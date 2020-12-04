Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Pause to reinvent yourself

Be alone, that is the secret of invention, Be alone that is when ideas are born - Nikola Tesla

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Pause… what is a pause, a stop for a while. Why we need this ?? To have a short break. When we need ?? Anytime we need !!

Yes my dear friends we have 24 hours, 12 months, 365 days. All these we are working, studying, doing business, doing so many things in our life. But when we face any discomfort, obstacles, when we are feeling sick, loss, anything it might be. At that time please pause yourself. Don’t strain yourself have a pause. Relax yourself just get everything out of you head. Calm yourself give rest to your body as well as mind. Because when your mind is in the stable state you are able to do your work clearly. You will able to take clear decision.

Confused mind, sleepless, unwell situation make the situation worse.. Whenever you are feeling you are not ok, not able to work, study stop yourself temporally. Obviously clear mind, relaxed body will have good start. Reinvent yourself after every single pause.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Pause to Reinvent

    by Ganga Jp
    slow down Pause session at Pause Salon
    Community//

    Why going SLOW helps you go and GROW faster as an entrepreneur?

    by Alfred Chung
    Community//

    Not ready to jump into the hype about mindfulness?

    by Helen Reed

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.