Paulo Salomao and Eric Vieira Of King Ursa: “Embrace uncertainty”

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Paulo Salomao and Eric Vieira.

Eric Vieira and Paulo Salomao are the Co-Founders of King Ursa, a full-service advertising agency that works on global brands within the B2C and B2B world.

Eric Vieira is also the Chief Strategy Officer at King Ursa and is focused on connections planning, while building operational efficiencies into the brands and companies he works with. In addition to King Ursa, Eric is the Co-Founder of One Academy, a brand that was created in 2017 and today stands as one of Toronto’s must visit training facilities. Eric has been fortunate to work with some of the world’s leading brands including: AB-InBev; NHL; YUM! Brands Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell; Samsung, and others.

Paulo Salomao is also the Chief Creative Officer of King Ursa. A Brazilian-born marketer with over 15 years of experience, Paulo has expertly blended strategy and storytelling to create compelling and engaging campaigns for some of the world’s top brands. Additionally, Paulo is the Co-Founder of One Academy. In all settings, Paulo’s approach as a leader stems from his multidisciplinary experience in exploring the limits of technology.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Eric: People often say that they “fell into advertising.” For me, it was the opposite. As a student, I had a goal to work at the largest Canadian advertising agency and to be working on the largest brand within the agency (shoot for the stars, right?!). A year after graduating from a creative advertising degree I had achieved my goal. However, what I didn’t realize was that I did in fact “fall into” something that would help me to discover my true talent. I was open to taking any role possible and it appeared that digital, at the time, was the fastest-growing need at all agencies. This ended up being the best thing that happened to my career. Without realizing it, I was becoming a digital strategist and learning the importance of connections planning and the necessity of authentically connecting with consumers.

At the time, digital was the least funded “tactic” within our industry, so the necessity for innovation and critical thinking was paramount. While everyone in the industry was talking about the necessity of understanding digital before becoming obsolete, I was paddling in the opposite direction wondering how to infuse myself within the remainder of our industry’s touchpoints. Going against the grain proved to be extremely beneficial in the development of my career.

Paulo: The only aptitude I ever recall having growing up was discovering how electronics were created and trying to replicate it myself. This involved taking apart a TV and a VCR, among other things. This curiosity led me to computers, then later to design, which I attribute to the artistic influence I had from my two older sisters.

When I was choosing my education, lots of things got me excited (3D software affordability, hardware availability, social platforms), but my love for aesthetics led me to choose art direction as an entry point. Early in my career, I realized I wanted to be in advertising and for that, I needed to master communications by giving purpose to everything I worked on. And when I met resistance in other disciplines while trying to pursue that, I took it as a challenge to learn more about those areas so I could understand its capabilities and limitations. That included learning how to code, offline editing, special fx, 3D animation and copywriting for advertising, to name a few.

This continued on and when I realized the power of storytelling through moving pictures, I invested time into the film industry and embarked on a journey to be at the forefront of media and film production. This skill was the final element to what has enabled me to see all projects from a unique perspective.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Paulo: As an advertising agency, we at King Ursa never lost the excitement of solving problems, no matter how big or small, enabling us to grow into a full-service agency. We started as a digital focused business considering both Eric and I had made our mark in the digital industry. Eventually, the expansion beyond digital was only natural considering all solutions to the problems we were facing were connected and needed to be just as tightly integrated.

Strategy was first, then content production, analytics, and finally media buying. Now, each team and function work collaboratively to produce the best work for our clients.

Eric: We also wanted to consolidate offerings. We saw a fragmentation of services in the industry as a problem and wanted to provide clients with a more holistic approach. The need for a combined creative and data driven approach is apparent, and we are proud to be leading the way. We also wanted to bring transparency to the industry and let clients in on the work being done. At King Ursa, we bring our clients along the journey, allowing for fast iteration and collaboration to find the optimal solution.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Paulo: I can’t think of a mistake that was funny, per se, but we once had an influencer series that we wanted to shoot that required a vintage car. We decided to buy a 1980’s pickup truck that in the pictures looked like it was in pretty good shape. Once the car arrived on a truck’s bed and it was lowered to the ground, we rushed to go for a ride. The moment I sat down and pulled the driver’s seatbelt, it came completely off, revealing that most of the car’s floor was falling apart with rust. You could see the road underneath your feet. Needless to say, we hustled and rushed the car to several body shops to see who would take their chance making the car drivable for our shoot that was coming up.

To this day we continue to say there’s nothing we can’t accomplish, and this story proves it!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Paulo: Arthur Fleichsmann. If you love your industry, you certainly look up to individuals who were able to accomplish amazing things with grace and style. Arthur is someone I look up to. Arthur has made a name for himself as a hardworking, smart, intuitive, and successful professional in creating and running one of the top Canadian ad agencies of our time. Although we have never worked together, Arthur made himself available to mentor us in our journey as we share many of the same guiding values and principles. Arthur brings unconditional wisdom and validates a lot of our decisions, while guiding us through and opening up our minds about others.

Eric: Harvey Carol. Harvey is the type of individual who regardless of your seniority had time for you. He has always practiced a selfless management style that in turn motivates those who are fortunate enough to work with him, creating an army of people who genuinely respect and admire him. In the early days of our agency, Harvey put aside the time in his hectic schedule to listen and provide guidance as we fought through, what at the time, felt like momentous tasks. The man is an absolute legend, and we can’t say enough how much his guidance has helped shape who we are and what King Ursa is today!

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Eric: When you undermine an existing infrastructure that is already fragile, looking at the downstream effects of your “disruptive” actions is crucial. We may “win” within our objectives, but at what cost?

Let me expand with an example. We experienced this when COVID first hit. We had a rush of clients start asking us “What do we do? ”, “How do we respond?”, “What do we say?” The pressure to create disruptive action plans to spread the message of “we’re here to help” was building, but for many we suggested a different approach. Without a foundational history of support, sharing the message “we’re here to help” can do more damage than good. Through COVID, there were amazing stories of disruption, and we applaud those who succeeded, but it was our belief that unless you had already been sharing a humanitarian angle before the world shift, now was not the time to start. Rather, it was the time to reflect internally and slowly build a framework that would allow you to proudly share more disruptive statements in the future.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Eric and Paulo:

Never look back: We press forward in all that we do. Referring back to COVID, while the industry slowed down, we doubled down! Others were furloughing staff and we were hiring. It’s just how we operate. We constantly look to the future and strive to do what it takes to get there! If you’ve ever driven a motorcycle, you’ll know the one rule is to look at where you need to go and never where you’ve been. Ask for help: Early into starting King Ursa, we received this advice, and it has paid off numerous times. The notion of competitiveness in our industry is something we have always fought against. If we can come together to support each other and share our learnings, collectively, we can all advance and create the change we’re striving towards. This was something we learned early on and is now something we open ourselves up to for any other entrepreneur and professional trying to “do something different.” Embrace uncertainty: Running a business that aims to challenge the norm is exciting and motivating. Yet, threading on uncharted paths evokes a lot of uncertainty. Clients, employees, even family members can and might at some point not buy into what you’re pursuing or selling. Stay focused on your goal (never look back) but don’t ignore good advice (ask for help). In every path to a higher purpose, whatever that may be, expect it to be a bumpy ride.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Eric: Paulo and I have developed an interest in the resurgence of the psychedelic movement. We love tapping into new industries and bringing curiosity and transparency to untapped markets. We have exciting projects in the pipeline and can’t wait to share more about these clients soon.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Paulo: Two books that win the “most notes” award in my collection are Brand Gap and Tribes.

Marty Neumeier, the author of Brand Gap, gives one of the most comprehensive perspectives on the meaning of a brand that I have ever come across.

Through Tribes, Seth Godin became my closest mentor in my pursuit to become a successful leader. For someone who navigates a lot with intuition, Seth’s analyses on the subject of leadership validates and empowers my thinking into uncontestable actions.

Eric: For podcasts, The CMO Podcast, The Tim Ferriss Show, and My First Million, would be my favourites. This collection of thought leadership topics covers the gamut of what keeps me energized! Throw in some Joe Roegan and we have ourselves a perfect pantry of knowledge and perspective. I’ve found that the majority of my big ideas come from working through a business or brand problem and then being exposed to a completely irrelevant topic. These collective podcasts, regardless of what problem you’re trying to solve, have the answer in them — or at least the ignition to get you thinking differently.

As for books, I’ll share two. The first being How Brands Grow. It is a clinical overview of brand principles that are so often overlooked. I read this one every couple years as a refresher. My second is Scale: The universal Laws of Life, Growth, and Death of Organisms, Cities, and Companies — I think the title itself says enough. The correlations in life and business are just mind bending and it’s one of those reads that crystalizes that saying, “the solution is often right in front of you, and you don’t even know it.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Paulo: Sir Ken Robinson’s, “If you’re not prepared to be wrong, you’ll never come up with anything original.” Advertising as an industry, in my opinion, is a victim of a constant battle between certainty and innovation. In recent years, growth in data reliability has tipped the scale towards assurance, which I believe is the enemy of originality.

Eric and I have always shared the excitement of succeeding in anything we get attached to. For that reason, learning, listening, and seeking the best answers removed us from egocentric thinking. Moreover, failing doesn’t demotivate us but rather gives us another reason to try harder in our search for innovation.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Paulo: We are currently in our third year of running a program with one of the most influential industry colleges in our country, Humber College. By combining the Post Production and Advertising programs, we run the workshop “How to create effective content for digital platforms” that aims to deliver how to work in a dynamic ad agency through real life experience.

The initiative was born out of the intention to influence the new generation of professionals. Being categorized as “misfits” ourselves, we realized that more and more individuals were coming out of schools with a multidisciplinary skill set and were still finding it hard to adapt to the defined position constraints traditional agencies tend to offer. We are honoured to work with a school that values the untraditional agency approach.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can visit us at www.kingursa.com or by following us through @kingursaagency (LinkedIn, IG, Facebook)

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!