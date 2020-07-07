Pausing in Chaos

“Go sit in your stillness” she said

.

.

I reflected on this, as a billon thoughts exploded in my head

And the million notes I’ve scratched down still go unread

As the news piles up

Never ending, never stops!

And I remember that scrolling & things

Can carry on without me

So I can go inward and play

With my silence today

So I can ground down and exhale

And literally set sail

Through the Earth’s vastness

Let me swim in this abstractness

Allow me to breathe in this parfait of air

Sitting with nothing

Bound for nothing

Meditation in nothing

Oh yes! Oh yes! How the results will be something!

So…. Time for quiet

Except for the voices of pure family

Connecting – we embrace this mentality

And listen to the stillness rise

Gloriously, and graciously, released in big skies

This…. is where we get wise

This…. is where we receive

This is where we let go & grieve

And hope

And dream

Clarity percolates

Our lifelines resuscitate

We remember to exhale

Thus we can create

And in this beautiful stillness

Is where we will levitate

.

“Go sit in your stillness” spoken by an African American Woman during #motivatepicturestheconversation to us White Women –

Our time to research & educate,

Ourselves as we sit,

…exploring our place

To learn our voice,

….as we discuss race.

——-

Her words, this open road, this sky flying by

& what I manifest these days

will help my find my waze

and inspired this piece today.