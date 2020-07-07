Pausing in Chaos

“Go sit in your stillness” she said
.
.
I reflected on this, as a billon thoughts exploded in my head
And the million notes I’ve scratched down still go unread
As the news piles up
Never ending, never stops!
And I remember that scrolling & things
Can carry on without me
So I can go inward and play
With my silence today
So I can ground down and exhale
And literally set sail
Through the Earth’s vastness
Let me swim in this abstractness
Allow me to breathe in this parfait of air
Sitting with nothing
Bound for nothing
Meditation in nothing
Oh yes! Oh yes! How the results will be something!
So…. Time for quiet
Except for the voices of pure family
Connecting – we embrace this mentality
And listen to the stillness rise
Gloriously, and graciously, released in big skies
This…. is where we get wise
This…. is where we receive
This is where we let go & grieve
And hope
And dream
Clarity percolates
Our lifelines resuscitate
We remember to exhale
Thus we can create
And in this beautiful stillness
Is where we will levitate
.
“Go sit in your stillness” spoken by an African American Woman during #motivatepicturestheconversation to us White Women –
Our time to research & educate,
Ourselves as we sit,
…exploring our place
To learn our voice,
….as we discuss race.
——-
Her words, this open road, this sky flying by
& what I manifest these days
will help my find my waze
and inspired this piece today.