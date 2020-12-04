Pause to reinvent yourself

Pause… what is a pause, a stop for a while. Why we need this ?? To have a short break. When we need ?? Anytime we need !!

Yes my dear friends we have 24 hours, 12 months, 365 days. All these we are working, studying, doing business, doing so many things in our life. But when we face any discomfort, obstacles, when we are feeling sick, loss, anything it might be. At that time please pause yourself. Don’t strain yourself have a pause. Relax yourself just get everything out of you head. Calm yourself give rest to your body as well as mind. Because when your mind is in the stable state you are able to do your work clearly. You will able to take clear decision.

Confused mind, sleepless, unwell situation make the situation worse.. Whenever you are feeling you are not ok, not able to work, study stop yourself temporally. Obviously clear mind, relaxed body will have good start. Reinvent yourself after every single pause.