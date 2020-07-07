Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Pausing in Chaos

Amongst Racially Charged Covid Overstressed Trump-phucked Moments

By

“Go sit in your stillness” she said

.

I reflected on this, as a billon thoughts exploded in my head 

And the million notes I’ve scratched down still go unread 

As the news piles up 

Never ending, never stops! 

And I remember that scrolling & things 

Can carry on without me 

So I can go inward and play

With my silence today 

So I can ground down and exhale 

And literally set sail 

Through the Earth’s vastness 

Let me swim in this abstractness

Allow me to breathe in this parfait of air

Sitting with nothing 

Bound for nothing 

Meditation in nothing 

Oh yes! Oh yes! How the results will be something! 

So…. Time for quiet

Except for the voices of pure family 

Connecting – we embrace this mentality 

And listen to the stillness rise 

Gloriously, and graciously, released in big skies 

This…. is where we get wise 

This…. is where we receive 

This is where we let go & grieve 

And hope

And dream 

Clarity percolates 

Our lifelines resuscitate

We remember to exhale 

Thus we can create 

And in this beautiful stillness 

Is where we will levitate

.

 “Go sit in your stillness” spoken by an African American Woman during #motivatepicturestheconversation to us White Women – 

Our time to research & educate, 

Ourselves as we sit, 

…exploring our place

To learn our voice,

….as we discuss race. 
——-

Her words, this open road, this sky flying by

& what I manifest these days

will help my find my waze

and inspired this piece today. 

Jen Whitney, CEO of Being Fierce

Inspired and Inspire! Truth dweller of raw grit; exposed and naked on the page. Learning. Evolving. Emerging. What a ride!
Co-parent to three. Writing the world’s greatest love story and exploring what it means to be in a "Power Couple" relationship. 28 year + career helping non-US Citizens invest for their future. Poet. Writer. Space- Explorer. Transformed my life. Lost the mental weight, lost 60 pounds, created space, filled with self-love, now use the word impossible with caution.

——

We are all worthy of self-respect and self-responsibility and we can prove it in our actions. Let's go get it!

