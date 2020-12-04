Pause to Reinvent

Pause a stop for a while… as human beings we need to pause for some times when we need. It may be for days, months, even for someone it will take years. Yes my dear friends we have 24 hours, 12 months, 365 days. All together we are working, studying, doing business, doing lot of things in our life.

But when we face discomfort, obstacles when we are feeling sick, loss, any unbearable situation. At that time please pause yourself. Don’t strain yourself when you are not good. Don’t trouble yourself, have a pause. Reax yourself just get everything out of your head. Calm yourself, give rest to your body as well as mind. Because when your mind is in the stable state you are able to do your work clearly, you will able to take clear and good decision. Confused mind can’t work well. Stop yourself temporally. Obviously clear mind, relaxed body will have good start. Reinvent yourself after every single pause.