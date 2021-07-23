Payge Kerman Of Wink Digital: “Patience with yourself”

Patience with yourself. The right answers aren’t always going to come to you right away. Be patient with yourself as you mull over big decisions. This can be hard for me, personally, because it often feels as though I should have the right answers immediately, but remembering that it’s okay to take a little time to sort through my feelings really helps me.

Every company needs a creative leader — Payge H. Kerman, President, boldly steps into that role for Wink Digital. With a background in interactive art, UX design, and web design, Payge has translated her skillset into creating a company focused on a holistic approach to marketing. Her strengths lie in implementing multi-faceted plans to connect your goals and ideas with action. Wink Digital is a top Portland Marketing Agency that offers a full suite of creative services that include website + application design and development.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Believe it or not, I actually went to college with the hopes of becoming a neurosurgeon. However, after two semesters of chemistry, I realized that it wasn’t the right fit for me. I explored other majors and options until I found Technology, Arts, and Media (TAM) — this program is specifically designed for students who want to be involved in the art side of computer science, like large-scale art installations, sensor-based robotics, game design/development, and more. This felt like a perfect fit for me — nerdy, but creative.

Upon graduating, I realized I didn’t want to be a starving artist, so I reached out to some marketing agencies for roles as a web or UX designer and got started there. After working for a few agencies, I was given the opportunity to open up my own… and the rest is history.

Now, Wink Digital is a robust team, with offices based in Portland, OR, and Pittsburgh, PA.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Oftentimes, when a client engages with an agency, especially for websites, they will be forced to pick between these two options:

1. A templated site that was semi-customizable to them (usually built off a theme), but that still doesn’t feel exactly right. Clients often settle with this option because they can, at least, make their own changes to the site.

-OR-

2. An exquisitely built custom site that fits their brand perfectly, but doesn’t give the client the ability to edit their own content. This option, for most agencies, involves locking clients into long-term support contracts.

Wink Digital is the result of my wanting to patch this hole in the market. I wanted to create and utilize technology where our clients could get the best of both types of agencies: a thoroughly-built custom website -AND- autonomy to manage their own content.

We emphasize autonomy in our technology choices. While we love our long-term relationships with our clients, we also want to empower them to utilize their own marketing assets. For us, this means developing custom CMS’s for all of our clients’ websites (read: custom-coded websites that get converted into drag-and-drop editors for our clients), creating reusable templates and style guides, and building sustainable advertising and marketing campaigns that allow for autonomy. We do this because it supports our mission of helping clients be in control of their own technology and marketing endeavors.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe that I developed this aptitude later on. My dad always told me as a kid to make sure I wasn’t working for “the man” and feeling suffocated by not having a healthy balance in life, so when the opportunity arose for me to open my own company, it was important to me to try to do so.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I don’t believe there was just one person, but if I had to pick a strong influence in my entrepreneurial life, it would be my grandfather, Arthur. He was the owner of a prominent rug company that created cutting-edge technology that aided in the mass-production of artisan-quality rugs. Throughout his life, he has been highly committed to giving back to his community, to building a better life for his children and grandchildren than he had for himself, and he has always been the one person in my family that understands the pressures of running a business in some of the ways that I experience.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Wink Digital stands out because we are an agency that values a holistic approach to marketing. We know that a good website doesn’t make a business thrive without marketing materials that support it. One of our proudest accomplishments is helping to launch a CBD extraction lab by providing comprehensive marketing services, including a website, branding, social media strategy, exhibition design, print marketing materials, email marketing, and sales sequences. This company, as a result, prevailed quickly as an industry leader and one that set the standard for the future of CBD marketing.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Perseverance. Being an entrepreneur requires a lot of persistence when it comes to learning new skills, client acquisition, facing rejection, and more. In order to succeed as an entrepreneur, I believe you need to know when to grab a cup of coffee and keep pounding the pavement until you get what you’re working for.

One of the things I am best-known for in business is my ability to work anywhere, especially in odd places. Most nights (pre-COVID), you would catch me working until 2 am at nightclubs around town because the job doesn’t just end when the clock strikes 5 pm. Being a business owner often means that you have to give up some of your own personal interests for the sake of the business, so I decided to combine my love of dancing and music with the need to get my work done to create an ambiance that fueled my fire.

2. Self-accountability. When someone else is not holding you accountable for your time management and the effort put into your deliverables, it’s easy to skate by without pushing yourself. Holding yourself accountable for your actions (or lack thereof) is critical for success and personal growth as an entrepreneur.

3. Relationship-building skills. Without relationships, your business amounts to nothing. The relationships you hold with customers, vendors, partners, employees, and your community largely contribute to the way the public sees you and your brand. Positive relationships will inherently lead to more sales. Good guys (and gals) don’t finish last.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

The most important thing I can say is that humans are resilient. When we stumble, we bounce back. So, even when the world is crumbling and you’re feeling underwater from being so burnt out, remember that you WILL be okay if the worst-case scenario comes true. You WILL survive, continue being excellent, and you WILL find other things in life that bring you joy. But until you’re ready to deal with having to go through those ideas and your worst-case scenarios, remember your why. Focus on the reasons you got into the business in the first place, who you’re working so hard for, and how valuable your work is.

BUT, before the point of burn-out, I recommend setting boundaries with yourself. Remind yourself that nobody is going to die (unless you’re a doctor, fireman, or otherwise) if you don’t answer emails until the morning. Nobody is going to be let down if you spend time with people you love. It is completely normal and okay to separate work and life, even if it isn’t a perfect 50/50 balance.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Remember that people are more important than profit. If your employees are not happy and if your clients are not happy, you won’t have a successful business regardless. So, sometimes it makes more sense to spend a little extra money or reduce margins a bit to ensure everyone is engaging with your company in a positive way.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

In a day in age where relationships are so transactional and AI and automations fill the business world with impersonal interactions, making your team and clients feel valued is not something to underestimate the value of. The more people feel seen, heard, and cared for by the people they work with, the happier everyone involved will be.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The biggest mistake I see CEOs and founders make is following a one-size-fits-all mentality. The most successful companies in the world are revolutionizing the way we think about software, sales, partnerships, teams, and more. When CEOs and founders receive advice, it’s often desirable to use that as the basis of future endeavors, when it should really be used as a way to create and innovate new ways of doing things. The best thing that can be done to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach is to always remember that there is no right or wrong way to achieve your definition of success.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

With a “regular job” you hold a level of responsibility to your manager, your team, and your clients, but when you are a business owner, there is a different level of responsibility that comes with needing to keep everyone employed, keep everyone happy, keep scaling, and more. With this, you face the internal pressure that comes from maintaining your sense of self-worth even when the business is going through rocky times, and also figuring out how to make the best decisions for the most amount of people. And, knowing that there are often times where you can’t please everyone, figuring out how to make thoughtful decisions can be tumultuous in and of itself. Being a business owner often means that there are sweeping, very polarizing days. One day, you might be on cloud nine. The next day, you may be fearful for the wellbeing of your company — and it’s all part of the job.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

About a year into owning Wink Digital, a large media company reached out to me about doing an entire redesign of their website. This meant being able to hire another team member comfortably, having some cash to scale with, and being able to use this work sample for years to come in our portfolio. To date, it is one of my proudest accomplishments that a company as well-established and highly-esteemed as they are would find enough value in our work to take a chance on a (then) smaller company.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I made a great decision for my business years ago, offering long payment plans, that ended up creating massive financial issues for my business today (read: $500k outstanding in A/R). Unfortunately, sometimes you don’t know what you don’t know until you take a chance. I took a chance on these payment plans, and although they kept my business afloat for years, they became more burdensome than beneficial in the long run. When my business started experiencing the financial impacts of this decision that I made before I knew better, I felt as though my value as a business owner was in question, and that my ability to make good decisions was gone.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Being able to acknowledge where I was 5 years ago vs. today helped me understand that this wasn’t a large personal failure, but rather something that I did to help the business thrive, that now needed pivoting and regrouping to keep thriving.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Good people make all the difference. Having people you can confide in when you’re experiencing the lows, and people who can celebrate with you when you’re in the midst of your highs is critical to maintaining your sanity. For me, these people are my partner, Matt, our business coach, Winn Clark, and my bookkeeper, Nina Israel. When COVID started to take a toll on Wink’s success, we were all able to come together and strategize how to get us back on track. Without them to confide in, Wink would not exist in the capacity it does today. Patience with yourself. The right answers aren’t always going to come to you right away. Be patient with yourself as you mull over big decisions. This can be hard for me, personally, because it often feels as though I should have the right answers immediately, but remembering that it’s okay to take a little time to sort through my feelings really helps me. Tools can help make your life easier. Whether it’s software or a good, old-fashioned pen and paper, utilize all the resources you have to make your life easier. Schedule emails if you can. Journal online or in a notebook. Schedule bills via auto-pay. Do anything you can to reduce the amount of time you spend doing things that don’t bring you joy. A key to my success in riding the emotional highs and lows is consistency. I journal every morning online, I schedule email follow-ups the moment I think about them, and I make sure to schedule things like dinner breaks and lunch breaks into my calendar. 10 seconds of hugging can make you happier. Whether you’re having a good day and want to share the positive vibes, or having a down day and need to be consoled, a hug always feels good. A study by the University of North Carolina showed that 10 seconds of hugging per day can raise oxytocin levels, lower heart rate, and lower blood pressure. Find a friend, partner, or colleague to give a big hug. It will benefit you tremendously. My friend and teammate, Isa, and I schedule a 10-second hug every day. It makes both of us feel supported and loved. Find things outside of work that bring you joy and helps you self-regulate. Join a trivia team, a gym, a sports league, etc. Anything that will get your mind off work for a few minutes a day/week is valuable. I do a spin class every morning from 6 am to 7 am in order to help clear my head before the day.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is the ability to process the emotional and physical impacts of a given situation and adapt to make the most of the change. Resilient people are strong-willed, nimble-minded, and most importantly, understand that a positive attitude can make all the difference in the mindset of oneself and their team.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

When I was 13 and applying to boarding school, I decided with my whole heart that I wanted to go to a school in New Hampshire. I loved the people there, the dance program, the sports, and the academics. After applying, I was informed that I had been waitlisted. I was absolutely devastated, but then realized I had 11 other amazing schools to pick from. Adjusting my mindset to remember that even when I don’t get exactly what I want, I can still create exactly what I want using alternate methods. As a result, I was able to go to an amazing school, find a group of people I fit in well with, enjoy the rigorous academics, and build the life I wanted.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I don’t always keep a positive attitude, and I, personally, think it’s unhealthy to treat that as the expectation. It is absolutely okay to go through times when you’re down, and when you don’t have a positive attitude, but what’s important is knowing how to get yourself to bounce back. Does treating yourself to a massage help? Does a nice home-cooked meal help? Can you buy yourself a bundle of beautiful flowers next time you go to the grocery store? How can you help yourself get back into a positive mindset?

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team?

Having a positive mindset can dramatically change how the world sees you. If your team sees you as confident, happy, engaged, it will encourage them to feel those same things and contribute more to other people’s happiness. Uplifting each other can become central to the company culture if the leadership is exhibiting those same qualities.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

My favorite quote is “How you do anything is how you do everything.” If you’re showing up in areas of your life sloppily, inconsistently, or half-heartedly, that’s sending a broader message to everyone you meet that that is how you do everything. So, make sure to show up for yourself in a way that you’re proud to show off as a representation of who you are. For me, that means making my bed every morning, keeping my house tidy, and keeping my email inbox organized. Because if those things share a message about me as a person, I want it to be that I’m precise, particular, detail-oriented, and hyper-organized.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can find our website at madebywink.com, our Instagram at @madexwink, and our Behance here.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!