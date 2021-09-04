Pawel Wisniewski Of Wismed: “Persistence ”

Persistence — the truth is that one does not need to do extraordinary things to achieve extraordinary results but what matters is persistence which is often labelled as stamina. The hedgehog’s persistence is the most important factor in achieving success.

Pawel Wisniewski founded Medical Device Company, Wismed in 2001 and is a practicing anaesthesiologist. His intention remains to harness the power of thoughtful design in order to alleviate the challenges of modern medicine. Aside from connecting people, and building a business based on sustainability, he is passionate about designing solutions.

Pawel seeks to develop solutions that are minimalistic but also optimally functional. This balance of design principles finds its foundation in over 30 years of experience as a medical practitioner. By using the operating theatre as an observational platform, Pawel identifies solutions to challenges that create safer and easier practices.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up in Poland when life was simpler. Choices were easy as there was only one type of soap or toothpaste in the supermarket and only very few families had a TV set, so I played outside with other kids. We didn’t have cell phones or computers, but we were happy in our simple lives as there was a very strong interaction and comradery among kids. We used to make up our own games and own toys and we learned how to improvise in everything from toys and sports equipment to tents and secret hiding places. In high school, life was more sophisticated and refined. I was never a very sporty person, but I loved to cook and dreamed of a career as a chef. But at the time, there were no celebrity chefs and professional culinary schools were not very prestigious, they were regarded, according to common perceptions as places for people that failed academically and were not very gifted technically either. So, I went to medical school instead to become a doctor.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

I don’t think that it was one event, but rather a series of events. As an anaesthesiologist in the operating room, I get to work with many surgeons, and I get to see many challenges and problems surgeons must solve. I am always keen to observe and analyze the problems and try to come up with solutions. That’s how medical device design and manufacturing started in my life.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

Cooking is my escapism. It is a beautiful hobby that one can have. Cooking is highly creative and when taken seriously, it is both a science and a philosophy. It requires meticulous planning, careful execution, skills to synchronise and often improvise. It demands multitasking and the ability to divide one’s attention. Finally, cooking food for someone is an act of offering as there is love, heart and time invested, and this act of giving is always more valuable than the food itself. I cook for various people and my favourite is cooking to recreate a person’s memories, the tastes, and flavours of their childhood and if I can elicit warm feelings, than I regard it as a success.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

I was always inventing as a child. My father was a professor of mining and was a very active innovator. We often spoke about solutions in mining at the dinner table so coming up with new solutions was always in my blood. When I became an anaesthesiologist, this speciality offered me an incredibly valuable opportunity to observe many different surgeons at work and to see the problems they all had in common in their work. So, I started bringing solutions to these problems and that’s how our products were born as an attempt to solve shared problems.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The challenges were many, but one of the biggest challenges I faced is managing people. As the driving force and founder, I have incredible drive and desire for perfection and the natural tendency is to expect the same from my team members. The problem is that others do not have time to develop these values and aspirations, and this sets the scene for conflicts. The biggest problem is how to motivate people to think like a business owner. The lesson that I learned is that the biggest motivator is not financial but rather affording people the opportunity to feel they are part of making progress and developing, it is the strongest motivator at work, but it took me some time to understand this.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

We are developing minimally invasive devices for the treatment of a rapidly growing disease — urinary stones. We are developing a new approach to the treatment that allows to remove stones and stone fragments completely including sand and dust residues and by doing this, to prevent recurrence of the disease which is very common with current methods of treatment. We are also learning how to control the pressure inside the kidney during laser fragmentation of the stones and in this way, to reduce incidence of complications such as infections. These modern and novel solutions will reduce the cost of treatment but most importantly will reduce recurrence of the disease, the incidence of which is growing very fast due to lifestyle changes and global warming. Apart from the designing and manufacturing of minimally invasive endourology devices, we are also striving to establish an educational program relevant to kidney stone disease treatment.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We are very fortunate to work on many exciting projects. Our most important work involves devices that reduce intrarenal pressure and reduce incidence of infections after laser stone fragmentation. We are also working on a small stone fragment removal device that would prevent kidney stone recurrence. Currently the small fragments of kidney stones together with the dust from the stones are left behind in the kidney after laser lithotripsy, as there is no method of removing them. These small fragments cause recurrence. We are in the advanced stages of developing a novel device that would be able to remove them successfully and safely, and to reduce the rate of recurrence. We are also working on the smallest endoscopic camera with a diameter below 1mm with high resolution. And finally, we are working on a guide wire that can improve access to the kidney by relaxing the ureter.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence — the truth is that one does not need to do extraordinary things to achieve extraordinary results but what matters is persistence which is often labelled as stamina. The hedgehog’s persistence is the most important factor in achieving success.

Become an expert in your field — pursue the ability to be good, or perhaps the best in the world at something. It can be something very small and narrow but the extent of your knowledge in that field needs to be very deep. This demands discipline to observe, explore and understand the very field that one has chosen.

Question everything — and challenge established views and opinions even if they come from authorities.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is a holistic and proactive activity to achieve the desired state of body and mind that is beneficial to us. It depends on one’s priorities, it could be focused on nutrition or exercise or social interaction or even on free time activities. For me, wellness has a very strong mental aspect and is realised in my daily work. The basis of wellness is the position in society when we feel needed and make meaningful contributions. If a working environment is inclusive and allows for contributions it will create wellness of the entire team, regardless of physical wellness in its classical understanding.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Physical and mental wellness are the two basic requirements that allow us to engage meaningfully in life. Our focus is to restore that wellness in kidney stones sufferers through the development of minimally invasive devices so the life of patients can continue as normal and, in this process, we nurture our wellness as a team by making meaningful contributions. This contribution is a source of satisfaction, progress, and ultimately mental wellbeing.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

The pandemic imposed many restrictions on us. The social restrictions are particularly painful for younger people on any team. The most important aspect for me was to create an atmosphere where the team would feel they have the freedom to experiment and their work is stimulating, intense mental engagement leaves no space for thoughts of solitude created by pandemic restrictions. This needs to be combined with the feeling of being accepted. This is very important because the lack of acceptance is a huge demotivator. The best way to achieve positive cohesion is to create an atmosphere of inclusivity and to listen to people as they often have very positive input and inherently want to improve the organisation if they feel part of it.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Persistence — It is the ability to stay on track even in the face of misfortune or failure. One learns far more from failure than from success, but failure can discourage us and weaken our enthusiasm. Also, success has only very short effect on how we feel whereas failure tends to have more pronounced and longer impact on our motivation and wellbeing. The difference between losers and winners is that the last one tried one more time. Clarity of understanding — This is increasingly difficult to maintain in an ever more sophisticated world. Clarity of understanding boils down to identifying what matters and eliminating all other aspect in the business decision that might obscure your understanding. What really matters in the business should be isolated and assigned a top place in hierarchy of importance. So, complex problems become very simple to analyse because only one or two most important aspects are considered. This allows you to perceive any problem in a simpler light. You know that you have reached clarity if you can explain your problem regardless of how complex it is to a child and get his / her meaningful advice. Become an expert — This is the foundation of success in medical devices development. One needs to become an expert in the field. This expertise needs to go far beyond the common literature search. It needs to be a fully driven research and as we become more knowledgeable, the desire to gain expertise will become the leading driver in the business. In the world today, it is impossible for start-ups and small companies to compete on price with large multinationals but competing on expertise and in particular competing on innovation is possible. Becoming an expert also involves an investment shift towards research expenditure which is very difficult yet necessary. It takes time to become and expert and there are no shortcuts. You know when you are becoming an expert when solving problems related to the field of your expertise not only occupies most of your free time, but you also regard it is an enjoyable activity and not as work. Mental independence — This is the ability to stay loyal to your idea despite others criticizing it. It should not be confused with stubbornness as stubbornness is simply ignoring others’ opinions. Often when people with authority and in high social positions dish out criticism, it is accepted without any scrutiny, and it can be destructive for a project under development. As much as it is important to listen to experts and customers, our business ideas should not be undermined by the weight of authority at all. It can be only undermined or modulated by logical arguments and these need to be accepted regardless of the authority of the person communicating it to us. The younger we are the more we feel the need to be accepted by our peers and the more sensitive we are to the effect of high authority. Once we distinguish clearly between value based arguments on understanding and expertise and arguments based on authority and seniority it is easier to maintain our mental independence. This is a great asset to any project that we are embarking on. Practical discipline — this is the ability to execute planned activities regardless of the circumstances. The ability to act promptly and not to postpone the execution of work. Some initial tasks on a project can be inconvenient and there might be a number of distractions and urgent matters that will prevent us from staring planned work yet one needs to be disciplined not to delay projects. This is very important especially when the organization starts growing. The general rule is not to postpone for tomorrow what can be done today.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There are number of attractive projects that I would love to get involved with. The most meaningful and the one that would capture my heart entirely would be sustainability in wellness and in particular, medical devices. Hospitals and wellness establishments use a lot of disposable devices that are individually packed. The medical and wellness sector is a huge user of thermoplastics that instead of being recycled most often end up being incinerated with negative effects on the environment. Volumes of packaging used per single operation are huge and seldom recycled. Anaesthetic gases are released into the environment to the detriment of the atmosphere when most of them could be recycled. We must change these wasteful practices and start thinking that any consumption is associated with disposal and that disposal is playing an increasingly more important role. Creating awareness for the need of sustainable wellbeing is close to my heart.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Professor Ralph Clayman of California Irvine University, one of the founders of endourology and an enthusiastic propagator of minimally invasive surgery. He must be one of the most experienced practitioners in kidney stones on the planet and what makes him attractive is the combination of both practical and academic knowledge and his very open mind and agility to accept new concepts. He is a rare expert that I would certainly enjoy meeting.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We are starting a renal stone mini academy where we will be showing progress of our projects and we hope to involve the urological fraternity. It will be in simple form and informative for patients as well.

In the meantime, you can visit our website to learn more about our medical devices that currently on the market in Europe, South Africa, Australia, and Japan. We are hoping to also bring these to market in the USA soon.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!