location business to running an on-line business, which required a new set of skills. In 2020, while the world went through it’s own re-invention, I started thinking of how I could serve more people and be more accessible and the idea of Coach on Demand was birthed. The COACH-ON-DEMAND is a phone line you CALL or TEXT when you need in-the-moment breakthrough coaching techniques to overcome a problem you’re facing immediately in areas of finances, business, and personal success.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

I felt like I was being pulled into it, and I trusted this feeling that said “go for it” inside me. I can’t explain it in words. It was a knowing. Many people including my family thought and voiced to me that I was crazy to leave behind a successful career for the unknown. They all said to stick with photography and although I was and still am extremely talented at it , I welcomed the change gracefully. It was my time to let go and move into my next chapter.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I followed my inner guidance and acted on all inspired intuitions that I received one by one. In retrospect, I believe that I discovered I had the talent after having done something new. I remember when I published my first book, many people who have known me for a long time said to me “I didn’t know you can write” and I replied “me neither” lol. I never dreamed of becoming a published Author, it just came through me and now I became aware that I can write. The same principles applies for all the other talents I discovered within myself.

How are things going with this new initiative?

I’m having so much fun and I am enjoying the creation process of it all. That is not to say that all is sunshine and rainbows, there’s a huge learning curve and creating my first funnel almost had me quit, but then I realized how far i’ve come and decided to be patient with myself while I am in the developing stage of becoming to be this new version of me.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for every person who was and is on my self-realization journey. I attracted and keep attracting all the right people at the appointed time, some are still with me, some have parted ways, but they all played equally a part in my becoming.

When I discovered that we are the creators of our reality, I started adopting a new way of thinking and a new way of life. In essence I was trading the old way of “familiar” thinking to this new creative one. At the beginning, I was going back and forth between both models of reality. I then asked out loud for a mentor to guide me through this transition so I stop swinging back and forth. I met my mentor John Kobel, through a random business networking group I signed up for intuitively. I was instantly attracted to him and discovered he has been living and teaching this philosophy for years so he instantly became my mentor and helped me solidify my beliefs. What was even more serendipitous about our meeting was that 10 years back he used to have a photo lab which I went to regularly, to develop my photos, so I actually knew him and he knew me but we never connected on this new level. We are still dear friends today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I have so many interesting stories of synchronicities that happened along the way. The one I want to share with you today showcases how were are guided every step of the way. All we have to do is listen to that voice within and follow it. When I took on this new direction and became a Coach On demand I had a strong pull to live in Miami. I had tried to sell my house in Montreal for 3 years and although I had many visits , the house wouldn’t sell. The day I decided that I was all in on my dreams, I had this idea to get a different real estate agent. I ran into my neighbors which was very rare and they stopped to chat and let me know that they just sold their property. I instantly asked them for their listing agents name. I called her, we met and I told her i’m signing a 3 months contract. This was out of ordinary and something most agents won’t do .I told her that she won’t need that much time, something in me just knew that it would sell fast. Somehow, she enjoyed my confidence in her, agreed and we listed it. She calls me that week while i’m away in Vegas for a business Mastery Class and tells me that we have an offer. We closed the deal rather quickly and so easily. What was even more in synchronicity was that when I called the mortgage company to see what it would cost to “break” my contract they informed me that my renewal date was the exact same day that the new owner would take possession of property, so there’s no fees. If that is not Divine timing, I don’t know what is. I just felt 100% supported by the Universe and felt like this was a big wink from the skies to keep going.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Absolutely, I struggled with self belief due to my past conditioning. Although I saw it with my own eyes and experienced many times that we create our life the way we picture it to be, I was still in awe and questioned the process. It went against everything I was taught growing up, it created a new belief system that separated me from many individuals way of thinking and doing things, and although deep inside me I knew it was for real because I experienced it first hand, I think the disbelief from others rubbed off on me at the beginning. Then I started looking for more people who lived their lives as creators, and by being surrounded by like minded individuals who shared similar experiences it became easier for me to believe in myself again. Also I began documenting my creations and would witness more and more of my creations coming to life, so that also contributed to increasing my beliefs and convictions about my process. Now, it’s become my new way of life.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I didn’t create a support system before, I just jumped into it as I felt guided and supported within every step of the way. I happened to always meet the right people at the right time who supported me through my developing stages. I do believe that having support or having access to supportive people is crucial during the developing stage and without it a person may risk reverting back to their familiar old self.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I love change, and picture my life as an adventure. I remember one day asking myself how many times have I walked up and down the same hallway to get to my studio. I was In the same beautiful location for 8 years so it amounted to 5840 times. I got out of my comfort zone it by making one inspired move at a time. For example when I started living as a creator, I was inspired to take Tony Robbins Business Mastery Class, so I signed up fo it and went to Vegas. I then couldn’t find a Hotel since everything was booked solid and was then was paired up with someone who had an extra room in their suite. While I was there, I wanted to meet Tony in person and felt guided to sit in a certain seat. Robbins stopped right in front of me and I met him, even handed him my business card. Everything was in synchronicity and easy. I even met some of my dearest friends with whom we’re also in their re-invention period, so we all helped each other grow one move at a time.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Everything that happens, always happens for your highest good. I’ve experienced many highs and lows in my personal and business life. I went through toxic relationships and financial instability for a few years as a result of my victimhood state of mind. When did the switch from “Why is this happening to me?” to Everything always happens for my highest good, It made me feel more powerful. I heard Bob Proctor say in a workshop, nothing is good or bad, only our thinking makes it so, it just is. This new awareness and perspective helped me trust that the lows in my life were serving me part of the good I’m creating and helped me keep good perspective and focus on moving forward. Use your inner creativity to mould your external world. I discovered through my work as a photographer that we create our reality. The words we speak form images in our mind, those images create feelings within us that become the outer picture of our life. I had no idea that I was the one who was creating unfavorable circumstances in my life, but once I became aware of it, I began to connect the dots that “thoughts become things” that really helped me think, speak and picture my life differently and tear it in a new direction. Whatever you give attention to, grows. When I gave attention to all that is not working in my life, guess what happened? More circumstances like those showed up like a snowball effect. It just poured misery, I would have to deal with one problem after another, whether it was in my finances, my business, my personal life. Yet when I shifted my focus on what was good in my life, I started practicing gratitude, affirming that life is always working out for me, my life began to shift around my new beliefs. It was quite fascinating, one good thing after another happened. Believe in Yourself. We all come into this world believing in ourselves, knowing that we are perfect, lovable, worthy and deserving of all good things in the world. I mean no baby ever comes into this world and says “I’m not good enough”. I picked up my programming very early on in my childhood and my adult life reflected that belief in the first chapter of my life. I would reach very high success and then proceed to self sabotage it 3 times, unconsciously. I had to reteach myself to believe in myself, to have confidence and the conviction in who I am. I began by building a new see-image through a photograph where I captured myself as my Ideal self. Then I was guided to taking inspired actions, such as read a certain books, read certain affirmations, even do yoga to quiet my mind. After 90 days, I build a solid foundation of belief in myself and became the leader I captured in my photograph. Read the Kabylion I attracted this book into my life on 3 occasions , I neglected the first 2, but the third time , it got my attention. This book is said to appear in your life when the time is right and you’re ready to receive it’s teachings. This book embodies the understanding that everything in the universe is created by thought or mind. It’s structured around “7 principles” that lead me to increase my wisdom about life and increase my business and personal success by applying them daily.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My movement has started since 2014, teaching one individual at a time the principles that were gifted to me first hand. I am here to help mold a new paradigm that we are more powerful than what we can see and that we all have the power to create our life the way we picture it to be. We are creators and have the gift inside us to create the life we dream of, were not here to just work 9–5, pay bills, worry and die.

What do you want to be remembered for the most?

I want to be remembered most as someone who contributed greatly in creating a new “magical” world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

WEBSITE: www.Ihaveadreamacademy.com

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/public/Pazit-Perez

INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/ihaveadreamacademy/

TIK TOK https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJb6hMed/

LinkTree : https://linktr.ee/PazitPerez

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!