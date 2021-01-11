Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Pay more attention to the things you love

Fermented foods have helped people improve gut health, energy levels, and more for millennia

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Better focus and clarity through digestive health
Achieve better focus for things you love

You’ve got a lot of distractions this year. Between your attempts to work-from-home, plan your schedule (even a week) in advance, remember Nana’s birthday gift, and get 10,000 steps in by sundown, it’s enough to send you into an anxiety-ridden brain fog. Modern research has found fascinating links between the stomach and the brain, and when you improve your digestive health, you can boost your energy levels, improve concentration, and can even alleviate severe disorders such as chronic fatigue syndrome. You might be surprised to learn that there’s a remarkably easy, affordable way that you can improve your attention and energize your body just by adding new foods to your diet. The key is detoxing your body with homemade nutritional foods, helping you to improve your mental and physical well-being with the self-awareness to regain your energy and focus. And it can be done in just two weeks.

Lift your spirits and improve your energy

Fermented foods are a diverse category that includes yogurt, sourdough bread, kombucha, and many more. What they all have in common is that the fermentation process involves the creation of probiotic bacteria. If you could take a microscope to your stomach, you’d find all sorts of good bacteria living there, helping the digestive process, protecting your gut lining, and more. When you eat probiotic foods, you increase the numbers of these good bacteria which result in wide-ranging benefits for your overall health. Health may start in the gut, but it doesn’t end there.

The Benefits of Probiotics

Probiotics have many confirmed benefits when it comes to bloating and digestion. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. There’s a growing body of evidence indicating that probiotics can improve mood, boost energy levels, and much more. 

Relieve Symptoms of Common Disorders 

Current or future mothers will be delighted to hear evidence that probiotics may help tackle eczema. One study compared a control group of children fed probiotics to one that was not, and discovered the second was more severely afflicted by eczema. Furthermore, another study indicates that certain probiotics reduce the odds of developing common disorders such as ADD and ADHD. 

Gain an Immune Boost

Studies on the way a probiotic-rich diet can boost the immune system are extremely promising. They indicate that probiotics may be able to directly increase your natural production of killer cells, T lymphocytes, and more. There’s also inconclusive evidence related to fermented foods combatting respiratory infections. 

Combat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome is one of many hidden illnesses that can make life extremely challenging for the afflicted. Recently, studies have looked into the possibility of treating chronic fatigue and stress-related conditions with probiotics and have produced optimistic conclusions. 

