Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Pause and Play

Have we forgotten how to just stop, reflect and rest or redirect our energy in a relaxing activity?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

A little while ago my husband and I looked after my friends 4 year old daughter. Once we got over the apprehension, she relaxed, really we all did, and she took over the running of the babysitting gig. Although we were the grown ups we were definitely not in charge. All games were the ones she chose which included one called ‘Pause’. When I was 4 (some uhhm years ago), we called it ‘Simon says’ or ‘statues’. It was fun to be ordered to stop, and not move until the person in charge told you to play!

This got me thinking how often do I set aside time to stop all activity and just focus on nothing but breathing? At the start of lockdown I was working in my dining room which looks on to the garden. Prior to me doing this I had not known that the garden was a hive of activity during the day. I learned that there were several types of birds that frequented my garden, magpies, black bird, very loud and tiny robins, ferral pigeons and golden finches. Watching the birds got me to stop, take my mind off the demands of my inbox, to do list, to stop list, social media news-feed or burning headline. It was also relaxing to watch them collect food and supplies to build nests and I forgot about the COVID-19 pandemic in those moments and remember that there is a simplicity to life that I had forgotten.

So I organised another wellbeing session called Pause and Play, for me to explore with other colleagues what the idea of stillness really is. The discussion started off with someone reminding us all just to say how we were. I am fine, not sure, tired, anxious etc. were some of the responses. But also thank you for asking. We just stopped for a few moments to think, “how am I today?” Just taking time out to notice this without judging it was just refreshing.

After that we had a lively discussion about what we do individually to find stillness and the responses included colouring, doodling a cup of tea in the garden, listening to music, watching birds as they feed in the garden, putting a jigsaw together a few pieces at a time, using mindfulness relaxation techniques to breath slowly, deeply and relax. I showed everyone the colour and share book I had bought (forgot about) but picked up just before the session, and that sparked others pick up theirs again.

Whoever wrote the rule book on growing up left out the big part we learn as children stop doing, producing and checking the news or social media and just be! Boredom is good for us, free and it can help spark creativity in ways that keeping on cannot ever realise. Time out to do or produce nothing is worthwhile for my mind to re-centre, calm down so I can remember who I am and why I am here.

So I am making a promise to myself to set aside time each day to stop, pause and play. To whoever reads this, I encourage you to do the same too…………….

    Mwamba Bupe, Senior Contracts Manager at NHS Dudley Clinical Commissioning Group

    I look forward to learning more about how to improve my well-being and the well-being of the people in my life

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Virtual Grandparenting 101

    by Noah Charney
    REFLECTS MAIN IDEA
    Community//

    THE PAUSE

    by Tina Levine
    Community//

    HOW TO DESIGN YOUR OWN SELF-CARE MINI RETREAT

    by Rúna Bouius

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.