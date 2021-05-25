Paz Morales of Stardog Loungewear: “Believe in what you create and how you create it”

Believe in what you create and how you create it. For example, if you believe your way of doing things is diﬀerent than others and that works for you, keep doing it!

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Paz Morales, Principal Designer and Creative Director of Stardog Loungewear.

Born in Bogotá, Colombia, and raised in Costa Rica, Paz Morales has always found nature the starting point for the creative process behind her fashion design career. She began her journey in the fashion industry in Los Angeles, California at the FIDM (Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising), one of the leading fashion schools in the world, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion / Costume Design. After college, she moved to New York and began to launch her Colombian based sustainable hemp loungewear line called Stardog Loungewear, from afar.

Holding a strong knowledge of textile and fashion trends, including sustainable trends, Paz has managed to apply this in the inaugural collection of Stardog Loungewear, a brand that is seasonless, designed for any weather; adaptable, functional, versatile and very durable, thanks to the use of hemp, a fiber that is sustainable from harvest to the moment of biodegradation of the garment. Paz’s mission is to perfect a sustainable, eco-friendly “slow fashion”’ brand, straying away from the practices of many “fast fashion” brands today that mass produce thousands of collections every year and result in harmful impacts to the environment. Stardog Loungewear’s collection includes unisex stand out pieces such as Interstellar Hoodies, Stargazer Joggers, Shorts, T-Shirts, and Startonic Shoes with coffee soles.

At the moment, Paz finds herself in a creative stage that merges eclecticism, environmental awareness and the creation of new trends that can change the way users consume fashion, and she hopes to continue her efforts in the future to truly revolutionize the fashion industry for the better with Stardog Loungewear.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Ever since I was a little girl, I used to see my mom drawing, going to factories, and styling her friends. That’s when I started to see myself following her footsteps in the future. She also had a boutique where she designed jackets, pants, and sweaters. I always remember the craftsmanship put into the pieces. A client once visited her shop and my mother started imagining a whole outfit for them. It was not about the clothes but about how the clients felt in them. I decided to study Fashion Design at The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising at Los Angeles, California where my passion for sustainability and design merged and the rest is history.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

Everything about starting Stardog Loungewear has been interesting and truly a testament of the time we’re living in now. When I started designing for Stardog, the world was just at the beginning of the pandemic. Things that I was used to doing in person, like sourcing fabrics and correcting samples, became 100% online and in a moment everything was digital.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Because we started designing Stardog a year ago, the entire process was done online and that really challenged how we design in the first place. I was in an entirely different country then where the products were actually being made and we had to learn to collaborate as a team online to do things we used to do in person, like fittings and creating samples. There were definitely a few funny mistakes that happened in the initial stages of designing the first samples. Some things didn’t out as I had expected at first, but eventually we got it right, and I learned the importance of communication and trial and error!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Stardog Loungewear is based on this whole concept of mindfulness. As a brand, we share the belief that people and planet come before anything else. From our fabrics to our production, the whole process is based on mindfulness. We believe that what we put on our bodies should be as important as what we put inside our bodies.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

My most important tip for my colleagues is balance. I know it may be cliché, but the truth is that the fashion industry and life can be very overwhelming. Everything is constantly evolving, and new things come out every minute. Do not let trends influence who you are. Work hard but take care of yourself first.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As a fashion designer, I feel a personal responsibility to design in harmony with the planet. What

you put into the world is what you receive back. I believe that small changes, like the way we think and create, generate change and open the path to future generations.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is “everything happens for a reason.” Our most diﬃcult times are the ones that force us to learn more about ourselves. The more we learn about ourselves, the more at peace we feel.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

The development in the fashion industry I’m most excited about is sustainability. The fact that my generation is much more aware of the environment and how what we do aﬀects how everyone lives, gives me a lot of hope for the future of the industry and the planet.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Believe in what you create and how you create it. For example, if you believe your way of doing things is diﬀerent than others and that works for you, keep doing it!

2. Keep an open mind but don’t sacrifice your style. Be open to constructive criticism, other perspectives, and views.

3. Observe everything. Pay attention to the small things in everyday life. You never know which small lesson or detail will help you in the future.

4. Resilience. Not only in fashion but in life. Be open to challenges and to diﬃcult times, that’s usually where we grow and learn the most.

5. Balance. Find the balance between what you NEED to do and what you LIKE to do. Be open to growth creative-wise and career-wise.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

I think the future of fashion should be mindful and conscious. It should contribute to people and the planet’s well-being. That’s why I believe that being ethical and sustainable is a way of life. Instead of producing more we should focus on working with what we already have.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to make Stardog the standard of the fashion industry, creating a path for other brands to follow in suitability. It would make a world of a difference (literally!) to get consumers to wear sustainable pieces made ethically and from eco-friendly clothing.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram: @Stardogloungewear

